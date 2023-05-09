Collabera Digital inaugurates its new Experience Studio in Singapore

The new studio will add tremendous business value to its clients and enhance employee experience

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabera Digital, a leading provider of Digital Engineering services, has inaugurated its new Experience Studio in Singapore. This move is a continuation of the company's growth strategy to establish closer proximity with its clients and employees alike.

Collabera Digital has been servicing clients in Singapore for over 10 years and continues to invest heavily in building capabilities and expanding business partnerships as part of its long-term growth objectives. Since 2022, the company has upskilled over 1,000 Singaporean graduates, contributing to the creation of job opportunities and carving career paths for the local talent. This was accomplished through their Talent Transformation Program, known as JUMP, which employs a three-pronged approach to hire, train and deploy local skilled workforce. Apart from continuing this program, Collabera Digital will establish a digital hub to promote innovation, foster customer engagement, and digital experiences.

Mehul Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Collabera Digital said, "It is exciting to see Collabera Digital making substantial investments in Singapore. As we move forward to provide digital engineering services while leveraging our unique talent transformation model, we will 'co-engineer, co-innovate and co-own' with our clients to become their trusted partner. Through this pursuit, we further commit to generating local STEM jobs in digital technologies."

Parag Wagle, Senior Vice President & Singapore Country Head, Collabera Digital said, "We are extremely proud to expand our services in Singapore - prioritizing our clients' needs and adapting to their dynamic requirements. The opening of our new Experience Studio in Singapore demonstrates our dedication to delivering top-notch services to our clients through an agile and flexible approach. Simultaneously, the Studio offers a space for our employees to generate and implement innovative ideas."

Collabera Digital's capabilities in Digital Engineering services are already helping its customers solve their business challenges across Europe and Asia Pacific. By creating and deploying an active, digitally skilled workforce including local teams within the client organizations, Collabera Digital is bridging the skill gaps and accelerating their digital transformation journey.

About Collabera Digital

Collabera Digital helps tech-forward organizations accelerate their digital journeys. Our digital engineering capabilities in data, analytics, cloud, automation, and cybersecurity, coupled with a strong foundation in talent transformation, help clients innovate faster and with lower risk to thrive in the digital economy.

Established in 2010 and with over 25 offices in 11+ countries across APAC & Europe, Collabera Digital serves more than 300 clients, including Fortune 500 companies. With 10,000+ professionals, we are a team of innovators and thinkers who thrive by capturing digital transformation opportunities.

