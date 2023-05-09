PHX MINERALS INC.: PHX Minerals Reports Record Royalty Volumes for The Quarter Ended March 31, 2023; Announces Dividend Payment

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Summary of Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Net income was $9.6 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and net loss of ($4.0) million, or $(0.12) per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Adjusted pretax net income (1) was $4.7 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and $3.0 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

was $4.7 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and $3.0 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $7.7 million, compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and $5.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

was $7.7 million, compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and $5.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . Royalty production volumes increased 29% to a record 2,094 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and increased 35% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Total production volumes increased 12% to 2,482 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and increased 1% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Converted 117 gross (0.46 net) wells to producing status, compared to 60 gross (0.27 net) during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 and 108 gross (0.48 net) during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Inventory of 198 gross (0.65 net) wells in progress as of March 31, 2023, compared to 203 gross (0.83 net) as of Dec. 31, 2022 .

Total debt was $26.0 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 0.91x at March 31, 2023 .

ratio was 0.91x at March 31, 2023 . PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 913 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $10.8 million .

PHX announced a $0.0225 per share quarterly dividend, payable on June 6, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 22, 2023 .

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, PHX entered into the fourth amendment to its credit agreement on May 5, 2023 pursuant to which, among other changes, the borrowing base under PHX's credit facility will decrease from $50.0 million to $45.0 million in connection with its regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination. This reduction in the borrowing base constitutes the periodic redetermination of the borrowing base scheduled for June 1, 2023 under the terms of the Credit Agreement.

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX delivered record royalty volumes and solid profitability, despite the macro headwinds facing natural gas, demonstrating the benefits of our risk-mitigated minerals-only model. The strong sequential improvement compared to the December quarter underscores what I mentioned on the last earnings release regarding quarter-to-quarter lumpiness in our results. This is more reflective of the royalty volume growth potential of our Company. We have built a portfolio of high-quality mineral assets, and believe our Haynesville and SCOOP inventory in the core of the plays will pay dividends in the short and long term across various natural gas pricing environments. Our inventory of wells in progress, including permits and wells being drilled or waiting on completion, continues to be strong, which will translate into future royalty volumes growth. We remain bullish on a recovery in natural gas prices into the winter of 2023, as the current supply-demand imbalances dissipate. As part of our strategy, we continue to focus on balance sheet management and maintaining appropriate leverage and ample liquidity. Our minerals-only strategy, without any significant capital commitments, enables us to quickly pivot in how we allocate capital, as shown by our lower debt balance as of March 31 compared to the prior December 31 quarter. Lastly, our borrowing base was reduced by $5 million to $45 million . This is a reflection of lower natural gas prices and not the quality of our reserves. The decrease in the borrowing base in no way affects our acquisition strategy or our ability to execute."

Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 10,123,741



$ 8,878,994

Working Interest Sales

$ 1,733,506



$ 5,904,871

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 11,857,247



$ 14,783,865















Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ 3,802,820



$ (12,983,406)

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 313,150



$ 161,908

Total Revenue

$ 15,973,217



$ 1,962,367















Lease Operating Expense











per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.40



$ 1.02

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing











per Mcfe

$ 0.45



$ 0.61

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.23



$ 0.28

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.20



$ 1.12

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 0.95



$ 0.93

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.22



$ 0.09

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.76



$ 0.86

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.08



$ 3.34















Net Income (Loss)

$ 9,553,244



$ (4,020,455)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 7,740,240



$ 5,819,415















Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$ 8,933,477



$ 7,296,330

CapEx (4)

$ 190,826



$ 86,671

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 10,236,615



$ 9,274,447















Borrowing Base

$ 50,000,000



$ 32,000,000

Debt

$ 26,000,000



$ 24,000,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)



0.91





1.23



(1)Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 10. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (3) GAAP cash flow from operations. See page 8. (4) Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022

Gas Mcf Sold

1,959,010





1,908,030

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 3.53



$ 4.47

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 3.83



$ 3.28

% of sales subject to hedges

48 %



61 % Oil Barrels Sold

54,107





51,631

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 76.01



$ 91.26

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 69.90



$ 63.77

% of sales subject to hedges

45 %



73 % NGL Barrels Sold

33,104





40,371

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 25.18



$ 38.05













Mcfe Sold

2,482,276





2,460,042

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 11,857,247



$ 14,783,865

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 12,113,923



$ 11,079,618

















(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2023 and 2022 quarters.

Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2023



1,959,010





54,107





33,104





2,482,276

12/31/2022



1,669,320





52,406





38,611





2,215,419

9/30/2022



2,047,614





49,902





40,761





2,591,588

6/30/2022



1,897,799





48,928





39,732





2,429,760



Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2023



1,700,974





45,395





20,063





2,093,722

12/31/2022



1,303,825





33,691





20,353





1,628,089

9/30/2022



1,525,363





32,202





20,488





1,841,502

6/30/2022



1,283,737





32,562





19,369





1,595,323



Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2023



258,036





8,712





13,041





388,554

12/31/2022



365,495





18,715





18,258





587,330

9/30/2022



522,251





17,700





20,273





750,086

6/30/2022



614,062





16,366





20,363





834,437



Quarter Ended March 31, 2023, Results

The Company recorded net income of $9.6 million, or $0.27 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to a net loss of ($4.0) million, or ($0.12) per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The change in net income was principally the result of increased gains associated with our hedge contracts and increased gains on asset sales, partially offset by decreased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and increased income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $2.9 million, or 20%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, due to decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 21%, 17% and 34%, respectively, and a decrease in NGL volumes of 18%, partially offset by an increase in natural gas and oil volumes of 3% and 5%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, resulted from new wells in the Haynesville Shale and Bakken plays coming online. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas and the Arkoma Stack in Oklahoma, and naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the STACK.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $3.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, of which $0.6 million is a gain on settled derivatives and $3.2 million is a non-cash gain on derivatives, as compared to a net loss of ($13.0) million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . Gain on settled derivative contracts for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, excludes $0.4 million of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The total cash received to settle hedge contracts during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $0.3 million . The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in March 31, 2023 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

The Company closed on the previously announced divestitures of non-operated working interest in the Arkoma Stack and Eagle Ford plays, which resulted in a net gain on sale of $4.2 million recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

The 8% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, relative to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily driven by a decrease in lease operating expense and transportation, gathering and marketing expense.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company converted 117 gross (0.46 net) wells to producing status, including 45 gross (0.34 net) wells in the Haynesville, 20 gross (0.03 net) wells in the SCOOP and 4 gross (0.01 net) in the Bakken, compared to 108 gross (0.48 net) wells in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

At March 31, 2023, the Company had a total of 198 gross (0.65 net) wells in progress across its mineral positions and 86 gross (0.24 net) active permitted wells, compared to 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progress and 76 gross (0.22 net) active permitted wells at Dec. 31, 2022 . As of April 10, 2023, 26 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage with 95 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.















Bakken/







































Three



Arkoma





















SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of March 31, 2023:







































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

68





21





9





5





90





5





198

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)

0.205





0.028





0.001





0.004





0.398





0.012





0.648

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage

27





12





3





5





31





8





86

Net Active Permits on PHX Acreage

0.025





0.053





0.001





0.002





0.130





0.030





0.241











































As of April 10, 2023:







































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

8





2





-





-





15





1





26

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

18





18





5





1





40





13





95





(1) Wells in progress includes drilling wells and drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs.

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company leased 512 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $978 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 24%.

Acquisition and Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company purchased 913 net royalty acres for approximately $10.8 million and sold 757 net mineral acres, which were outside the Company's core focus areas and predominantly undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $0.3 million . The Company also sold 268 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $10.7 million .





