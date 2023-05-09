Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62 103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the disposition of shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS") by EWI Investors, LLC ("EWI Investors").

EWI Investors has sold a total of 10,705,470 shares of the Company in various private sale transactions at a price of $0.02 per share (the "Share Sales") and transferred 3,331,088 shares to one of the beneficial shareholders of EWI Investors. Prior to the Share Sales, EWI Investors owned 55,977,266 EWS shares representing 20.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of EWS. Following the Share Sales, EWI Investors beneficially owns 41,940,708 EWS shares, 2,500,000 warrants and 425,000 options to purchase EWS shares, representing approximately 15.9% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. EWI Investors may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of its holdings in securities of the Company as it may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including (i) acquiring, exercising, converting, exchanging, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of the Company or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of the Company, and (ii) developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR.

A copy of EWI Investors' Early Warning Report with respect to the foregoing is filed under applicable securities laws and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact:

EWI Investors, LLC

Lauren Ores

Tel: (212) 710-5070

Email: lores@kshcapital.com

