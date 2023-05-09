Invitae Corporation: Invitae Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Reported revenue of $117.4 million, a 5% year-over-year decrease due to exited businesses and geographies; pro forma year-over-year revenue growth was ~10% -

- Continued improvement in gross margin and ongoing cash burn trends -

- Company reiterates key 2023 financial guidance metrics -

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

"In the first quarter, our team continued to execute across the organization as we posted approximately 10% year-over-year growth in revenue on a pro forma basis, along with improved gross margins and reduced cash burn and we are reiterating our 2023 financial goals," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding our current business along with investing in our growth engines. We are pleased with the recent clinical developments in our PCM assay for minimal residual disease, as we continue to take steps to advance a continuum of precision oncology. Furthermore, we are working opportunistically to improve our performance through revenue cycle management and working capital improvements. We are confident that these initiatives will strengthen our foundation as we move forward with our mission."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Generated revenue of $117.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus $123.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting the impact of exited businesses and geographies announced in 2022. On a pro forma basis, or after removing approximately $17 million of revenue from first quarter 2022 relating to exited businesses and geographies, first quarter 2023 revenue grew approximately 10% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit was $28.9 million in the quarter, compared with $26.6 million over the same period of 2022, or 8.8% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP gross profit was $56.2 million in the quarter, compared with $45.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%.

GAAP gross margin was 24.6% in the quarter, as compared with 21.5% in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 47.9% in the quarter, as compared with 36.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $388.7 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $557.1 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and net changes in investments in the quarter was $171.5 million . Reported cash burn in the quarter was $193.9 million and included an outflow of $143.1 million related to financing activities. Excluding these items, ongoing cash burn would have been $50.8 million . This represents a continued improving trend since the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition to working capital improvement, in particular inventory management, ongoing cash burn in the first quarter also benefited from accounts receivable reductions of approximately $13 million associated with the realignment of the previous Archer business.

Revenue per patient was $463 in the quarter, compared to $416 in the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of our realignment efforts.

Total patient population as of March 31, 2023 is approximately 3.9 million with over 63% available for data sharing.

Total GAAP operating expense, which excludes cost of revenue, for the first quarter of 2023 was $204.3 million . As a result, GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 174%, compared to 194% in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense was $132.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 113%, compared to 169% in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $192.2 million, or a $0.77 net loss per share, compared to net loss of $181.9 million, or net loss per share of $0.80, for the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $93.7 million, or a $0.37 non-GAAP net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $177.4 million, or an $0.78 non-GAAP net loss per share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Financial Guidance

Management continues to expect 2023 revenue to be over $500 million, representing low double-digit year-over-year growth compared to 2022 pro forma revenue. The company also continues to expect its non-GAAP gross margin for 2023 to be between 48-50%.

In 2023, reported cash burn will be higher than ongoing cash burn as a result of the company's voluntary repayment of its $135 million term loan in the first quarter of 2023. Ongoing cash burn is expected to be the same as the company's previous guidance range of $250 -275 million.

About Invitae

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's mission; the company's beliefs regarding the potential of its business, and its business priorities and initiatives and the potential benefits thereof; the company's future financial and operating results, and the drivers of future financial results; the company's focus, strategy, roadmap and product pipeline; and the company's financial guidance for 2023. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the company to successfully execute its strategic business realignment and achieve the intended benefits thereof on the expected timeframe or at all; unforeseen or greater than expected costs associated with the strategic business realignment; the risk that the disruption that may result from the realignment may harm the company's business, market share or its relationship with customers or potential customers; the impact of inflation and the current economic environment on the company's business; the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-efficient manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to maintain important customer relationships; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the risk that the company may not obtain or maintain sufficient levels of reimbursement for its tests; the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the reports filed by the company with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the company is providing several non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that are required by GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the company's ongoing operating results and trends. Management uses such non-GAAP information to manage the company's business and monitor its performance.

Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-GAAP measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the company's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the tables below and on the company's website.

INVITAE CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,197

$ 257,489 Marketable securities 217,501

289,611 Accounts receivable 85,592

96,148 Inventory 19,070

30,386 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,908

19,496 Total current assets 504,268

693,130 Property and equipment, net 95,445

108,723 Operating lease assets 78,051

106,563 Restricted cash 10,034

10,030 Intangible assets, net 981,888

1,012,549 Other assets 21,977

23,121 Total assets $ 1,691,663

$ 1,954,116 Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,903

$ 13,984 Accrued liabilities 85,131

74,388 Operating lease obligations 16,374

14,600 Finance lease obligations 4,870

5,121 Convertible senior secured notes, current portion (at fair value) 71,902

- Total current liabilities 190,180

108,093 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 143,744

134,386 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 2,529

3,780 Debt -

122,333 Convertible senior notes, net 1,169,374

1,470,783 Convertible senior secured notes, net of current portion (at fair value) 211,036

- Deferred tax liability 7,130

8,130 Other long-term liabilities 4,326

4,775 Total liabilities 1,728,319

1,852,280







Stockholders' (deficit) equity:





Common stock 26

25 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (108)

(80) Additional paid-in capital 4,984,750

4,931,032 Accumulated deficit (5,021,324)

(4,829,141) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (36,656)

101,836 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 1,691,663

$ 1,954,116

INVITAE CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022 Revenue:







