Farmer Mac Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $26.5 Billion -
WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"We delivered another strong quarter, with new all-time records achieved for revenue, earnings, and net effective spread," said President and CEO, Brad Nordholm . "Our results this quarter not only highlight the resiliency of our business model, our disciplined approach to asset liability management, and our successful efforts over the last few years to grow and diversify our revenue streams, but also the alignment of our team with our long-term strategic objectives and commitment to fulfilling our mission throughout changing market cycles."
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Added $1.7 billion of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of $0.6 billion
- Net interest income grew 21% year-over-year to $79.1 million
- Net effective spread1 increased 33% from the prior-year period to a record $77.2 million
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $40.2 million, compared to $44.7 million in the same period last year
- Record core earnings1 of $38.9 million, or $3.56 per diluted common share, reflecting 51% growth year-over-year
- 90-day delinquencies were 0.27% across the entire $26.5 billion portfolio as of March 31, 2023
- Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.4 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 65% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.7% as of March 31, 2023
- Closed the third structured securitization transaction involving approximately $300 million of agricultural mortgage loans
$ in thousands, except per
Quarter Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Sequential
YoY
Net Change in
Business Volume
$562,036
$595,444
$628,947
N/A
N/A
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$79,058
$73,635
$65,538
7 %
21 %
Net Effective Spread
(Non-GAAP)
$77,173
$71,103
$57,839
9 %
33 %
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$3.69
$3.36
$4.10
10 %
(10) %
Core EPS (Non-GAAP)
$3.56
$3.16
$2.37
13 %
50 %
1 Non-GAAP Measure
Earnings Conference Call Information
The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's first quarter 2023 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:
Telephone (Domestic): (888) 346-2616
Telephone (International): (412) 902-4254
Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/
When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.
More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for first quarter 2023 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed today with the SEC.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.
Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.
Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.
Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.
Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.
More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed February 24, 2023 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.
Forward-Looking Statements
Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:
- the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
- legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;
- fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
- the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
- the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;
- the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including rapid inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, volatility from the recent commercial banking failures, and volatility in commodity prices;
- the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;
- developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;
- the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization and slow inflation; and
- other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.
Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023 . Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.
About Farmer Mac
Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency. More information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com.
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
As of
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 864,594
$ 861,002
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,788,254 and $4,769,426, respectively)
4,647,464
4,579,564
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
45,032
45,032
Other investments
3,672
3,672
Total Investment Securities
4,696,168
4,628,268
Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,565,328 and $8,019,495, respectively)
8,225,454
7,607,226
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
993,966
1,021,154
Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities
9,219,420
8,628,380
USDA Securities:
Trading, at fair value
1,405
1,767
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
2,358,928
2,409,834
Total USDA Securities
2,360,333
2,411,601
Loans:
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost
8,915,656
9,008,979
Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost
1,468,357
1,211,576
Allowance for losses
(15,673)
(15,089)
Total loans, net of allowance
10,368,340
10,205,466
Financial derivatives, at fair value
25,099
