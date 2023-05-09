Comscore, Inc.: Comscore Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

RESTON, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, I am pleased with the progress we're making against our strategic and operational priorities," said Jon Carpenter, CEO of Comscore. "Our wins over the course of the first quarter, including Warner Bros. Discovery, YouTube and IPG Mediabrands, highlight the breadth of our offerings and the confidence our clients have in the scale, transparency and interoperability of our solutions. We remain focused on execution, delivering best in class cross-platform audience solutions for our clients and value creation for our shareholders."

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter was $91.6 million compared to $94.0 million in Q1 2022

Net loss of $8.7 million compared to $9.3 million in Q1 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million compared to $6.8 million in Q1 2022

FX adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million compared to $6.4 million in Q1 2022

Maintaining full year guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA

Recent Business Developments

Selected by Warner Bros. Discovery as a preferred alternative currency partner for the 2023-2024 upfront season leveraging our unparalleled linear and cross-platform audience measurement solutions

Expanded partnership with IPG Mediabrand's MAGNA, which will begin leveraging Comscore's local television ratings data to inform TV buys across the organization as the company's only alternative currency provider for local television

Expanded our Comscore Campaign Ratings relationship with YouTube through a new engagement to measure incremental reach on the upcoming NFL Sunday Ticket content addition

Selected by Tubi, Fox Corporation's ad-supported video-on-demand streaming service, as a measurement partner for cross-platform campaign measurement via Comscore Campaign Ratings

Entered into a partnership with PubMatic, in which Proximic by Comscore's Predictive Audiences and Content Targeting solutions have been integrated into the PubMatic platform, enabling clients to leverage new targeting options and reach key audiences in premium, brand safe environments

First Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the first quarter was $91.6 million, down 2.6% from $94.0 million in Q1 2022, primarily due to a decline in Digital Ad Solutions revenue from Q1 2022 as a result of slower ad spend, which impacted our custom digital solutions and other digital products. Cross Platform Solutions revenue was up from Q1 2022, with double-digit growth in local TV and continued strength in our movies business.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $91.6 million, a decrease of 6.3% compared to $97.7 million in Q1 2022. The primary driver of the decline was employee compensation, which decreased from ongoing restructuring efforts and a higher amount of capitalization related to internally developed software.

Net loss for the quarter was $8.7 million, compared to $9.3 million in Q1 2022. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.13) and $(0.14) for Q1 2023 and Q1 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.2 million, compared to $6.8 million in Q1 2022, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 5.7% and 7.2%, respectively. Excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, FX adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $6.7 million, compared to $6.4 million in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration and warrants liability, and other items as presented in the accompanying tables. FX adjusted EBITDA excludes these items as well as gain/loss from foreign currency transactions.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $20.7 million . Total debt principal, including $16.0 million in outstanding borrowings under our senior secured revolving credit agreement, was $18.7 million .

2023 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we are maintaining our guidance for full year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with revenue growth in the low to mid single digits over 2022 and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the double digits.

We do not provide GAAP net (loss) income on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net (loss) income, on a forward-looking basis.

Conference Call Information for Today, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET . The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations. Participants can obtain dial-in information by registering for the call at the same web address and are advised to register in advance of the call to avoid delays. Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, OTT and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, our expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding expected revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023, the impact of new customer contracts and partnerships on our business and revenue prospects, evolving economic and industry trends, currency opportunities, product integration and innovation, and restructuring plans and cost-reduction initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in our business and customer, partner and vendor relationships; external market conditions and competition; changes or declines in ad spending or other macroeconomic factors; evolving privacy and regulatory standards; and our ability to achieve our expected strategic, financial and operational plans, including the restructuring plan we announced in September 2022 . For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. We do not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing in this press release adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and FX adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss). These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

Press

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

917-213-2032

[email protected]

Investors

John Tinker

Comscore, Inc.

212-203-2129

[email protected]

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

As of

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except share and par value data) (Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,274

$ 20,044 Restricted cash 398

398 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $646 and $798, respectively 62,988

68,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,839

15,922 Total current assets 99,499

104,821 Property and equipment, net 37,160

36,367 Operating right-of-use assets 23,804

23,864 Deferred tax assets 3,575

3,351 Intangible assets, net 10,516

13,327 Goodwill 388,263

387,973 Other non-current assets 10,826

10,883 Total assets $ 573,643

$ 580,586 Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 33,694

$ 29,090 Accrued expenses 36,289

43,393 Contract liabilities 56,868

52,944 Customer advances 11,688

11,527 Current portion of contingent consideration 3,623

7,134 Current operating lease liabilities 7,861

7,639 Warrants liability 2,533

718 Other current liabilities 14,958

12,646 Total current liabilities 167,514

165,091 Non-current operating lease liabilities 28,787

29,588 Non-current portion of accrued data costs 26,882

25,106 Revolving line of credit 16,000

16,000 Deferred tax liabilities 2,719

2,127 Other non-current liabilities 7,078

10,627 Total liabilities 248,980

248,539 Commitments and contingencies





Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 82,527,609 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; aggregate liquidation preference of