Acquisitions

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

SCOOP



Haynesville



Other



Total

Net Mineral Acres Purchased



240





361





-





601

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



345





568





-





913



Quarterly Conference Call

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT tomorrow, May 10, 2023 . Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (toll-free domestic) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13738368.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of PHX's website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

FINANCIAL RESULTS Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended March 31,



2023



2022

Revenues:



Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 11,857,247



$ 14,783,865

Lease bonuses and rental income

313,150





161,908

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

3,802,820





(12,983,406)





15,973,217





1,962,367

Costs and expenses:









Lease operating expenses

545,767





929,454

Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,128,756





1,488,518

Production taxes

581,433





697,393

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,889,990





2,121,116

Provision for impairment

2,073





-

Interest expense

557,473





230,212

General and administrative

2,981,909





2,744,264

Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

(4,334,428)





(2,261,135)

Total costs and expenses

3,352,973





5,949,822

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

12,620,244





(3,987,455)













Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,067,000





33,000













Net income (loss) $ 9,553,244



$ (4,020,455)





































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.27



$ (0.12)













Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic

35,935,791





34,292,455

Diluted

35,935,791





34,292,455













Dividends per share of









common stock paid in period $ 0.0225



$ 0.015















Balance Sheets



March 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,161,460



$ 2,115,652

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

7,455,323





9,783,996

allowance for uncollectable accounts)









Refundable income taxes

776,077





-

Derivative contracts, net

2,040,999





-

Held for sale assets

-





6,420,051

Other

829,818





1,543,956

Total current assets

12,263,677





19,863,655













Properties and equipment at cost, based on









successful efforts accounting:









Producing natural gas and oil properties

187,426,879





181,431,139

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

61,931,041





57,781,644

Other

1,245,782





1,122,436





250,603,702





240,335,219

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(108,382,522)





(107,085,212)

Net properties and equipment

142,221,180





133,250,007













Derivative contracts, net

112,456





141,345

Operating lease right-of-use assets

674,095





706,871

Other, net

652,966





695,399

Total assets $ 155,924,374



$ 154,657,277













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 308,508



$ 504,466

Derivative contracts, net

-





1,534,034

Income taxes payable

-





576,427

Current portion of operating lease liability

222,001





217,656

Held for sale liabilities

-





889,155

Accrued liabilities and other

1,860,808





3,121,522

Total current liabilities

2,391,317





6,843,260













Long-term debt

26,000,000





33,300,000

Deferred income taxes, net

5,387,906





2,453,906

Asset retirement obligations

1,032,257





1,027,777

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

871,971





929,208













Total liabilities

35,683,451





44,554,151













Stockholders' equity:









Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500 shares authorized and









35,938,206 issued at March 31, 2023; 54,000,500 shares authorized









and 35,938,206 issued at Dec. 31, 2022

598,731





598,731

Capital in excess of par value

43,134,738





43,344,916

Deferred directors' compensation

1,313,162





1,541,070

Retained earnings

78,428,984





68,925,774





123,475,615





114,410,491

Less treasury stock, at cost; 225,484 shares at March 31,









2023, and 300,272 shares at Dec. 31, 2022

(3,234,692)





(4,307,365)

Total stockholders' equity

120,240,923





110,103,126

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 155,924,374



$ 154,657,277



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended March 31,



2023



2022

Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ 9,553,244



$ (4,020,455)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,889,990





2,121,116

Impairment of producing properties

2,073





-

Provision for deferred income taxes

2,934,000





(339,000)

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(313,150)





(160,829)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

373,878





233,744

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(4,417,983)





(2,334,644)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

53,589





35,461

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(3,802,820)





12,983,406

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

816,838





(176,510)

Restricted stock award expense

580,998





433,137

Other

35,904





(8,655)

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

2,328,673





(1,431,299)

Other current assets

123,948





120,291

Accounts payable

(175,207)





4,062

Income taxes receivable

(776,077)





-

Other non-current assets

40,576





54,722

Income taxes payable

(576,427)





(246,206)

Accrued liabilities

261,430





27,989

Total adjustments

(619,767)





11,316,785

Net cash provided by operating activities

8,933,477





7,296,330













Investing Activities









Capital expenditures

(190,826)





(86,671)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(10,236,615)





(9,274,447)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

9,210,005





2,294,480

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(1,217,436)





(7,066,638)













Financing Activities









Borrowings under credit facility

6,000,000





6,000,000

Payments of loan principal

(13,300,000)





(2,000,000)

Net proceeds from equity issuance

-





(40,150)

Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts

(560,162)





(3,527,738)

Payments of dividends

(810,071)





(517,479)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(8,670,233)





