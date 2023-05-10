BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Change of Nominated Adviser
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Change of Nominated Adviser
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that Canaccord Genuity Limited has been appointed as the Company's Nominated Adviser with immediate effect, replacing the Company's outgoing Nominated Adviser, RFC Ambrian Limited.
Canaccord Genuity Limited's appointment as Nominated Adviser is in addition to its existing role as Joint Broker.
Included in the Appendix to this release are some further disclosures regarding prior directorships and other positions formerly held by certain of the Company's directors.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
APPENDIX
The Company makes the following director disclosures related to Mr Michael Stirzaker, Non-Executive Chair and Scot Sobey, Non-Executive Director, pursuant to Paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.
- Mr Stirzaker was a director of Pacific Road Canada Limited until 30 August 2019.
- At the time of his appointment to the Board of Base Resources on 26 November 2021, Mr Sobey was a director of Pelkbuck (Pty) Limited. He had also been a member of South African close corporations (which are owner managed entities) Plot 216 Hans Merensky Estate, Grandslam Ventures 131 and Moditlo Bush Lodge, and a director of Eferton Services (Pty) Limited and Algo Technologies within 5 years of his appointment.