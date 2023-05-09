Anzeige
FedEx Corporation: FedEx Publishes 2023 ESG Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / FedEx Corporation

At FedEx, we use data to measure our progress and inform how we continue to transform and connect the world in responsible and resourceful ways into the future. In the new FedEx 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report released today, we highlight how teams across FedEx are doing their part to further the company's focus on Our Planet, Our People, and Our Principles.

Some highlights from the FedEx 2023 ESG Report include:

  • Decreasing carbon dioxide emissions intensity on a revenue basis by 48.9% from Fiscal Year 2009 through Fiscal Year 2022, a period during which average daily package volumes grew by 142%.
  • Avoiding 150 million gallons of jet fuel through aircraft modernization efforts, reducing our total FY22 jet fuel consumption by more than 10%.
  • Providing mentorship and learning opportunities to more than 33,000 frontline team members in partnership with 1,700 mentors through the FedEx Ground Purple Pathways workforce career track program, which won the American Transportation Association DEI Change Leader Award this year.
  • Being recognized as one of Ethisphere's 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies®.

Learn more about our ongoing work across these areas, including our efforts to reach carbon neutral operations by 2040, in the new FedEx 2023 ESG Report and corresponding Executive Summary covering fiscal year 2022, ending May 31, 2022.

FedEx Corporation, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753784/FedEx-Publishes-2023-ESG-Report

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
