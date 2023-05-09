Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
Evotec SE: Just - Evotec Biologics Enters Strategic Biosimilars Partnership with Sandoz

HHAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ:EVO) announces that Evotec's Seattle-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., has entered a multi-year, long-term tech partnership with Sandoz for the immediate development and subsequent manufacturing of multiple biosimilars.

The partnership includes an option for the non-exclusive in-licensing of Just - Evotec Biologics' proprietary J.DESIGN technology by Sandoz to build a state-of-the-art, 'S.POD' facility fully owned by Sandoz in the latter part of this decade.

Just - Evotec Biologics will receive a double-digit-million upfront and future payments of US$ 640 m dependent on successful development progress as well as additional undisclosed payments dependent on progress into commercial manufacturing and exercise of the licensing option.

- End of the ad hoc release -

Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-0, werner.lanthaler@evotec.eu

SOURCE: Evotec SE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753787/Just--Evotec-Biologics-Enters-Strategic-Biosimilars-Partnership-with-Sandoz

