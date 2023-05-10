GCEX, a leading digital prime brokerage, has been granted permission from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) to operate as an investment firm.

The FSA license is a significant milestone for GCEX, enabling the rapidly growing firm to offer rolling Spot FX and CFDs to institutional clients in the EU.

Michael Aagaard, Managing Director, GCEX, Denmark said, "This is a major step forward for our business and we believe it will be a significant catalyst for growth in Europe. Brokers, fund managers, hedge funds and professional traders based in the EU will now have the peace of mind and reassurance of knowing that they are transacting with a credible firm which is regulated in their own jurisdiction."

Lars Holst, CEO, GCEX added, "It is fantastic news that we now have access to the EU market as an investment firm regulated by the Danish FSA. Obtaining this FSA license involved an extremely stringent process in which we had to demonstrate our experience in financial services, the knowledge of our team, good governance and our strong focus on investor protection. It now opens the door for us to market to EU clients, presenting us with a major opportunity for further growth."

"From the outset, we have been advocates of operating within strong regulatory environments. Our broader regulatory coverage reflects our ethos of providing a professional, reliable, trusted and robust service in order to be at the forefront of the industry."

Headquartered in London with multiple offices around the globe including in Copenhagen, GCEX Group enables brokers, fund managers, hedge funds and professional traders to access deep liquidity in FX and CFDs. The firm also offers clients access to XplorDigital, a range of trading solutions.

True Global Ventures are investors in GCEX.

About GCEX

Founded in 2018, GCEX is a pioneering regulated digital prime brokerage with a best-of-breed digital asset and FX platform for institutional and professional clients. GCEX has partnerships with Tier 1 trusted Liquidity Providers, leading counterparties and regulated digital custody asset institutions. GCEX offers a wide range of products and technology solutions including White Labels.

GCEX is a trading name of GC Exchange Limited, GC Exchange Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, GC Exchange A/S and GC Exchange FZE.

GC Exchange Limited, a company incorporated in England and Wales (No11382809) with registered address at 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE provides FX and CFDs products. GC Exchange Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 828730).

Digital asset services are provided by GC Exchange A/S, a company incorporated in Denmark (CVR 43088777) with address at Amager Strandvej 390, 2770, Kastrup. GC Exchange A/S is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority as a Currency Exchange (FTID 45020) and registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (FTID 17524) under the AML regulation.

GC Exchange Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, a company incorporated in Denmark (CVR 43345052) with address at Amager Strandvej 390, 2770, Kastrup. GC Exchange Fondsmæglerselskab A/S is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority as an Investment Firm to offer FX and CFDs products.

GC Exchange FZE is incorporated as a Limited Liability Free Zone Establishment under the Dubai World Trade Center Authority with registration number 1896. GC Exchange FZE has been granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider License for the MVP phase by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

