Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for the Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Fiscal Q3"). Evolution also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.

Key Highlights

Reported sequential growth in revenue of 9% to a record $36.9 million and in net income of 34% to a record $14.0 million or $0.41 per diluted share in Fiscal Q3.

Fiscal 2023 year-to-date ("Fiscal YTD") revenue and net income increased year-over-year ("YoY") by 65% and 97%, respectively.

Increased quarterly Adjusted Net Income (1) by 46% sequentially and 84% YoY to $14.1 million.

by 46% sequentially and 84% YoY to $14.1 million. Generated record Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $22.0 million during Fiscal Q3 and $55.4 million Fiscal YTD - an increase of 34% sequentially and 78% YoY.

of $22.0 million during Fiscal Q3 and $55.4 million Fiscal YTD - an increase of 34% sequentially and 78% YoY. Produced 7,089 net barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD") in Q3, and 7,314 BOEPD Fiscal YTD (34% higher YoY).

Paid a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share for the current quarter - a 20% increase from the dividend paid during the fiscal 2022 third quarter.

Repurchased $3.9 million of common shares under our previously announced share repurchase plan.

During Fiscal YTD, repaid all outstanding debt (incurred mainly due to 2022 acquisitions), leaving $50 million available borrowing capacity under the senior secured credit facility.

Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Evolution is proud to report another quarter of excellent results achieved through our diversified portfolio of onshore oil and natural gas assets located across key producing regions in the U.S. We reported record quarterly revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA during Fiscal Q3, primarily due to a year-over-year increase in production coupled with an increase in our average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE"). During the quarter, we briefly realized unusually high natural gas prices contributing to the exceptional performance. While we are very pleased with these results, we do not budget for such pricing on a go-forward basis. We believe our strong cash flow generation, zero outstanding debt, and stable liquidity highlight our disciplined approach to maximizing total shareholder returns as we continue to evaluate accretive acquisition opportunities."

"During the quarter, the Board appointed Mark Bunch as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Mark has been a natural addition to the team as he has been a consultant to the company for over 5 years. He will continue to help maximize the value of Evolution's existing cash-flow-producing properties and development opportunities and enhance the strategic relationships with our operating partners. Mark will be instrumental in driving Evolution to realize its strategic vision as we evaluate and prudently execute targeted future growth opportunities," continued Mr. Loyd.

Mr. Loyd concluded, "Our 38 th consecutive quarterly dividend payment in March, the declaration of a $0.12 dividend for fiscal Q4, and the execution of $3.9 million in share repurchases during the quarter - while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet - illustrate our dedication to providing our shareholders with a superior long-term total return."

(1) Adjusted Net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Information" section later in this release for more information including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization and is a non-GAAP financial measure; see "Non-GAAP Information" section later in this release for more information including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Cash Dividend on Common Stock

On May 8, 2023, Evolution's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, which will be paid on June 30, 2023, to common stockholders of record on June 15, 2023. This will be the 39 th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock, which has been paid since December 31, 2013. To date, Evolution has returned approximately $98.4 million, or $2.97 per share, back to stockholders in common stock dividends. Maintaining and ultimately growing the common stock dividend remains a key Company priority.

Financial and Operational Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

($ in millions) 3Q23 2Q23 % Change vs 2Q23 3Q22 % Change vs 3Q22 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Change vs YTD'22 Average BOEPD 7,089 7,250 (2) % 5,567 27 % 7,314 5,456 34 % Revenues ($M) $ 36,867 $ 33,676 9 % $ 25,688 44 % $ 110,340 $ 66,906 65 % Net Income ($M) $ 13,957 $ 10,387 34 % $ 5,705 145 % $ 35,051 $ 17,756 97 % Adjusted Net Income (1) ($M) $ 14,112 $ 9,646 46 % $ 7,668 84 % $ 33,819 $ 19,771 71 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) ($M) $ 21,961 $ 16,446 34 % $ 12,339 78 % $ 55,412 $ 31,103 78 %

(1) Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the "Non-GAAP Information" section later in this release for more information, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the "Non-GAAP Information" section later in this release for more information, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Total production for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was 7,089 net BOEPD, including 1,856 barrels per day ("BOPD") of crude oil; 24,489 thousand cubic feet per day ("MCFPD"), or 4,077 BOEPD, of natural gas; and 1,156 BOEPD of natural gas liquids ("NGLs").

