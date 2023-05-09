Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net income per common share of $0.39 compared to $0.84 in Q4 2022

Earnings available for distribution per common share (1) of $1.50 compared to $1.46 in Q4 2022

of $1.50 compared to $1.46 in Q4 2022 Common stock dividend of $0.40 per common share compared to $0.65 in Q4 2022

Book value per common share (2) of $12.61 compared to $12.79 at Q4 2022

of $12.61 compared to $12.79 at Q4 2022 Economic return(3) of 1.7% compared to 5.0% in Q4 2022

Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer

"The volatile environment for Agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("Agency RMBS") continued during the first quarter of 2023. Strong performance in January was more than offset by sharp underperformance in February and March amidst the slowing disinflationary trend in economic data and turmoil in the regional banking sector. Against this backdrop, our book value per common share ended the quarter at $12.61, representing a modest decline of 1.4% from year end, and when combined with our $0.40 common dividend produced an economic return of 1.7% for the quarter.

"Earnings available for distribution ("EAD") for the first quarter remained strong at $1.50 per common share. EAD is well supported and is expected to continue to benefit from our hedging strategy, as borrowing costs are hedged by low-cost, pay-fixed swaps with a weighted average maturity of over seven years.

"As noted in our March 27 th press release, we reduced our first quarter dividend to $0.40 per share. The reduced dividend remains attractive and allows the Company to retain capital and enhance book value by continuing to invest in Agency RMBS. We believe Agency RMBS are at historically attractive valuations and reduced demand from the Federal Reserve and commercial banks will provide compelling opportunities for new investments. In addition, we expect that the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle will result in a reduction in interest rate volatility, providing a tailwind for our target assets.

"Given our improved outlook for Agency RMBS, we increased our debt-to-equity ratio to 5.8x as of March 31, 2023 from 5.3x at year end. As of the end of the quarter, substantially all of our $5.4 billion investment portfolio was invested in Agency RMBS, and we maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $463.9 million ."

(1) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) is a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measure. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. (2) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock ($113.4 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($195.4 million), divided by total common shares outstanding. (3) Economic return for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 of ($0.18); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the December 31, 2022 book value per common share of $12.79. Economic return for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 is defined as the change in book value per common share from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022 of ($0.01); plus dividends declared of $0.65 per common share; divided by the September 30, 2022 book value per common share of $12.80.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts) Q1 '23 Q4 '22 Variance Average Balances (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized cost) $5,245.3 $4,347.4 $897.9 Average borrowings $4,737.5 $3,828.2 $909.3 Average stockholders' equity (1) $847.5 $835.5 $12.0







U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $69.3 $58.1 $11.2 Total interest expense $49.7 $32.2 $17.5 Net interest income $19.6 $25.9 ($6.3) Total expenses $5.1 $5.0 $0.1 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $15.6 $30.6 ($15.0)







Average earning asset yields 5.28 % 5.34 % (0.06) % Average cost of funds 4.20 % 3.36 % 0.84 % Average net interest rate margin 1.08 % 1.98 % (0.90) %







Period-end weighted average asset yields (2) 5.24 % 5.35 % (0.11) % Period-end weighted average cost of funds 4.91 % 4.24 % 0.67 % Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin 0.33 % 1.11 % (0.78) %







Book value per common share (3) $12.61 $12.79 ($0.18) Earnings (loss) per common share (basic) $0.39 $0.84 ($0.45) Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) $0.39 $0.84 ($0.45) Debt-to-equity ratio 5.8x 5.3x 0.5x







Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)





Earnings available for distribution $59.3 $53.3 $6.0 Effective interest expense ($0.2) ($4.8) $4.6 Effective net interest income $69.5 $62.9 $6.6







Effective cost of funds (0.02) % (0.51) % 0.49 % Effective interest rate margin 5.30 % 5.85 % (0.55) %







Earnings available for distribution per common share $1.50 $1.46 $0.04 Economic debt-to-equity ratio 5.8x 5.3x 0.5x



