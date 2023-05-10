DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DKSH Completes SAP S/4HANA Migration



10.05.2023





Media release DKSH has completed the migration of SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. Enhancing automation, innovation, and future-readiness, the implementation of this solution is in line with DKSH's digital transformation ambitions. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 10, 2023 - In close collaboration with SAP, DKSH has gone live with SAP S/4HANA to automate processes, boost innovation, and transform the technology infrastructure, supporting the Group's digital future-readiness.



The implementation, which completes a two-year upgrade process will support DKSH's digital transformation and vision to be the trusted partner for companies looking to grow their business in Asia and beyond across four specialized Business Units: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.



The SAP S/4HANA implementation was completed by SAP Cloud Success Services based on its core knowledge, tools, and experience with the solution as well as with DKSH as long-term business partner. The significant scale of the migration and the complexity of the customization required the highest levels of reliability, outcome-driven expertise, best practices, and tailored services to guide DKSH through the implementation process. Working closely with SAP Cloud Success Services on an end-to-end project basis enabled DKSH to complete the whole migration with near-zero downtime, over the course of one weekend, safeguarding its service excellence and customer experience.



Paul Marriott, President of SAP Asia Pacific and Japan, commented: "DKSH is a shining example of a business bringing together highly intelligent technology, a focus on customer service, and a core purpose of supporting the world's environmental health," said Paul Marriott, President of SAP Asia Pacific and Japan. "We're proud that DKSH is now running on a foundation of SAP solutions, all implemented by SAP Cloud Success Services, to enable greater efficiency, real-time analytics, and support its ongoing growth."



Sam Oh, Chief Information Officer and member of the Executive Committee at DKSH, added: "Data is crucial for DKSH's success. We rely on processing large amounts of data quickly through platforms that comply with demanding customer service level agreements and strict regulations. We chose SAP to upgrade our core ERP system to optimize our operations, get access to higher quality data more quickly, and future-proof the business with automation and analytics." About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com



About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com . For more information please contact:



DKSH Holding Ltd.

Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7217

demet.bicer@dksh.com



SAP

Rizka Laksmi

Head of Communications for SAP Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines

rizka.laksmi@sap.com