Oil increased 3% from 1,804 BOPD in the prior quarter, primarily due to the reactivation of lost production from the winter storms during fiscal Q2.

Natural gas production decreased 4.5% from 25,728 MCFPD, or 4,294 BOEPD, in the prior quarter primarily due to natural declines and the extended downtime in the Barnett Shale from the winter storm that occurred at the end of fiscal Q2.

NGL production was essentially flat relative to the prior quarter.

Evolution reported $36.9 million of total revenue for the current quarter, a 9% increase from the prior quarter. Oil revenue decreased 10% to $11.8 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 10% decrease in realized commodity pricing. Natural gas revenue increased 24% from the prior quarter to $21.6 million due to a 34% increase in realized commodity pricing, partially offset by a 7% decrease in sales volumes. NGL revenue increased 8% to $3.5 million, primarily due to a 10% increase in realized pricing. The average realized price per BOE increased 14% to $57.79 compared to $50.49 in the prior quarter.

Lease operating costs decreased by 10% to $13.6 million from $15.0 million in the prior quarter. Primarily contributing to the decreases were lower costs at the Barnett Shale. The decreased costs were partially offset by increased production taxes due to higher realized natural gas prices at Jonah Field. Also contributing to the decrease were lower CO 2 costs at Delhi Field, associated with the decline in crude oil prices from the prior quarter.

Depletion, depreciation, and accretion ("DD&A") expense was $3.4 million compared to $3.5 million in the prior quarter. On a per BOE basis, the Company's depletion rate of $4.86 increased slightly from the $4.76 depletion rate in Q2 due to slight changes in our depletable base quarter-over-quarter. The Company's general and administrative ("G&A") expenses were $2.3 million for the current quarter compared to $2.6 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily associated with the current quarter's lower consulting and auditing fees.

Net income for the current quarter was $14.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the prior quarter. Adjusted Net Income (see "Non-GAAP Information" section later in this release for a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP metric) was $14.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $9.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.0 million for the current quarter compared to $16.4 million in the prior quarter. On a per BOE basis, Adjusted EBITDA was $34.42 for the current quarter versus $24.66 for the preceding quarter.

Operations Update

At the end of the prior quarter, Evolution's operations were affected by a winter storm. The operators diligently responded to restore production as soon as practicable. However, the Barnett Shale did experience some extended downtime which was primarily responsible for the decreased gas production from the prior quarter.

Evolution participated in a vertical Bakken recompletion in the Williston Basin during the quarter and is awaiting results. Additionally, the two sidetrack locations targeting the Birdbear formation have been pushed to fiscal year 2024 due to permitting delays that are currently anticipated to be resolved during the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

The Delhi Field NGL plant heat exchanger project to improve operational efficiency is ongoing and expected to be online before fiscal year-end and should positively impact performance.

Evolution continues to support our operators in their remedial workovers, capital development projects, and facility modifications.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Spending

At March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.4 million, and working capital was $10.7 million. Evolution did not have any debt outstanding under its $50 million revolving credit facility after retiring all of the debt incurred in the Williston Basin and Jonah Field acquisitions. As a result, total liquidity at March 31, 2023, was $68.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents. This represents an increase in liquidity of 85% since June 30, 2022.

During the fiscal 2023 third quarter, the Company fully funded operations, development capital expenditures, cash dividends, and share repurchases through cash generated from operations and working capital.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Evolution paid $4.0 million in common stock dividends, repurchased $3.9 million of common shares under our previously announced share repurchase plan, and incurred $2.3 million in development capital expenditures. For fiscal 2023, the Company expects development capital expenditures collectively across its existing portfolio of properties to range between $6.0 million to $7.0 million. These expenditures include anticipated capital costs as described in the Operations Update above.

Evolution believes its near-term capital spending requirements will be met from cash flows from operations and current working capital.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Evolution Petroleum will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to review fiscal third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. To join by phone, please dial (844) 481-2813 (Toll-free) or (412) 317-0677 (International) and ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call. To join online, click the following link https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=APTDbjXQ . A webcast replay will be available through May 10, 2024, via the webcast link above and on Evolution's website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com/investors/presentations/ .

