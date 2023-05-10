DKSH Management Ltd.
DKSH has completed the migration of SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. Enhancing automation, innovation, and future-readiness, the implementation of this solution is in line with DKSH's digital transformation ambitions.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 10, 2023 - In close collaboration with SAP, DKSH has gone live with SAP S/4HANA to automate processes, boost innovation, and transform the technology infrastructure, supporting the Group's digital future-readiness.
