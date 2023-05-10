Phonak Hearing Aids Recognized in Forbes Health Best of 2023 Lists

Phonak Audéo Lumity and Phonak NaídaTM Paradise UP are honored as among the best hearing aids for mild, moderate and profound hearing loss

STAFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announced it has earned three prestigious accolades from Forbes Health, a leader and trusted destination for unbiased health advice, news and reviews. Phonak was recognized for its cutting-edge technologies, intuitive functionality and performance.

Phonak was recently named to the following lists:

Phonak Audéo Lumity

Among The Best Hearing Aids for Mild Hearing Loss

Among The Best Hearing Aids for Moderate Hearing Loss

Among The Best Hearing Aids For Profound Hearing Loss

Phonak NaídaTM Paradise UP

Among The Best Hearing Aids For Profound Hearing Loss

Phonak Audéo Lumity is named among the best hearing aids for mild, moderate and profound hearing loss of 2023.

Phonak Audéo Lumity has been developed for fully immersive conversations in virtually any situation. The wearer will be able to fully immerse in conversations and enjoy easier hearing in many situations, in quiet or even in environments with background noise, such as a restaurant. The Lumity platform provides 16 percent better speech understanding from the front* in a noisy environment1 and an average of 15 percent better speech intelligibility from the back and sides**. It includes universal Bluetooth® connectivity and the sound quality expected from an industry leader. Phonak SmartSpeech Technology focuses on improved speech understanding and reduced listening effort2, 3, 4, particularly in challenging environments. Speech Enhancer reduces listening effort by up to 20% for communication over distance5*** and provides 23% better speech intelligibility for speech over distance5****. Lumity delivers a new dimension in directional microphone technology with improved speech detection and speech understanding through new StereoZoom 2.0 and SpeechSensor. StereoZoom 2.0 provides a smoother, gradual and continuously adaptive focus on a conversation partner while simultaneously maintaining a balance of environmental awareness.

Phonak NaídaTM Paradise UP is named best hearing aids for profound hearing loss of 2023.

Phonak Naída Paradise is a power hearing aid that gives people with severe to profound hearing loss the power, sound quality and wireless connectivity they need to connect with everything around them. Now in its seventh generation, Phonak Naída further improves upon the legendary hearing performance that ultra-power wearers expect from Phonak. This includes powerful sound, industry-leading connectivity and new custom program memory feature with the myPhonak app.

"It gives us immense pride to receive these distinctions, which are all a direct reflection of our commitment to developing life-changing technology that improves the quality of life for those with hearing loss," said Oliver Frank, Vice President of Phonak Marketing. "At Phonak, we're in the business of helping people live better lives through better hearing. For us, being recognized by an organization like Forbes Health is a great honor."

To determine the best hearing aids for these lists, the Forbes Health editorial team consulted audiologists for specific product recommendations based on their years of experience fitting various hearing aid models for a wide array of patients. Each expert was careful to consider the newest hearing aid technology available when providing their recommendations, as well as newer brands and the roles they're playing in this constantly evolving industry.

Star ratings were then solely determined by the editorial team and based on the starting price of a pair of hearing aids, the average user rating of each hearing aid and the inclusion of product features that are typically important to hearing aid users.

Source/Reference

1 Woodward,J and Latzel, M (2022) New implementation of directional beam forming configurations show improved speech understanding and reduced listening effort. Phonak Field Study News in preparation. Expected end of 2022.

2 Appleton, J. (2020) AutoSense OS 4.0 - significantly less listening effort and preferred for speech intelligibility. Phonak Field Study News retrieved from www.phonakpro.com/evidence, accessed February, 2022.

3 Latzel, M & Hobi, S (2022) ActiveVent Receiver provides benefit of open and closed acoustics for better speech understanding in noise and naturalness of own voice perception. Phonak Field Study News retrieved from www.phonakpro.com/evidence,

accessed May 2022

4 Thibodeau L. M. (2020) Benefits in Speech Recognition in Noise with Remote Wireless Microphones in Group Settings. Journal of the American Academy of Audiology, 31(6), 404-411. "

5. Latzel, M., Lesimple, C., & Woodward, J. (2023). Speech Enhancer significantly reduces listening effort and increases intelligibility for speech from a distance. Phonak Field Study News retrieved from www.phonak.com/evidence

*Compared to fixed directional.

** Compared to conventional acoustic coupling

*** Speech in a quiet environment at 2, 4 and 8 meters

**** Speech in a quiet environment from 4 meters

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Sonova AG is under license.