(1) Average stockholders' equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total stockholders' equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders. (2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions when appropriate. (3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock ($113.4 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($195.4 million), divided by total common shares outstanding. (4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Financial Summary

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $15.6 million compared to $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income attributable to common stockholders was primarily driven by a $44.9 million net loss on derivatives in the first quarter compared to a $4.9 million net gain on derivatives in the fourth quarter and $19.6 million of net interest income in the first quarter compared to $25.9 million in the fourth quarter, which was partially offset by a $52.0 million net gain on investments in the first quarter compared to $10.8 million in the fourth quarter.

Earnings available for distribution increased to $59.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $53.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $6.6 million increase in effective net interest income. The increase in effective net interest income was primarily driven by a $12.6 million increase in contractual net interest income on interest rate swaps that was partially offset by a $6.3 million decrease in net interest income.

Book value per common share decreased 1.4% during the first quarter of 2023 to $12.61 given underperformance in higher coupon Agency RMBS as the slowing of the recent disinflationary trend led to an increase in interest rate volatility. Book value is estimated to be between $12.00 and $12.48 per common share as of April 30, 2023 .(1)

Total average earning assets increased to $5.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total average borrowings increased to $4.7 billion in the first quarter compared to $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter. The Company's higher average earning assets and average borrowings reflect the investment of capital raised in its at-the-market program and an increase in leverage given attractive valuations on higher coupon Agency RMBS.

Average net interest rate margin decreased 90 basis points to 1.08% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Average earning asset yields decreased 6 basis points to 5.28% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter primarily due to the deployment of capital at modestly lower yields. Average cost of funds increased 84 basis points to 4.20% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter reflecting increases in the Federal Funds target interest rate. Effective interest rate margin, which includes the impact of contractual net interest income on the Company's interest rate swaps and excludes the impact of amortization of net deferred gains on de-designated interest rate swaps, decreased by 55 basis points to 5.30% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter.

The Company's debt-to-equity ratio and economic debt-to-equity ratio were 5.8x as of March 31, 2023 compared to 5.3x as of December 31, 2022. The Company increased leverage modestly to capitalize on attractive Agency RMBS valuations.

Total expenses for the first quarter of 2023, consisting of management fees and general and administrative expenses, were approximately $5.1 million compared to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized total expenses to average stockholders' equity(2) decreased to 2.39% in the first quarter from 2.41% in the fourth quarter primarily due to a higher average stockholders' equity base. The Company sold 2.9 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $35.8 million during the first quarter through its at-the-market program.

As previously announced on March 27, 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.40 per share paid on April 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record as of April 10, 2023. The Company declared the following dividends on May 8, 2023 : a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on June 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record on June 5, 2023 .

(1) Book value per common share is adjusted to exclude a pro rata portion of the current quarter's common stock dividend (which for purposes of this calculation is assumed to be the same as the previous quarter) and is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of Series B Preferred Stock ($113.4 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($195.4 million), divided by total common shares outstanding of 41.6 million as of April 30, 2023. (2) The ratio of annualized total expenses to average stockholders' equity is calculated as the annualized sum of management fees plus general and administrative expenses divided by average stockholders' equity.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the residential and commercial real estate market), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended $ in thousands, except share data March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Interest income









Mortgage-backed and other securities 69,287

57,877

41,637 Commercial loan -

179

537 Total interest income 69,287

58,056

42,174 Interest expense









Repurchase agreements (1) 49,726

32,201

(2,104) Total interest expense 49,726

32,201

(2,104) Net interest income 19,561

25,855

44,278











Other income (loss)









Gain (loss) on investments, net 51,956

10,762

(504,388) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures 2

(120)

71 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (44,895)

4,856

238,860 Other investment income (loss), net (93)

