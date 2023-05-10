Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das wollen wir auf keinen Fall verpassen! - Wo man jetzt handeln sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
Frankfurt
10.05.23
08:17 Uhr
0,091 Euro
-0,018
-16,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0910,10808:50
PR Newswire
10.05.2023 | 08:06
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Change of Nominated Adviser

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Change of Nominated Adviser

PR Newswire

London, May 10

AIM and Media Release

10 May 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Change of Nominated Adviser

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that Canaccord Genuity Limited has been appointed as the Company's Nominated Adviser with immediate effect, replacing the Company's outgoing Nominated Adviser, RFC Ambrian Limited.

Canaccord Genuity Limited's appointment as Nominated Adviser is in addition to its existing role as Joint Broker.

Included in the Appendix to this release are some further disclosures regarding prior directorships and other positions formerly held by certain of the Company's directors.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media RelationsUK Media Relations
Citadel MagnusTavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael WeirJos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900Tel: +44 207 920 3150

This release has been authorised by the Base Resources Disclosure Committee.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

APPENDIX

The Company makes the following director disclosures related to Mr Michael Stirzaker, Non-Executive Chair and Scot Sobey, Non-Executive Director, pursuant to Paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

  • Mr Stirzaker was a director of Pacific Road Canada Limited until 30 August 2019.
  • At the time of his appointment to the Board of Base Resources on 26 November 2021, Mr Sobey was a director of Pelkbuck (Pty) Limited. He had also been a member of South African close corporations (which are owner managed entities) Plot 216 Hans Merensky Estate, Grandslam Ventures 131 and Moditlo Bush Lodge, and a director of Eferton Services (Pty) Limited and Algo Technologies within 5 years of his appointment.
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.