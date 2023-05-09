Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Robust Growth Predicted for Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Worth $5 Billion by 2028, Research Report - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the healthcare fraud analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 20.45% during 2022-2028.
Healthcare fraud analytics is highly competitive, with many players vying for a market share. Major players in the market include IBM, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Optum, SAS Institute, Verisk Analytics, and Wipro. These companies offer a variety of fraud analytics solutions, including data mining, predictive analytics, and ML technologies to identify, detect, and prevent fraud.
Data mining is one of healthcare organizations' most popular fraud analytics tools. Data mining uses algorithms to analyze large datasets to detect suspicious activity. Predictive analytics uses predictive modeling techniques to identify patterns in the data that may indicate fraudulent activity. ML is used to train algorithms to recognize patterns and detect fraud.
One of the biggest trends in the healthcare fraud analytics market is the increasing use of AI and ML technologies. AI and ML technologies are used to automate the process of fraud detection and prevention. They enable healthcare organizations to process large volumes of data quickly and accurately, reducing the costs associated with manual fraud detection and prevention.
North America is expected to dominate the global healthcare fraud analytics market due to the presence of major healthcare fraud analytics players and government initiatives to prevent healthcare fraud. The APAC industry is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the growing adoption of healthcare fraud analytics solutions and services by emerging countries such as India and China.
Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 5.03 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 1.65 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
20.45 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
MARKET Segmentation
Solution Type, Delivery Mode, Application, End-user, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics
·Increase in Healthcare Fraudulent Activities
·Increasing Number of Patients Benefiting from Healthcare Insurance
·Rising Number of Pharmacy Claims-related Frauds
Market Trends & Drivers
Increasing Healthcare Fraudulent Activities
Healthcare fraud has been an ongoing problem in the healthcare industry for a long time. The increase in healthcare costs, the rise in technological advances, and a greater reliance on electronic data have all contributed to an increase in healthcare fraud. The healthcare fraud analytics market helps combat this issue by identifying fraudulent activities and helping organizations take proactive measures to prevent future fraud. Healthcare fraud analytics uses various analytic techniques to analyze large datasets and detect suspicious behavior patterns. These techniques can detect billing and coding errors, improper payments, and other forms of fraud. Healthcare fraud analytics also helps organizations identify trends in healthcare fraud and proactively address areas of risk. The increasing prevalence of healthcare fraud is driving the demand for healthcare fraud analytics solutions. Organizations increasingly invest in healthcare fraud analytics solutions to detect and prevent fraudulent activities and protect their financial and reputational interests.
The Increasing Number of Pharmacy Claims-Related Frauds
With the growth of the healthcare industry, fraud & abuse have become increasingly serious problems. Fraudsters are taking advantage of the complexity of the healthcare system and the lack of oversight to commit fraud. As a result, healthcare organizations are facing increasing pressure to protect their finances from fraudulent activities. The healthcare fraud analytics market is growing as healthcare organizations begin recognizing the need for advanced analytics solutions to detect and prevent fraud. Healthcare analytics solutions are used to identify suspicious transactions and activities that could indicate fraudulent behavior. These solutions help detect and prevent fraud by providing insights into fraud patterns, allowing organizations to take corrective action.
Key Insights
- Technological advances in healthcare product development are key to achieving high sales growth.
- Data sources such as claims, billing, and patient records are increasingly used to power fraud analytics solutions. Healthcare fraud analytics solutions must be tailored to the organization's specific needs to be effective.
- The rising preference for healthcare fraud analytics with ML and AI is the key driving factor of the global healthcare fraud analytics market.
- Based on geography, North America dominates the global healthcare fraud analytics market, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
- Arizton predicted North America could witness the highest growth over the forecast period, growing at a 23.39% CAGR.
Key Company Profiles
- IBM
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- Optum
- SAS Institute
- Verisk Analytics
- Wipro
- Alivia Analytics
- CGI
- Codoxo
- Conduent
- COTIVITI
- FraudLens
- FRISS
- Healthcare Fraud Shield
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- OSP
- Qlarant
- Qualetics Data Machines
- Sharecare
Market Segmentation
Solution Type
- Descriptive Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
Delivery Mode
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Application
- Medical Provider Fraud
- Patient Fraud
- Prescription Fraud
- General Healthcare Fraud
End-user
- Public Health Insurance Companies
- Private Health Insurance Companies
- Third-party Service Providers
- Others
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
