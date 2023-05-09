DOVE TAKES ACTION AGAINST ONE OF THE BIGGEST THREATS TO KIDS' MENTAL HEALTH TODAY

Toxic beauty content on social media is impacting the mental health of 1 in 2 kids.

Over 8 in 10 youth mental health specialists say social media is fuelling a mental health crisis among young people.

Alongside singer/songwriter Self Esteem, Dove is partnering with Parenting Mental Health, Global Action Plan, 5Rights, Girlguiding to take action to support young people's mental health.

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove announces new actions to address the current rise in youth mental health issues linked to social media. New research from the Dove Self-Esteem Project reveals 9 in 10 kids are exposed to toxic beauty content on social media. As a result, this harmful content is impacting the mental health of 1 in 2 kids.

Dove is bringing together NGO partners Parenting Mental Health, Global Action Plan, 5Rights, and Girlguiding to provide access to mental health resources for young people, and work to make social media safer for kids.

The new 2023 Dove Self-Esteem Project Research for Kids Online Safety found:

More than half of kids say social media makes them and their peers feel anxious.

9 in 10 youth mental health specialists say exposure to harmful beauty content on social media can lead to physical consequences, like disordered eating or self-harm.

8 in 10 parents say the impact of social media on mental health is worrying.

Since 2004, Dove has been building body confidence and self-esteem in young people through the Dove Self-Esteem Project and to-date, has educated more than 94 million kids globally. Most recently, Dove has been working to challenge damaging social media practices that perpetuate unattainable beauty standards. However, the current rise in mental health issues linked to social media is alarming, and we need to go further.

"Dove has a long-term commitment to bring about positive change in beauty and taking action towards making social media a more positive place with campaigns like, NoDigitalDistortion, Reverse Selfie/Selfie Talk, and DetoxYourFeed. While certain aspects of social media can promote creativity and connection for young people, data has shown toxic beauty content online is harming our kids' mental health. If there isn't real change, young people will continue to pay with their wellbeing." explains Alessandro Manfredi, Chief Marketing Officer for Dove. "We have a responsibility to act and support a more positive environment on social media, helping protect young people's mental health. This means going beyond individual interventions to drive systemic change".

Dove will fund access to mental health resources and support organisations that are working to improve young people's mental health and make social media safer at the design level. Specifically:

In partnership with Maudsley Charity , Dove will fund the world-leading Pears Maudsley Centre for Children and Young People - a new facility that will protect the mental health of some of the UK's most vulnerable young people experiencing anxiety, depression, self-harm, and eating disorders. The Maudsley Charity's Change the Story campaign is supporting the work of the new Centre.

, Dove will fund the world-leading - a new facility that will protect the mental health of some of the UK's most vulnerable young people experiencing anxiety, depression, self-harm, and eating disorders. The Maudsley Charity's Change the Story campaign is supporting the work of the new Centre. In partnership with Parenting Mental Health , Dove will make access to support services and advocates more accessible for parents whose kids are navigating mental health challenges.

, Dove will make access to support services and advocates more accessible for parents whose kids are navigating mental health challenges. Dove will support organisations like Global Action Plan, 5Rights, Girlguiding and Parenting Mental Health who are raising awareness of harmful features on social media to encourage new design standards that will make social media safer for kids.

"We know social media can have both positive and challenging effects on mental wellbeing. Young people, especially when they are at high risk in terms of their mental health, are vulnerable to some of the most concerning aspects of social media. It is crucial that we fully understand the impact this has and offer the right support to ensure that young people use the internet healthily," says Dr Bruce Clark, Clinical Director for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust. "Now more than ever, we have a responsibility to our children to change the story on mental health. This means better understanding, treatment, and prevention of mental ill health. Working in partnership with young people, families, and schools, we are committed to understanding the causes and delivering evidence based, effective programmes early young people's lives when they have the best chance of making a difference."

As part of the campaign, Dove is releasing a new film, Cost of Beauty: A Dove Film, that explores the real-life consequences of harmful beauty content to raise awareness and inspire collective action to make social media safer. Set to the song, "You Are So Beautiful" performed by singer/songwriter Self Esteem, the film offers a glimpse into the lives of young people, like Mary, coming of age with social media today. From overcoming depression to body dysmorphia, we see first-hand the toll toxic beauty content takes on their wellbeing.

