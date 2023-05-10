U.S. District Court Judge Clay D. Land issued a May 5 order ruling that Nashville-based Silicon Ranch and IEA are liable for more than $135 million in damages due to sediment erosion and lack of soil control.From pv magazine USA A Georgia jury has awarded Shaun and Amie Harris $135.5 million in damages to their property in Stewart County, Georgia, reportedly created from silt and sediment erosion from a 100 MW utility-scale solar project constructed by developer Silicon Ranch, engineering contractor Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) and an IEA affiliate. U.S. District Court Judge Clay ...

