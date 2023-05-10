The new edition of the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic (ITRPV), published this week, finds that 295 GW of PV modules was shipped in 2022, and that prices for silicon PV modules fell by 7% over the year. The report finds that price premiums for n-type modules are now marginal, and the technology grew to represent 15% of the market, and is expected to keep growing over the coming decade.This week sees the publication of the annual ITRPV report, compiled by German engineering association VDMA. Now in its 14th edition, the report takes an in-depth at technology trends across the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...