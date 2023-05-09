Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
- Net income per common share of $0.39 compared to $0.84 in Q4 2022
- Earnings available for distribution per common share(1) of $1.50 compared to $1.46 in Q4 2022
- Common stock dividend of $0.40 per common share compared to $0.65 in Q4 2022
- Book value per common share(2) of $12.61 compared to $12.79 at Q4 2022
- Economic return(3) of 1.7% compared to 5.0% in Q4 2022
Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer
"The volatile environment for Agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("Agency RMBS") continued during the first quarter of 2023. Strong performance in January was more than offset by sharp underperformance in February and March amidst the slowing disinflationary trend in economic data and turmoil in the regional banking sector. Against this backdrop, our book value per common share ended the quarter at $12.61, representing a modest decline of 1.4% from year end, and when combined with our $0.40 common dividend produced an economic return of 1.7% for the quarter.
"Earnings available for distribution ("EAD") for the first quarter remained strong at $1.50 per common share. EAD is well supported and is expected to continue to benefit from our hedging strategy, as borrowing costs are hedged by low-cost, pay-fixed swaps with a weighted average maturity of over seven years.
"As noted in our March 27 th press release, we reduced our first quarter dividend to $0.40 per share. The reduced dividend remains attractive and allows the Company to retain capital and enhance book value by continuing to invest in Agency RMBS. We believe Agency RMBS are at historically attractive valuations and reduced demand from the Federal Reserve and commercial banks will provide compelling opportunities for new investments. In addition, we expect that the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle will result in a reduction in interest rate volatility, providing a tailwind for our target assets.
"Given our improved outlook for Agency RMBS, we increased our debt-to-equity ratio to 5.8x as of March 31, 2023 from 5.3x at year end. As of the end of the quarter, substantially all of our $5.4 billion investment portfolio was invested in Agency RMBS, and we maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $463.9 million ."
(1) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) is a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measure. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure.
(2) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock ($113.4 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($195.4 million), divided by total common shares outstanding.
(3) Economic return for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 of ($0.18); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the December 31, 2022 book value per common share of $12.79. Economic return for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 is defined as the change in book value per common share from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022 of ($0.01); plus dividends declared of $0.65 per common share; divided by the September 30, 2022 book value per common share of $12.80.
Key performance indicators for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are summarized in the table below.
($ in millions, except share amounts)
Q1 '23
Q4 '22
Variance
Average Balances
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Average earning assets (at amortized cost)
$5,245.3
$4,347.4
$897.9
Average borrowings
$4,737.5
$3,828.2
$909.3
Average stockholders' equity (1)
$847.5
$835.5
$12.0
U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
Total interest income
$69.3
$58.1
$11.2
Total interest expense
$49.7
$32.2
$17.5
Net interest income
$19.6
$25.9
($6.3)
Total expenses
$5.1
$5.0
$0.1
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$15.6
$30.6
($15.0)
Average earning asset yields
5.28 %
5.34 %
(0.06) %
Average cost of funds
4.20 %
3.36 %
0.84 %
Average net interest rate margin
1.08 %
1.98 %
(0.90) %
Period-end weighted average asset yields (2)
5.24 %
5.35 %
(0.11) %
Period-end weighted average cost of funds
4.91 %
4.24 %
0.67 %
Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin
0.33 %
1.11 %
(0.78) %
Book value per common share (3)
$12.61
$12.79
($0.18)
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic)
$0.39
$0.84
($0.45)
Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted)
$0.39
$0.84
($0.45)
Debt-to-equity ratio
5.8x
5.3x
0.5x
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)
Earnings available for distribution
$59.3
$53.3
$6.0
Effective interest expense
($0.2)
($4.8)
$4.6
Effective net interest income
$69.5
$62.9
$6.6
Effective cost of funds
(0.02) %
(0.51) %
0.49 %
Effective interest rate margin
5.30 %
5.85 %
(0.55) %
Earnings available for distribution per common share
$1.50
$1.46
$0.04
Economic debt-to-equity ratio
5.8x
5.3x
0.5x
(1) Average stockholders' equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total stockholders' equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.
(2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions when appropriate.
(3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock ($113.4 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($195.4 million), divided by total common shares outstanding.
