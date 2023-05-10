A recent industry survey led by SolarReviews and the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) shows that two-thirds of all solar installers expect high electricity prices to drive demand.From pv magazine USA Informational site and solar calculator developer SolarReviews and the NABCEP have jointly released an inaugural report on solar installers. The nationwide solar industry survey involved nearly 500 participants. About 62% of them were residential and small commercial installers, 6% were commercial installers, 6% were O&M companies, and 4% were utility-scale installers. ...