37,409
Accrued interest receivable (includes $9,885 and $12,514, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
196,368
229,061
Guarantee and commitment fees receivable
46,670
47,151
Deferred tax asset, net
7,961
18,004
Prepaid expenses and other assets
154,994
266,768
Total Assets
$ 27,939,947
$ 27,333,110
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Notes payable
$ 24,837,391
$ 24,469,113
Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties
1,374,332
1,181,948
Financial derivatives, at fair value
166,963
175,326
Accrued interest payable (includes $6,170 and $8,081, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
141,938
117,887
Guarantee and commitment obligation
46,114
46,582
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
79,188
68,863
Reserve for losses
1,636
1,433
Total Liabilities
26,647,562
26,061,152
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Preferred stock:
Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
73,382
73,382
Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
96,659
96,659
Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
77,003
77,003
Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
116,160
116,160
Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
121,327
121,327
Common stock:
Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding
1,031
1,031
Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding
500
500
Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,288,482 shares and 9,270,265
9,289
9,270
Additional paid-in capital
130,004
128,939
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(59,862)
(50,843)
Retained earnings
726,892
698,530
Total Equity
1,292,385
1,271,958
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 27,939,947
$ 27,333,110
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Investments and cash equivalents
$ 59,703
$ 5,716
Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities
136,537
42,920
Loans
119,032
67,247
Total interest income
315,272
115,883
Total interest expense
236,214
50,345
Net interest income
79,058
65,538
Provision for losses
(547)
(56)
Net interest income after provision for losses
78,511
65,482
Non-interest income/(expense):
Guarantee and commitment fees
3,933
3,695
Gains on financial derivatives
399
16,988
Gains/(losses) on trading securities
25
(63)
(Provision for)/release of reserve for losses
(203)
110
Other income
1,201
675
Non-interest income
5,355
21,405
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
15,351
13,298
General and administrative
7,527
7,278
Regulatory fees
835
812
Operating expenses
23,713
21,388
Income before income taxes
60,153
65,499
Income tax expense
13,118
14,046
Net income
47,035
51,453
Preferred stock dividends
(6,791)
(6,791)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 40,244
$ 44,662
Earnings per common share:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 3.73
$ 4.15
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 3.69
$ 4.10
Reconciliations
Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 40,244
$ 36,627
$ 44,662
Less reconciling items:
Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes
916
1,596
2,612
(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes
(105)
(148)
5,687
Unrealized gains on trading assets
359
31
94
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains
29
57
20
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
523
1,268
15,512
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(362)
(590)
(5,024)
Sub-total
1,360
2,214
18,901
Core earnings
$ 38,884
$ 34,413
$ 25,761
Composition of Core Earnings:
Revenues:
Net effective spread(1)
$ 77,173
$ 71,103
$ 57,839
Guarantee and commitment fees(2)
4,654
4,677
4,557
Other(3)
1,067
390
514
Total revenues
82,894
76,170
62,910
Credit related expense (GAAP):
Provision for/(release of) losses
750
1,945
(54)
REO operating expenses
-
819
-
Total credit related expense
750
2,764
(54)
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Compensation and employee benefits
15,351
12,105
13,298
General and administrative
7,527
8,055
7,278
Regulatory fees
835
832
812
Total operating expenses
23,713
20,992
21,388
Net earnings
58,431
52,414
41,576
Income tax expense(4)
12,756
11,210
9,024
Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
6,791
6,791
6,791
Core earnings
$ 38,884
$ 34,413
$ 25,761
Core earnings per share:
Basic
$ 3.60
$ 3.19
$ 2.39
Diluted
$ 3.56
$ 3.16
$ 2.37
(1)
Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.
(2)
Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.
(3)
Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.
(4)
Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.
Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Basic EPS
$ 3.73
$ 3.39
$ 4.15
Less reconciling items:
Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes
0.09
0.15
0.24
(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.53
Unrealized gains on trading securities
0.03
0.01
0.01
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets
-
0.01
-
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
0.05
0.11
1.44
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(0.03)
(0.07)
(0.46)
Sub-total
0.13
0.20
1.76
Core Earnings - Basic EPS
$ 3.60
$ 3.19
$ 2.39
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)