142

55 Total other income (loss) 6,970

15,640

(265,402) Expenses









Management fee - related party 2,979

3,177

5,274 General and administrative 2,089

1,857

2,024 Total expenses 5,068

5,034

7,298 Net income (loss) 21,463

36,461

(228,422) Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,862)

(5,862)

(8,394) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 15,601

30,599

(236,816) Earnings (loss) per share: (2)









Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders









Basic 0.39

0.84

(7.18) Diluted 0.39

0.84

(7.18)





(1) Negative interest expense on repurchase agreements in 2022 is due to amortization of net deferred gains on de-designated interest rate swaps that exceeds current period interest expense on repurchase agreements. For further information on amortization of amounts classified in accumulated other comprehensive income before the Company discontinued hedge accounting, see Note 8 and Note 12 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. (2) Earnings (loss) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 has been adjusted on a retroactive basis to reflect the Company's one-for-ten reverse stock split, which was effected following the close of business on June 3, 2022.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Net income (loss) 21,463

36,461

(228,422) Other comprehensive income (loss):









Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities, net (476)

(791)

(2,421) Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps to repurchase agreements interest expense (4,494)

(4,855)

(5,196) Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated venture (10)

(103)

(200) Reclassification of currency translation loss on investment in unconsolidated venture to other investment income (loss), net 123

-

- Total other comprehensive income (loss) (4,857)

(5,749)

(7,817) Comprehensive income (loss) 16,606

30,712

(236,239) Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,862)

(5,862)

(8,394) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 10,744

24,850

(244,633)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



As of $ in thousands, except share amounts March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $5,085,592 and $4,439,583, respectively) 5,447,143

4,791,893 Cash and cash equivalents 101,834

175,535 Restricted cash 127,038

103,246 Due from counterparties 2,983

1,584 Investment related receivable 23,239

22,744 Derivative assets, at fair value 3,416

662 Other assets 1,719

1,731 Total assets 5,707,372

5,097,395 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 4,814,700

4,234,823 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 12,291

2,079 Dividends payable 16,658

25,162 Accrued interest payable 22,381

20,546 Collateral held payable 1,571

4,892 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,917

1,365 Due to affiliate 3,739

4,453 Total liabilities 4,873,257

4,293,320 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (1)





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 4,537,634 shares issued and outstanding ($113,441 aggregate liquidation preference) 109,679

109,679 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 7,816,470 shares issued and outstanding ($195,412 aggregate liquidation preference) 189,028

189,028 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 67,000,000 shares authorized; 41,647,244 and 38,710,916 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 416

387 Additional paid in capital 3,937,487

3,901,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,904

10,761 Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (3,408,399)

(3,407,342) Total stockholders' equity 834,115

804,075 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 5,707,372

5,097,395





(1) See Note 14 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share) Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds)

Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds) Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin)

Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) Economic debt-to-equity ratio

Debt-to-equity ratio

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Earnings Available for Distribution

The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; foreign currency gains (losses), net and amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps.

By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because (i) when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity and (ii) gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.

To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. The Company has historically distributed at least 100% of its REIT taxable income. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP) or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:



Three Months Ended $ in thousands, except per share data March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 15,601

30,599

(236,816) Adjustments:









(Gain) loss on investments, net (51,956)

(10,762)

504,388 Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) 91,900

28,072

(283,429) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) 7,459

8,949

45,853 TBA dollar roll income (2) 697

1,428

13,401 Foreign currency (gains) losses, net (3) 93

(142)

(55) Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4) (4,494)

(4,855)

(5,196) Subtotal 43,699

22,690

274,962 Earnings available for distribution 59,300

53,289

38,146 Basic income (loss) per common share 0.39

0.84

(7.18) Earnings available for distribution per common share (5) 1.50

1.46

1.16





(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (91,900)

(28,072)

283,429 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (7,459)

(8,949)

(45,853) Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps 54,464

41,877

1,284 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (44,895)

4,856

238,860





(2) A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying Agency RMBS, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(3) Foreign currency gains (losses), net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses and the reclassification of currency translation adjustments that were previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income and is included in other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(4) U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings 54,220

37,056

3,092 Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4,494)

(4,855)

(5,196) Repurchase agreements interest expense 49,726

32,201

(2,104)





(5) Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Earnings available for distribution per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 has been adjusted on a retroactive basis to reflect the Company's one-for-ten reverse stock split, which was effected following the close of business on June 3, 2022.