"My default feeling for as long as I can remember has been one of inadequacy. It was burned into my mind even before social media, and it has successfully compounded it. It can keep women in a constant state of comparison which they can never live up to, holding us back and stopping us grow," notes singer/songwriter Self Esteem. "I am proud to work with Dove to change the conversation. The warped view of my own appearance will never match my authentic inner belief in myself. My goal is to begin to close the gap, for myself and others."

"Over the past decade, as social media has exploded, we have witnessed a youth mental health crisis - rising suicide rates, hospitalizations for self-harm, and depression among children and teens," explains Sonja Graham, CEO of Global Action Plan. "Real change requires action from those with the power to make social media safer by design. We are proud to partner with Dove to advance this mission and ensure social media is a safer place for children and young people."

Together, we can protect our kids' mental health. Visit Dove.com/KidsOnlineSafety to sign the 'Protect Kids' Mental Health' petition from GAP and 5Rights to call for social media to be made safe by design.

KidsOnlineSafety

New Dove Research

Online survey conducted by Edelman DXI, a global, multidisciplinary research, analytics, and data consultancy, in the USA, UK and Canada between January - February 2023 with 1,318 girls, 556 boys, 1,520 parents, 4,046 of the general population and 154 youth mental health specialists (total sample size of 7,594 respondents).

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957, with launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturising cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care - proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Maudsley Charity

Maudsley Charity aims to improve the lives of people affected by mental illness. The Charity works in partnership with South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and King's College London to prevent mental illness, improve care, and support recovery. The partners are working together to build the Pears Maudsley Centre which will open its doors in 2024. It will be a unique integrated hub for innovation in clinical care and research. The Maudsley Hospital has an international reputation for its pioneering work in children's mental health and in eating disorders.

About Parenting Mental Health

Parenting Mental Health is a registered charity that supports, connects and skills parents of young people with poor mental health.

The charity started with a Facebook group and was set up in 2016 by Suzanne Alderson after her own teenage daughter experienced a mental health crisis. Suzanne created Parenting Mental Health so that other parents didn't have to navigate this unique journey alone.

Parenting Mental Health understands the enormous challenges of parenting a child with a mental health issue and the essential role parents play in supporting them. The charity engages with more than 37,000 parents through a 24/7 digital peer community, emotional support services, resources and training.

About Global Action Plan

Global Action Plan mobilises people and organisations to take action on the systems that harm us and our planet. We are an environmental charity working towards a green and thriving planet where everyone can enjoy happy and healthy lives within the Earth's limits.

We tackle the root causes of our climate and nature crises through research, campaigns and collective action. We focus on issues where the connection between the health of people and our planet is most tangible. This allows us to show the deep interrelationship and drive solutions that prioritise wellbeing for all.

Our current focus issues are air pollution, excessive consumption and the education system.

About 5Rights Foundation

5Rights develops new policy, creates innovative frameworks, develops technical standards, publishes research, challenges received narratives and ensures that children's rights and needs are recognised and prioritised in the digital world. While 5Rights works exclusively on behalf of and with children and young people under 18, our solutions and strategies are relevant to many other communities.

Our focus is on implementable change and our work is cited and used widely around the world. We work with governments, inter-governmental institutions, professional associations, academics, businesses, and children, so that digital products and services can impact positively on the lived experiences of young people.

About Girlguiding

Girlguiding is the UK's largest youth organisation dedicated to girls, with around 370,000 members. Girls can do anything. We help them know that, whether they're 4 or 18 or in between. All girls have a home at Girlguiding - whoever they are, and wherever they are. We show them a world of possibilities, big and small. We help them think big and be bold in a space where they can be themselves, get creative, explore, and have fun. We're a powerful collective voice - with girls, led by girls - changing the world for the better.

We're 300,000 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers, who come together to laugh, learn, explore and have adventures, in communities across the UK and virtually. We're 70,000 volunteers who make guiding happen by giving time, talent and enthusiasm.

Registered Charity No 306016 girlguiding.org.uk.