10,802
10,801
10,767
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Diluted EPS
$ 3.69
$ 3.36
$ 4.10
Less reconciling items:
Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes
0.09
0.15
0.24
(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.52
Unrealized gains on trading securities
0.03
0.01
0.01
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets
-
0.01
-
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
0.05
0.11
1.42
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(0.03)
(0.07)
(0.46)
Sub-total
0.13
0.20
1.73
Core Earnings - Diluted EPS
$ 3.56
$ 3.16
$ 2.37
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)
10,918
10,894
10,887
The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
Net interest income/yield
$ 79,058
1.14 %
$ 73,635
1.08 %
$ 65,538
1.06 %
Net effects of consolidated trusts
(1,055)
0.02 %
(1,195)
0.02 %
(1,018)
0.02 %
Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives
(1,626)
(0.02) %
(2,122)
(0.03) %
(994)
(0.02) %
Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value
(23)
- %
(53)
- %
(16)
- %
Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial
714
0.01 %
688
- %
356
0.01 %
Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships
105
- %
150
- %
(6,027)
(0.10) %
Net effective spread
$ 77,173
1.15 %
$ 71,103
1.07 %
$ 57,839
0.97 %
The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023:
Core Earnings by Business Segment
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Agricultural Finance
Rural Infrastructure
Treasury
Corporate
Farm &
Corporate
Rural
Utilities
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Reconciling
Adjustments
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$ 33,511
$ 7,148
$ 5,540
$ 858
$ 32,544
$ (543)
$ -
$ -
$ 79,058
Less: reconciling
(1,046)
-
(33)
-
(806)
-
-
1,885
-
Net effective spread
32,465
7,148
5,507
858
31,738
(543)
-
1,885
-
Guarantee and
4,292
53
281
28
-
-
-
(721)
3,933
Other
1,067
-
-
-
-
-
-
558
1,625
Total revenues
37,824
7,201
5,788
886
31,738
(543)
-
1,722
84,616
Release of/(provision
128
(4,301)
3,484
138
-
4
-
-
(547)
(Provision for)/release
(577)
-
374
-
-
-
-
-
(203)
Operating expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23,713)
-
(23,713)
Total non-interest
(577)
-
374
-
-
-
(23,713)
-
(23,916)
Core earnings before
37,375
2,900
9,646
1,024
31,738
(539)
(23,713)
1,722
(4)
60,153
Income tax
(7,849)
(609)
(2,026)
(215)
(6,665)
113
4,495
(362)
(13,118)
Core earnings before
29,526
2,291
7,620
809
25,073
(426)
(19,218)
1,360
(4)
47,035
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,791)
-
(6,791)
Segment core
$ 29,526
$ 2,291
$ 7,620
$ 809
$ 25,073
$ (426)
$ (26,009)
$ 1,360
(4)
$ 40,244
Total Assets
$ 14,549,275
$ 1,515,976
$ 6,444,264
$ 286,824
$ -
$ 4,998,854
$ 144,754
$ -
$ 27,939,947
Total on- and off-
$ 17,685,961
$ 1,599,982
$ 6,889,682
$ 308,493
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 26,484,118
(1)
Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts.
(2)
Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.
(3)
Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment.
(4)
Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.
Supplemental Information
The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:
Outstanding Business Volume
On or Off
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2023
As of December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Agricultural Finance:
Farm & Ranch:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 4,837,722
$ 5,150,750
Loans held in consolidated trusts:
Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors
On-balance sheet
895,257
914,918
Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors
On-balance sheet
573,100
296,658
IO-FMGS(2)
On-balance sheet
10,189
10,622
USDA Securities
On-balance sheet
2,356,695
2,407,302
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
5,675,000
5,605,000
LTSPCs and unfunded commitments
Off-balance sheet
2,830,071
2,822,309
Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)
Off-balance sheet
488,095
500,953
Loans serviced for others
Off-balance sheet
19,832
20,280
Total Farm & Ranch
$ 17,685,961
$ 17,728,792
Corporate AgFinance:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 1,172,864
$ 1,166,253
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
337,685
359,600
Unfunded commitments
Off-balance sheet
89,433
77,654
Total Corporate AgFinance
$ 1,599,982
$ 1,603,507
Total Agricultural Finance
$ 19,285,943
$ 19,332,299
Rural Infrastructure Finance:
Rural Utilities:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 2,891,618
$ 2,801,696
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
3,515,385
3,044,156
LTSPCs and unfunded commitments
Off-balance sheet
481,581
512,592
Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)
Off-balance sheet
1,098
1,169
Total Rural Utilities
$ 6,889,682
$ 6,359,613
Renewable Energy:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 286,486
$ 219,570
Unfunded commitments
Off-balance sheet
22,007
10,600
Total Renewable Energy
$ 308,493
$ 230,170
Total Rural Infrastructure Finance
$ 7,198,175
$ 6,589,783
Total
$ 26,484,118
$ 25,922,082
(1)
A Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security.
(2)
An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.