The table below shows the components of earnings available for distribution for the following periods:



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Effective net interest income (1) 69,531

62,877

40,366 TBA dollar roll income 697

1,428

13,401 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures 2

(120)

71 Total expenses (5,068)

(5,034)

(7,298) Subtotal 65,162

59,151

46,540 Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,862)

(5,862)

(8,394) Earnings available for distribution 59,300

53,289

38,146





(1) See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments or receipts on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following table reconciles total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 49,726

4.20 %

32,201

3.36 %

(2,104)

(0.14) % Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps 4,494

0.38 %

4,855

0.51 %

5,196

0.33 % Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (54,464)

(4.60) %

(41,877)

(4.38) %

(1,284)

(0.08) % Effective interest expense (244)

(0.02) %

(4,821)

(0.51) %

1,808

0.11 %

The following table reconciles net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income 19,561

1.08 %

25,855

1.98 %

44,278

2.55 % Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4,494)

(0.38) %

(4,855)

(0.51) %

(5,196)

(0.33) % Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 54,464

4.60 %

41,877

4.38 %

1,284

0.08 % Effective net interest income 69,531

5.30 %

62,877

5.85 %

40,366

2.30 %

Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The following tables show the allocation of the Company's stockholders' equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.

The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes its TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those of other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.

March 31, 2023 $ in thousands Agency RMBS Credit Portfolio (1) Total Mortgage-backed securities 5,402,200 44,943 5,447,143 Cash and cash equivalents (2) 101,834 - 101,834 Restricted cash (3) 127,038 - 127,038 Derivative assets, at fair value (3) 3,416 - 3,416 Other assets 27,183 758 27,941 Total assets 5,661,671 45,701 5,707,372







Repurchase agreements 4,814,700 - 4,814,700 Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3) 12,291 - 12,291 Other liabilities 44,792 1,474 46,266 Total liabilities 4,871,783 1,474 4,873,257







Total stockholders' equity (allocated) 789,888 44,227 834,115 Debt-to-equity ratio (4) 6.1 - 5.8 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5) 6.1 - 5.8





(1) Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio. (2) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class. (3) Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class. (4) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (5) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis ($929,000 as of March 31, 2023) to total stockholders' equity.

December 31, 2022 $ in thousands Agency RMBS Credit Portfolio (1) Total Mortgage-backed securities 4,746,693 45,200 4,791,893 Cash and cash equivalents (2) 175,535 - 175,535 Restricted cash (3) 103,246 - 103,246 Derivative assets, at fair value (3) 662 - 662 Other assets 25,252 807 26,059 Total assets 5,051,388 46,007 5,097,395







Repurchase agreements 4,234,823 - 4,234,823 Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3) 2,079 - 2,079 Other liabilities 53,980 2,438 56,418 Total liabilities 4,290,882 2,438 4,293,320







Total stockholders' equity (allocated) 760,506 43,569 804,075 Debt-to-equity ratio (4) 5.6 - 5.3 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5) 5.6 - 5.3





(1) Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and unconsolidated joint ventures are included in credit portfolio. (2) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class. (3) Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class. (4) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (5) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis ($1.4 million as of December 31, 2022) to total stockholders' equity.

Average Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Average earning assets (1) 5,245,291

4,347,428

7,005,218 Average earning asset yields (2) 5.28 %

5.34 %

2.41 %











Average borrowings (3) 4,737,476

3,828,223

6,219,694 Average cost of funds (4) 4.20 %

3.36 %

(0.14) %





(1) Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (2) Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized. (3) Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (4) Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense, including amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps, by average borrowings.

