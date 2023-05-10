AIM and Media Release

10 May 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Change of Nominated Adviser

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that Canaccord Genuity Limited has been appointed as the Company's Nominated Adviser with immediate effect, replacing the Company's outgoing Nominated Adviser, RFC Ambrian Limited.

Canaccord Genuity Limited's appointment as Nominated Adviser is in addition to its existing role as Joint Broker.

Included in the Appendix to this release are some further disclosures regarding prior directorships and other positions formerly held by certain of the Company's directors.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations UK Media Relations Citadel Magnus Tavistock Communications Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Tel: +61 8 6160 4900 Tel: +44 207 920 3150

This release has been authorised by the Base Resources Disclosure Committee.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity Limited

James Asensio / Raj Khatri / Patrick Dolaghan

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800



APPENDIX

The Company makes the following director disclosures related to Mr Michael Stirzaker, Non-Executive Chair and Scot Sobey, Non-Executive Director, pursuant to Paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.