(3)
Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties
The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:
Net Effective Spread(1)
Agricultural Finance
Rural Infrastructure Finance
Treasury
Farm & Ranch
Corporate
Rural Utilities
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Net Effective
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
For the quarter ended:
March 31, 2023(2)
$ 32,465
0.97 %
$ 7,148
1.94 %
$ 5,507
0.36 %
$ 858
1.53 %
$ 31,738
0.47 %
$ (543)
(0.04) %
$ 77,173
1.15 %
December 31, 2022
32,770
0.98 %
7,471
1.94 %
4,960
0.34 %
935
1.76 %
27,656
0.42 %
(2,689)
(0.19) %
71,103
1.07 %
September 30, 2022
33,343
1.04 %
7,600
1.99 %
4,220
0.30 %
705
1.97 %
22,564
0.36 %
(2,791)
(0.21) %
65,641
1.03 %
June 30, 2022
32,590
1.05 %
6,929
1.87 %
3,733
0.27 %
468
1.78 %
18,508
0.30 %
(1,282)
(0.10) %
60,946
0.99 %
March 31, 2022
30,354
1.02 %
7,209
1.96 %
3,159
0.23 %
375
1.69 %
16,738
0.28 %
4
- %
57,839
0.97 %
December 31, 2021
28,998
0.99 %
6,321
1.84 %
2,521
0.19 %
356
1.53 %
15,979
0.28 %
158
0.01 %
54,333
0.94 %
September 30, 2021
28,914
1.06 %
7,163
1.80 %
2,067
0.16 %
236
1.09 %
17,386
0.31 %
159
0.01 %
55,925
0.99 %
June 30, 2021
29,163
1.06 %
6,676
1.65 %
1,759
0.14 %
378
1.80 %
18,449
0.33 %
126
0.01 %
56,551
1.01 %
March 31, 2021
26,461
0.98 %
6,921
1.67 %
1,720
0.14 %
249
1.28 %
18,394
0.33 %
114
0.01 %
53,859
0.97 %
(1)
Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets.
(2)
See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:
Core Earnings by Quarter Ended
March
December
September
June
March
December
September
June
March
(in thousands)
Revenues:
Net effective spread
$ 77,173
$ 71,103
$ 65,641
$ 60,946
$ 57,839
$ 54,333
$ 55,925
$ 56,551
$ 53,859
Guarantee and commitment fees
4,654
4,677
4,201
4,709
4,557
4,637
4,322
4,334
4,240
Gains on sale of mortgage loans
-
-
-
-
-
6,539
-
-
-
Other
1,067
390
473
307
514
241
687
301
451
Total revenues
82,894
76,170
70,315
65,962
62,910
65,750
60,934
61,186
58,550
Credit related expense/(income):
Provision for/(release of) losses
750
1,945
450
(1,535)
(54)
(1,428)
255
(983)
(31)
REO operating expenses
-
819
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Losses on sale of REO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total credit related expense/(income)
750
2,764
450
(1,535)
(54)
(1,428)
255
(983)
(31)
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
15,351
12,105
11,648
11,715
13,298
11,246
10,027
9,779
11,795
General and administrative
7,527
8,055
6,919
7,520
7,278
8,492
6,330
6,349
6,336
Regulatory fees
835
832
812
813
812
812
750
750
750
Total operating expenses
23,713
20,992
19,379
20,048
21,388
20,550
17,107
16,878
18,881
Net earnings
58,431
52,414
50,486
47,449
41,576
46,628
43,572
45,291
39,700
Income tax expense
12,756
11,210
10,303
9,909
9,024
9,809
9,152
9,463
8,520
Preferred stock dividends
6,791
6,791
6,791
6,792
6,791
6,792
6,774
5,842
5,269
Core earnings
$ 38,884
$ 34,413
$ 33,392
$ 30,748
$ 25,761
$ 30,027
$ 27,646
$ 29,986
$ 25,911
Reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated
$ 916
$ 1,596
$ 6,441
$ 2,846
$ 2,612
$ (1,242)
$ (405)
$ (3,020)
$ 3,236
(Losses)/gains on hedging activities
(105)
(148)
(624)
428
5,687
(2,079)
1,818
(5,866)
4,317
Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading
359
31
(757)
(285)
94
(76)
36
(61)
(14)
Net effects of amortization of
29
57
24
(62)
20
71
23
20
16
Net effects of terminations or net
523
1,268
(3,522)
2,536
15,512
(429)
(351)
109
1,165
Income tax effect related to reconciling
(362)
(590)
(327)
(1,148)
(5,024)
789
(236)
1,852
(1,831)
Net income attributable to common
$ 40,244
$ 36,627
$ 34,627
$ 35,063
$ 44,662
$ 27,061
$ 28,531
$ 23,020
$ 32,800