Test revenue

$ 112,623

$ 119,497 Other revenue

4,733

4,194 Total revenue

117,356

123,691 Operating expenses:







Cost of revenue

88,442

97,116 Research and development

61,978

128,236 Selling and marketing

44,510

60,144 General and administrative

45,241

51,428 Restructuring and other costs

52,556

- Total operating expenses

292,727

336,924 Loss from operations

(175,371)

(213,233) Other (expense) income, net:







Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

(10,822)

- Debt issuance costs

(19,859)

- Change in fair value of convertible senior secured notes

18,304

- Change in fair value of acquisition-related liabilities

218

10,003 Other income, net

5,883

436 Total other (expense) income, net

(6,276)

10,439 Interest expense

(11,496)

(13,985) Net loss before taxes

(193,143)

(216,779) Income tax benefit

960

34,920 Net loss

$ (192,183)

$ (181,859) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.77)

$ (0.80) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

249,907

228,470

INVITAE CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (192,183)

$ (181,859) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Impairments and losses on disposals of long-lived assets, net 50,354

- Depreciation and amortization 34,963

27,100 Stock-based compensation 29,193

46,822 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,022

3,883 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 10,822

- Debt issuance costs 19,859

- Change in fair value of convertible senior secured notes (18,304)

- Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations (218)

(10,003) Benefit from income taxes (960)

(34,920) Post-combination expense for acceleration of unvested equity and deferred stock

compensation 830

1,660 Amortization of premiums and discounts on investment securities (2,949)

570 Non-cash lease expense 3,111

1,286 Other 824

674 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:





Accounts receivable 10,556

(14,172) Inventory 11,316

(9,941) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,412)

1,654 Other assets 163

(1,984) Accounts payable (1,942)

22,863 Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 8,557

(1,176) Net cash used in operating activities (34,398)

(147,543) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (126,053)

(550,541) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 201,255

121,933 Purchases of property and equipment (1,324)

(20,848) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 73,878

(449,456) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 1

425 Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible senior secured notes due 2028 30,000

- Payments for debt issuance costs and prepayment fees (28,014)

- Repayment of debt (135,000)

- Finance lease principal payments (1,289)

(1,330) Settlement of acquisition obligations (1,466)

(15) Net cash used in financing activities (135,768)

(920) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (96,288)

(597,919)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 267,519

933,525 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 171,231

$ 335,606

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022 Cost of revenue

$ 88,442

$ 97,116 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(26,950)

(18,000) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(80)

(132) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

-

(504) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(88)

- Inventory and prepaid write-offs

(149)

- Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$ 61,175

$ 78,480

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022 Revenue

$ 117,356

$ 123,691 Cost of revenue

88,442

97,116 Gross profit

28,914

26,575 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

26,950

18,000 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

80

132 Acquisition-related post-combination expense

-

504 Restructuring-related retention bonuses

88

- Inventory and prepaid write-offs

149

- Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 56,181

$ 45,211

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022 Research and development

$ 61,978

$ 128,236 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(90)

(530) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(13,337)

(23,769) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(842)

(2,581) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(770)

- Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(184)

- Non-GAAP research and development

$ 46,755

$ 101,356

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022 Selling and marketing

$ 44,510

$ 60,144 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,569)

(1,624) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(549)

(583) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(230)

- Non-GAAP selling and marketing

$ 42,162

$ 57,937

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022 General and administrative

$ 45,241

$ 51,428 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

(154) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(1,100)

(1,572) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(379)

- Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 43,762

$ 49,702

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022 Research and development

$ 61,978

$ 128,236 Selling and marketing

44,510

60,144 General and administrative

45,241

51,428 Restructuring and other costs

52,556

- Operating expenses

204,285

239,808 Restructuring and other costs

(52,556)

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

(154) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,659)

(2,154) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(14,986)

(25,924) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(842)

(2,581) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(1,379)

- Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(184)

- Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 132,679

$ 208,995

Reconciliation of Other (Expense) Income, Net to Non-GAAP Other (Expense) Income, Net

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022 Other (expense) income, net

$ (6,276)

$ 10,439 Change in fair value of acquisition-related liabilities

(218)

(10,003) Non-GAAP other (expense) income, net

$ (6,494)

$ 436

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022 Net loss

$ (192,183)

$ (181,859) Restructuring and other costs

52,556

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

154 Change in fair value of acquisition-related assets and liabilities

(218)

(10,003) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

28,609

20,154 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

15,066

26,056 Acquisition-related post-combination expense

842

3,085 Restructuring-related retention bonuses

1,467

- Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

184

- Inventory and prepaid write-offs

149

- Acquisition-related income tax benefit

(170)

(35,000) Non-GAAP net loss

$ (93,698)

$ (177,413)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.77)

$ (0.80) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.37)

$ (0.78) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

249,907

228,470

Reconciliation of Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash Burn

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (34,398) Net cash provided by investing activities 73,878 Net cash used in by financing activities (135,768) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (96,288) Adjustments:

Net changes in investments (75,202) Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible senior secured notes due 2028, net of

issuance costs (22,435) Cash burn $ (193,925)



• Cash burn for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes $135.0 million repayment of debt, $8.1 million of

prepayment fees, $3.7 million in restructuring-related cash payments, and $1.5 million of acquisition-related

payments.