(4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.
Financial Summary
Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $15.6 million compared to $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income attributable to common stockholders was primarily driven by a $44.9 million net loss on derivatives in the first quarter compared to a $4.9 million net gain on derivatives in the fourth quarter and $19.6 million of net interest income in the first quarter compared to $25.9 million in the fourth quarter, which was partially offset by a $52.0 million net gain on investments in the first quarter compared to $10.8 million in the fourth quarter.
Earnings available for distribution increased to $59.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $53.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $6.6 million increase in effective net interest income. The increase in effective net interest income was primarily driven by a $12.6 million increase in contractual net interest income on interest rate swaps that was partially offset by a $6.3 million decrease in net interest income.
Book value per common share decreased 1.4% during the first quarter of 2023 to $12.61 given underperformance in higher coupon Agency RMBS as the slowing of the recent disinflationary trend led to an increase in interest rate volatility. Book value is estimated to be between $12.00 and $12.48 per common share as of April 30, 2023 .(1)
Total average earning assets increased to $5.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total average borrowings increased to $4.7 billion in the first quarter compared to $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter. The Company's higher average earning assets and average borrowings reflect the investment of capital raised in its at-the-market program and an increase in leverage given attractive valuations on higher coupon Agency RMBS.
Average net interest rate margin decreased 90 basis points to 1.08% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Average earning asset yields decreased 6 basis points to 5.28% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter primarily due to the deployment of capital at modestly lower yields. Average cost of funds increased 84 basis points to 4.20% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter reflecting increases in the Federal Funds target interest rate. Effective interest rate margin, which includes the impact of contractual net interest income on the Company's interest rate swaps and excludes the impact of amortization of net deferred gains on de-designated interest rate swaps, decreased by 55 basis points to 5.30% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter.
The Company's debt-to-equity ratio and economic debt-to-equity ratio were 5.8x as of March 31, 2023 compared to 5.3x as of December 31, 2022. The Company increased leverage modestly to capitalize on attractive Agency RMBS valuations.
Total expenses for the first quarter of 2023, consisting of management fees and general and administrative expenses, were approximately $5.1 million compared to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized total expenses to average stockholders' equity(2) decreased to 2.39% in the first quarter from 2.41% in the fourth quarter primarily due to a higher average stockholders' equity base. The Company sold 2.9 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $35.8 million during the first quarter through its at-the-market program.
As previously announced on March 27, 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.40 per share paid on April 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record as of April 10, 2023. The Company declared the following dividends on May 8, 2023 : a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on June 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record on June 5, 2023 .
(1) Book value per common share is adjusted to exclude a pro rata portion of the current quarter's common stock dividend (which for purposes of this calculation is assumed to be the same as the previous quarter) and is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of Series B Preferred Stock ($113.4 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($195.4 million), divided by total common shares outstanding of 41.6 million as of April 30, 2023.
(2) The ratio of annualized total expenses to average stockholders' equity is calculated as the annualized sum of management fees plus general and administrative expenses divided by average stockholders' equity.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.
Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the residential and commercial real estate market), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.