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder return from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. More information about Evolution can be found at www.evolutionpetroleum.com .

Cautionary Statement

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding the Company's current expectations, potential results, and future plans and objectives involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Statements herein using words such as "believe," "expect," "plans," "outlook," "should," "will," and words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. Although the Company's expectations are based on business, engineering, geological, financial, and operating assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from its expectations and can give no assurance that its goals will be achieved. These factors and others are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our periodic documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Crude oil $ 11,799 $ 14,868 $ 13,100 $ 40,062 $ 34,309 Natural gas 21,598 6,070 17,370 58,816 20,698 Natural gas liquids 3,470 4,750 3,206 11,462 11,899 Total revenues 36,867 25,688 33,676 110,340 66,906 Operating costs Lease operating costs 13,570 12,084 15,041 47,727 31,380 Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 3,383 1,737 3,458 10,439 4,489 General and administrative expenses 2,267 1,515 2,581 7,320 5,278 Total operating costs 19,220 15,336 21,080 65,486 41,147 Income (loss) from operations 17,647 10,352 12,596 44,854 25,759 Other income (expense) Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts 270 (2,591 ) 846 513 (2,591 ) Interest and other income 13 2 7 26 12 Interest expense (32 ) (170 ) (129 ) (404 ) (272 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 17,898 7,593 13,320 44,989 22,908 Income tax (expense) benefit (3,941 ) (1,888 ) (2,933 ) (9,938 ) (5,152 ) Net income (loss) $ 13,957 $ 5,705 $ 10,387 $ 35,051 $ 17,756 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.17 $ 0.31 $ 1.04 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.17 $ 0.31 $ 1.04 $ 0.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 33,013 33,009 33,174 33,108 32,933 Diluted 33,156 33,388 33,394 33,291 33,258



Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,387 $ 8,280 Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues 9,853 24,043 Derivative contract assets - 170 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,765 3,875 Total current assets 31,005 36,368 Property and equipment, net of depletion, depreciation, and impairment Oil and natural gas properties, net-full-cost method of accounting, of which none were excluded from amortization 105,315 110,508 Other assets 1,353 1,171 Total assets $ 137,673 $ 148,047 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,735 $ 15,133 Accrued liabilities and other 9,429 11,893 Derivative contract liabilities - 2,164 State and federal taxes payable 2,158 1,095 Total current liabilities 20,322 30,285 Long term liabilities Senior secured credit facility - 21,250 Deferred income taxes 6,999 7,099 Asset retirement obligations 14,592 13,899 Operating lease liability 137 - Total liabilities 42,050 72,533 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock; par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized: issued and outstanding 33,270,909 and 33,470,710 shares as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 39,801 42,629 Retained earnings 55,789 32,852 Total stockholders' equity 95,623 75,514 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 137,673 $ 148,047



Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 13,957 $ 5,705 $ 10,387 $ 35,051 $ 17,756 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 3,383 1,737 3,458 10,439 4,489 Stock-based compensation 453 340 494 1,155 868 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (48 ) - (64 ) (119 ) - Deferred income taxes 255 454 (319 ) (100 ) 400 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts 195 2,398 (1,070 ) (1,994 ) 2,398 Accrued settlements on derivative contracts (211 ) 193 (699 ) (1,130 ) 193 Other 1 - 4 (3 ) (7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues 8,370 (746 ) 1,309 16,483 (4,999 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (664 ) (264 ) (349 ) (980 ) (79 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,748 ) 5,407 (225 ) (8,146 ) 7,529 State and federal income taxes payable 1,007 (426 ) (2,522 ) 1,063 143 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,950 14,798 10,404 51,719 28,691 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties - (25,844 ) - (31 ) (25,844 ) Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties (1,348 ) (300 ) (1,038 ) (4,234 ) (826 ) Acquisition deposit - (1,470 ) - - (1,470 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,348 ) (27,614 ) (1,038 ) (4,265 ) (28,140 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock dividends paid (4,029 ) (3,376 ) (4,059 ) (12,114 ) (8,421 ) Common stock repurchases, including stock surrendered for tax withholding (3,896 ) (36 ) (61 ) (3,983 ) (38 ) Borrowings under senior secured credit facility - 17,000 - - 17,000 Repayments of senior secured credit facility - (1,000 ) (12,250 ) (21,250 ) (1,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,925 ) 12,588 (16,370 ) (37,347 ) 7,541 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,677 (228 ) (7,004 ) 10,107 8,092 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,710 13,597 10,714 8,280 5,277 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,387 $ 13,369 $ 3,710 $ 18,387 $ 13,369



Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical costs basis. We use these measures to assess our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share, excluding selected items, should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items in the same manner.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion, and accretion (DD&A), stock-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, and other impairments, unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, and other non-recurring or non-cash expense (income) items.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 13,957 $ 5,705 $ 10,387 $ 35,051 $ 17,756 Adjusted by: Interest expense 32 170 129 404 272 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,941 1,888 2,933 9,938 5,152 Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 3,383 1,737 3,458 10,439 4,489 Stock-based compensation 453 340 494 1,155 868 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 195 2,398 (1,070 ) (1,994 ) 2,398 Severance - - - 74 - Transaction costs - 101 115 345 168 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,961 $ 12,339 $ 16,446 $ 55,412 $ 31,103



Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ 13,957 $ 5,705 $ 10,387 $ 35,051 $ 17,756 Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity contracts 195 2,398 (1,070 ) (1,994 ) 2,398 Severance - - - 74 - Transaction costs - 101 115 345 168 Selected items, before income taxes $ 195 $ 2,499 $ (955 ) $ (1,575 ) $ 2,566 Income tax effect of selected items (1) 40 536 (214 ) (343 ) 551 Selected items, net of tax $ 155 $ 1,963 $ (741 ) $ (1,232 ) $ 2,015 As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2) $ 14,112 $ 7,668 $ 9,646 $ 33,819 $ 19,771 Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (256 ) (153 ) (151 ) (497 ) (400 ) Net income (loss), excluding selected items for earnings per share calculation $ 13,856 $ 7,515 $ 9,495 $ 33,322 $ 19,371 Net income (loss) per common share - Basic, as reported $ 0.42 $ 0.17 $ 0.31 $ 1.04 $ 0.53 Impact of selected items - 0.06 (0.02 ) (0.03 ) 0.06 Net income (loss) per common share - Basic, excluding selected items (2) $ 0.42 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ 1.01 $ 0.59 Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted, as reported $ 0.41 $ 0.17 $ 0.31 $ 1.04 $ 0.52 Impact of selected items 0.01 0.06 (0.03 ) (0.04 ) 0.06 Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted, excluding selected items (2)(3) $ 0.42 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 1.00 $ 0.58

(1) For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, represents the tax impact using estimated tax rates of 20.7% and 21.8%, respectively. The three and six months ended March 31, 2022, represents the tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 21.5%. The three months ended December 31, 2022, represents the tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 22.4%.

(2) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted Net income (loss) and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because not all companies may calculate Adjusted Net income (loss) and earnings per share in the same manner.

(3) The impact of selected items for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, was calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 33.2 million and 33.3 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 33.4 million and 33.3 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 33.4 million due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items



Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per unit and per BOE amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Crude oil $ 11,799 $ 14,868 $ 13,100 $ 40,062 $ 34,309 Natural gas 21,598 6,070 17,370 58,816 20,698 Natural gas liquids 3,470 4,750 3,206 11,462 11,899 Total revenues $ 36,867 $ 25,688 $ 33,676 $ 110,340 $ 66,906 Lease operating costs: CO 2 costs $ 1,821 $ 2,321 $ 2,007 $ 6,027 $ 5,135 Ad valorem and production taxes 1,642 1,449 2,096 7,001 3,968 Other lease operating costs 10,107 8,314 10,938 34,699 22,277 Total lease operating costs $ 13,570 $ 12,084 $ 15,041 $ 47,727 $ 31,380 Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties $ 3,098 $ 1,602 $ 3,178 $ 9,598 $ 4,146 Production: Crude oil (MBBL) 167 163 166 501 447 Natural gas (MMCF) 2,204 1,429 2,367 7,065 4,728 Natural gas liquids (MBBL) 104 100 106 325 260 Equivalent (MBOE) (1) 638 501 667 2,004 1,495 Average daily production (BOEPD) (1) 7,089 5,567 7,250 7,314 5,456 Average price per unit (2) : Crude oil (BBL) $ 70.65 $ 91.21 $ 78.92 $ 79.96 $ 76.75 Natural gas (MCF) 9.80 4.25 7.34 8.32 4.38 Natural Gas Liquids (BBL) 33.37 47.50 30.25 35.27 45.77 Equivalent (BOE) (1) $ 57.79 $ 51.27 $ 50.49 $ 55.06 $ 44.75 Average cost per unit: CO 2 costs $ 2.85 $ 4.63 $ 3.01 $ 3.01 $ 3.43 Ad valorem and production taxes 2.57 2.89 3.14 3.49 2.65 Other lease operating costs 15.84 16.59 16.40 17.31 14.90 Total lease operating costs $ 21.26 $ 24.11 $ 22.55 $ 23.81 $ 20.98 Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties $ 4.86 $ 3.20 $ 4.76 $ 4.79 $ 2.77 CO 2 costs per MCF $ 0.92 $ 1.12 $ 1.01 $ 1.01 $ 0.99 CO 2 volumes (MMCF per day, gross) 91.7 96.0 90.7 90.8 79.6

(1) Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.

(2) Amounts exclude the impact of cash paid or received on the settlement of derivative contracts since we did not elect to apply hedge accounting.



Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary of Production Volumes, Average Sales Price and Average Production Costs (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Volume Price Volume Price Volume Price Production: Crude oil (MBBL) Jonah Field 9 $ 80.17 - $ - 9 $ 85.21 Williston Basin 39 73.32 36 93.30 34 82.31 Barnett Shale 2 73.40 2 88.40 2 78.11 Hamilton Dome Field 36 55.40 37 81.85 38 66.49 Delhi Field 80 75.23 86 94.76 82 83.50 Other 1 80.76 2 74.46 1 84.31 Total 167 $ 70.65 163 $ 91.21 166 $ 78.92 Natural gas (MMCF) Jonah Field 886 $ 20.31 - $ - 950 $ 11.00 Williston Basin 29 3.30 19 4.49 26 5.15 Barnett Shale 1,289 2.73 1,408 4.25 1,390 4.88 Other - - 2 1.20 1 5.95 Total 2,204 $ 9.80 1,429 $ 4.25 2,367 $ 7.34 Natural gas liquids (MBBL) Jonah Field 9 $ 33.22 - $ - 7 $ 34.31 Williston Basin 7 25.54 4 39.60 7 28.54 Barnett Shale 67 33.30 70 44.52 70 29.40 Delhi Field 21 38.09 26 54.85 22 32.15 Other - - - - - - Total 104 $ 33.37 100 $ 47.50 106 $ 30.25 Equivalent (MBOE) (1) Jonah Field 166 $ 114.97 - $ - 175 $ 65.75 Williston Basin 51 62.01 43 83.31 45 69.36 Barnett Shale 284 20.80 307 30.30 304 29.62 Hamilton Dome Field 36 55.40 37 81.85 38 66.49 Delhi Field 100 67.62 112 85.52 104 72.38 Other 1 80.76 2 53.12 1 - Total 638 $ 57.79 501 $ 51.27 667 $ 50.49 Average daily production (BOEPD) (1) Jonah Field 1,844 - 1,902 Williston Basin 567 478 489 Barnett Shale 3,156 3,411 3,304 Hamilton Dome Field 400 411 413 Delhi Field 1,111 1,244 1,131 Other 11 23 11 Total 7,089 5,567 7,250 Production costs (in thousands, except per BOE) Lease operating costs Amount per BOE Amount per BOE Amount per BOE Jonah Field $ 4,227 $ 25.59 $ - $ - $ 3,042 $ 17.41 Williston Basin 1,636 32.40 1,112 25.86 1,306 29.11 Barnett Shale 2,806 9.88 5,451 17.76 5,196 17.13 Hamilton Dome Field 1,351 37.11 1,487 40.19 1,344 35.82 Delhi Field 3,550 35.42 4,034 36.02 4,153 39.79 Total $ 13,570 $ 21.26 $ 12,084 $ 24.11 $ 15,041 $ 22.55

(1) Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.