$215,688 as of March 31, 2023, and $211,863 as of December 31, 2022 187,885

187,885 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,472,391 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively; no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2023 or

December 31, 2022 -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022; 99,124,324 shares issued and 92,359,528 shares outstanding as of

March 31, 2023, and 98,869,738 shares issued and 92,104,942 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2022 92

92 Additional paid-in capital 1,694,378

1,690,783 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,423)

(15,940) Accumulated deficit (1,313,285)

(1,300,789) Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (229,984)

(229,984) Total stockholders' equity 136,778

144,162 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 573,643

$ 580,586

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023

2022 Revenues $ 91,558

$ 93,966







Cost of revenues (1) (2) 51,929

52,918 Selling and marketing (1) (2) 17,154

17,166 Research and development (1) (2) 8,919

9,532 General and administrative (1) (2) 13,574

18,117 Amortization of intangible assets 2,811

6,779 Restructuring 998

- Total expenses from operations 95,385

104,512 Loss from operations (3,827)

(10,546) Other (expense) income, net (1,812)

2,433 (Loss) gain from foreign currency transactions (1,466)

420 Interest expense, net (352)

(200) Loss before income taxes (7,457)

(7,893) Income tax provision (1,214)

(1,383) Net loss $ (8,671)

$ (9,276) Net loss available to common stockholders:





Net loss (8,671)

(9,276) Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends (3,825)

(3,825) Total net loss available to common stockholders: $ (12,496)

$ (13,101) Net loss per common share:





Basic and diluted $ (0.13)

$ (0.14) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:





Basic and diluted 93,850,266

91,686,733 Comprehensive loss:





Net loss $ (8,671)

$ (9,276) Other comprehensive income (loss):





Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment 1,517

(541) Total comprehensive loss $ (7,154)

$ (9,817)







(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented as a separate line item. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:









Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cost of revenues $ 78

$ 301 Selling and marketing 105

263 Research and development 55

200 General and administrative 879

1,772 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,117

$ 2,536

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023

2022 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (8,671)

$ (9,276) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 4,724

4,191 Amortization of intangible assets 2,811

6,779 Change in fair value of warrants liability 1,815

(2,435) Non-cash operating lease expense 1,395

1,483 Stock-based compensation expense 1,117

2,536 Deferred tax provision 566

513 Amortization expense of finance leases 429

704 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 96

2,348 Other 254

469 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 5,868

7,301 Prepaid expenses and other assets 38

(1,270) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,914)

(2,288) Contract liabilities and customer advances 3,540

3,209 Operating lease liabilities (1,817)

(1,856) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,251

12,408







Investing activities:





Capitalized internal-use software costs (5,345)

(3,452) Purchases of property and equipment (487)

(347) Net cash used in investing activities (5,832)

(3,799)







Financing activities:





Contingent consideration payment at initial value (1,037)

- Principal payments on finance leases (445)

(796) Other (174)

48 Net cash used in financing activities (1,656)

(748) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 467

(86) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 230

7,775 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 20,442

22,279 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 20,672

$ 30,054









As of March 31,

2023

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,274

$ 29,629 Restricted cash 398

425 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 20,672

$ 30,054

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (8,671)

$ (9,276)







Depreciation 4,724

4,191 Amortization of intangible assets 2,811

6,779 Income tax provision 1,214

1,383 Amortization expense of finance leases 429

704 Interest expense, net 352

200 EBITDA 859

3,981







Adjustments:





Stock-based compensation expense 1,117

2,536 Restructuring 998

- Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs 359

359 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 96

2,348 Other expense (income), net (1) 1,815

(2,435) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 5,244

$ 6,789 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 5.7 %

7.2 %







Adjustments:





Loss (gain) from foreign currency transactions 1,466

(420) Non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA $ 6,710

$ 6,369



(1) Adjustments to other expense (income), net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other (expense) income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.

Revenues

Revenues from our two offerings of products and services are as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,







(In thousands) 2023 (Unaudited)

% of Revenue

2022 (Unaudited)

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Digital Ad Solutions $ 50,447

55.1 %

$ 53,137

56.5 %

$ (2,690)

(5.1) % Cross Platform Solutions(1) 41,111

44.9 %

40,829

43.5 %

282

0.7 % Total revenues $ 91,558

100.0 %

$ 93,966

100.0 %

$ (2,408)

(2.6) %























(1) Cross Platform Solutions revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $8.8 million in the first

quarter of 2023.

SOURCE Comscore, Inc.