All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
$ in thousands, except share data
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Interest income
Mortgage-backed and other securities
69,287
57,877
41,637
Commercial loan
-
179
537
Total interest income
69,287
58,056
42,174
Interest expense
Repurchase agreements (1)
49,726
32,201
(2,104)
Total interest expense
49,726
32,201
(2,104)
Net interest income
19,561
25,855
44,278
Other income (loss)
Gain (loss) on investments, net
51,956
10,762
(504,388)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures
2
(120)
71
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(44,895)
4,856
238,860
Other investment income (loss), net
(93)
142
55
Total other income (loss)
6,970
15,640
(265,402)
Expenses
Management fee - related party
2,979
3,177
5,274
General and administrative
2,089
1,857
2,024
Total expenses
5,068
5,034
7,298
Net income (loss)
21,463
36,461
(228,422)
Dividends to preferred stockholders
(5,862)
(5,862)
(8,394)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
15,601
30,599
(236,816)
Earnings (loss) per share: (2)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
Basic
0.39
0.84
(7.18)
Diluted
0.39
0.84
(7.18)
(1)
Negative interest expense on repurchase agreements in 2022 is due to amortization of net deferred gains on de-designated interest rate swaps that exceeds current period interest expense on repurchase agreements. For further information on amortization of amounts classified in accumulated other comprehensive income before the Company discontinued hedge accounting, see Note 8 and Note 12 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
(2)
Earnings (loss) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 has been adjusted on a retroactive basis to reflect the Company's one-for-ten reverse stock split, which was effected following the close of business on June 3, 2022.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
$ in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Net income (loss)
21,463
36,461
(228,422)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities, net
(476)
(791)
(2,421)
Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest
rate swaps to repurchase agreements interest expense
(4,494)
(4,855)
(5,196)
Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated venture
(10)
(103)
(200)
Reclassification of currency translation loss on investment in unconsolidated venture to other
investment income (loss), net
123
-
-
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(4,857)
(5,749)
(7,817)
Comprehensive income (loss)
16,606
30,712
(236,239)
Dividends to preferred stockholders
(5,862)
(5,862)
(8,394)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
10,744
24,850
(244,633)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
As of
$ in thousands, except share amounts
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $5,085,592 and $4,439,583,
respectively)
5,447,143
4,791,893
Cash and cash equivalents
101,834
175,535
Restricted cash
127,038
103,246
Due from counterparties
2,983
1,584
Investment related receivable
23,239
22,744
Derivative assets, at fair value
3,416
662
Other assets
1,719
1,731
Total assets
5,707,372
5,097,395
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Repurchase agreements
4,814,700
4,234,823
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
12,291
2,079
Dividends payable
16,658
25,162
Accrued interest payable
22,381
20,546
Collateral held payable
1,571
4,892
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,917
1,365
Due to affiliate
3,739
4,453
Total liabilities
4,873,257
4,293,320
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (1)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:
7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 4,537,634 shares
issued and outstanding ($113,441 aggregate liquidation preference)
109,679
109,679
7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 7,816,470 shares
issued and outstanding ($195,412 aggregate liquidation preference)
189,028
189,028
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 67,000,000 shares authorized; 41,647,244 and 38,710,916
shares issued and outstanding, respectively
416
387
Additional paid in capital
3,937,487
3,901,562
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,904
10,761
Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings)
(3,408,399)
(3,407,342)
Total stockholders' equity
834,115
804,075
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
5,707,372
5,097,395
(1)
See Note 14 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure
Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation,
earnings available for distribution per common share)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and
by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share)
Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost
of funds)
Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds)
Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective
interest rate margin)
Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate
margin)
Economic debt-to-equity ratio
Debt-to-equity ratio
The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.
Earnings Available for Distribution
The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; foreign currency gains (losses), net and amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps.
By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because (i) when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity and (ii) gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.
To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. The Company has historically distributed at least 100% of its REIT taxable income. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.
Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP) or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.
The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
$ in thousands, except per share data
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
15,601
30,599
(236,816)
Adjustments:
(Gain) loss on investments, net
(51,956)
(10,762)
504,388
Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1)
91,900
28,072
(283,429)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1)
7,459
8,949
45,853
TBA dollar roll income (2)
697
1,428
13,401
Foreign currency (gains) losses, net (3)
93
(142)
(55)
Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4)
(4,494)
(4,855)
(5,196)
Subtotal
43,699
22,690
274,962
Earnings available for distribution
59,300
53,289
38,146
Basic income (loss) per common share
0.39
0.84
(7.18)
Earnings available for distribution per common share (5)
1.50
1.46
1.16
(1)
U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:
Three Months Ended
$ in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(91,900)
(28,072)
283,429
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(7,459)
(8,949)
(45,853)
Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps
54,464
41,877
1,284
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(44,895)
4,856
238,860
(2)
A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying Agency RMBS, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(3)
Foreign currency gains (losses), net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses and the reclassification of currency translation adjustments that were previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income and is included in other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(4)
U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:
Three Months Ended
$ in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings
54,220
37,056
3,092
Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps
(4,494)
(4,855)
(5,196)
Repurchase agreements interest expense
49,726
32,201
(2,104)
(5)
Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Earnings available for distribution per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 has been adjusted on a retroactive basis to reflect the Company's one-for-ten reverse stock split, which was effected following the close of business on June 3, 2022.
The table below shows the components of earnings available for distribution for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
$ in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Effective net interest income (1)
69,531
62,877
40,366
TBA dollar roll income
697
1,428
13,401
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures
2
(120)
71
Total expenses
(5,068)
(5,034)
(7,298)
Subtotal
65,162
59,151
46,540
Dividends to preferred stockholders
(5,862)
(5,862)
(8,394)
Earnings available for distribution
59,300
53,289
38,146
(1)
See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.
Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin
The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments or receipts on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.
The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense.
The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.
The following table reconciles total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
$ in thousands
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Total interest expense
49,726
4.20 %
32,201
3.36 %
(2,104)
(0.14) %
Add: Amortization of net deferred gain
(loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps
4,494
0.38 %
4,855
0.51 %
5,196
0.33 %
Less: Contractual net interest expense
(income) on interest rate swaps recorded as
gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(54,464)
(4.60) %
(41,877)
(4.38) %
(1,284)
(0.08) %
Effective interest expense
(244)
(0.02) %
(4,821)
(0.51) %
1,808
0.11 %
The following table reconciles net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
$ in thousands
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Net interest income
19,561
1.08 %
25,855
1.98 %
44,278
2.55 %
Less: Amortization of net deferred
(gain) loss on de-designated
interest rate swaps
(4,494)
(0.38) %
(4,855)
(0.51) %
(5,196)
(0.33) %
Add: Contractual net interest income
(expense) on interest rate swaps
recorded as gain (loss) on
derivative instruments, net
54,464
4.60 %
41,877
4.38 %
1,284
0.08 %
Effective net interest income
69,531
5.30 %
62,877
5.85 %
40,366
2.30 %
Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio
The following tables show the allocation of the Company's stockholders' equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.
The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes its TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those of other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.
March 31, 2023
$ in thousands
Agency RMBS
Credit Portfolio (1)
Total
Mortgage-backed securities
5,402,200
44,943
5,447,143
Cash and cash equivalents (2)
101,834
-
101,834
Restricted cash (3)
127,038
-
127,038
Derivative assets, at fair value (3)
3,416
-
3,416
Other assets
27,183
758
27,941
Total assets
5,661,671
45,701
5,707,372
Repurchase agreements
4,814,700
-
4,814,700
Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3)
12,291
-
12,291
Other liabilities
44,792
1,474
46,266
Total liabilities
4,871,783
1,474
4,873,257
Total stockholders' equity (allocated)
789,888
44,227
834,115
Debt-to-equity ratio (4)
6.1
-
5.8
Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5)
6.1
-
5.8
(1)
Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio.
(2)
Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class.
(3)
Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class.
(4)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity.
(5)
Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis ($929,000 as of March 31, 2023) to total stockholders' equity.
December 31, 2022
$ in thousands
Agency RMBS
Credit Portfolio (1)
Total
Mortgage-backed securities
4,746,693
45,200
4,791,893
Cash and cash equivalents (2)
175,535
-
175,535
Restricted cash (3)
103,246
-
103,246
Derivative assets, at fair value (3)
662
-
662
Other assets
25,252
807
26,059
Total assets
5,051,388
46,007
5,097,395
Repurchase agreements
4,234,823
-
4,234,823
Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3)
2,079
-
2,079
Other liabilities
53,980
2,438
56,418
Total liabilities
4,290,882
2,438
4,293,320
Total stockholders' equity (allocated)
760,506
43,569
804,075
Debt-to-equity ratio (4)
5.6
-
5.3
Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5)
5.6
-
5.3
(1)
Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and unconsolidated joint ventures are included in credit portfolio.
(2)
Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class.
(3)
Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class.
(4)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity.
(5)
Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis ($1.4 million as of December 31, 2022) to total stockholders' equity.
Average Balances
The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
$ in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Average earning assets (1)
5,245,291
4,347,428
7,005,218
Average earning asset yields (2)
5.28 %
5.34 %
2.41 %
Average borrowings (3)
4,737,476
3,828,223
6,219,694
Average cost of funds (4)
4.20 %
3.36 %
(0.14) %
(1)
Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances.
(2)
Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized.
(3)
Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances.
(4)
Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense, including amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps, by average borrowings.