(85,367)













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(954,192)





144,325

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,115,652





1,559,350

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,161,460



$ 1,703,675













Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





















Interest paid (net of capitalized interest) $ 611,922



$ 208,000

Income taxes paid (net of refunds received) $ 1,485,505



$ 618,206













Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:





















Dividends declared and unpaid $ 50,034



$ -













Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 10,996,880



$ 9,338,855

Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties









and equipment additions

(569,439)





22,263

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 10,427,441



$ 9,361,118



Derivative Contracts as of March 31, 2023





Production volume







Contract period

covered per month

Index

Contract price Natural gas costless collars











April - December 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $4.70 ceiling April - June 2023

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $7.00 ceiling July - September 2023

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $7.00 ceiling October - December 2023

25,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $7.00 ceiling January 2024

135,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling February 2024

125,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling March 2024

130,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling April 2024

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling May 2024

95,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling June 2024

90,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling January - March 2024

30,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.00 floor / $6.00 ceiling Natural gas fixed price swaps











April - December 2023

100,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.37 April - December 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.57 April - October 2023

20,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.58 July - October 2024

75,000 Mmbtu

NYMEX Henry Hub

$3.47 Oil costless collars











March - June 2023

2,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$75.00 floor / $96.00 ceiling January 2024

1,850 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling February 2024

1,700 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling March 2024

1,750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling April 2024

1,700 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling May 2024

1,750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling June 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling January - March 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling April - June 2024

500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling July - October 2024

1,650 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling Oil fixed price swaps











March 2023

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$64.00 March - December 2023

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$67.55 March - December 2023

750 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$70.05 March - December 2023

1,500 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$80.80 April - December 2023

1,000 Bbls

NYMEX WTI

$80.74

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

We define "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2022

Net Income (Loss) $ 9,553,244



$ (4,020,455)



$ 3,346,133

Plus:















Income tax expense















(benefit)

3,067,000





33,000





981,000

Interest expense

557,473





230,212





637,698

DD&A

1,889,990





2,121,116





1,802,114

Impairment expense

2,073





-





6,100,696

Less:















Non-cash gains (losses)















on derivatives

3,172,399





(11,772,640)





6,265,041

Gains (losses) on asset sales

4,417,983





2,292,215





934,207

Plus:















Cash receipts from (payments on)















off-market derivative contracts(1)

(373,745)





(2,493,481)





(903,461)

Restricted stock and deferred















director's expense

634,587





468,598





569,084

Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,740,240



$ 5,819,415



$ 5,334,016





















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and for evaluating our financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022

Net Income (Loss) $ 30,646,855



$ (2,459,000)

Plus:









Income tax expense (benefit)

7,455,000





429,949

Interest expense

1,953,232





832,295

DD&A

7,265,346





7,412,214

Impairment expense

6,111,749





56,060

Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives

14,360,063





(8,580,898)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

9,604,551





450,074

Plus:









Cash receipts from (payments on)









off-market derivative contracts(1)

(3,618,427)





3,618,428

Restricted stock and deferred









director's expense

2,815,183





1,443,276

Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,664,324



$ 19,464,046













Debt $ 26,000,000



$ 24,000,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

0.91





1.23



















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP has no effect on the Company's statement of operations.

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

"Adjusted pretax net income (loss)" is defined as earnings before taxes and impairment expense, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives. We have included a presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pretax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pretax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2022

Net Income (Loss) $ 9,553,244



$ (4,020,455)



$ 3,346,133

Plus:















Income tax expense (benefit)

3,067,000





33,000





981,000

Impairment expense

2,073





-





6,100,696

Less:















Non-cash gains (losses)















on derivatives

3,172,399





(11,772,640)





6,265,041

Gains (losses) on asset sales

4,417,983





2,292,215





934,207

Plus:















Cash receipts from (payments on)















off-market derivative contracts(1)

(373,745)





(2,493,481)





(903,461)

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) $ 4,658,190



$ 2,999,489



$ 2,325,120



















Weighted average shares outstanding















Basic

35,935,791





34,292,455





35,679,740

Diluted

35,935,791





34,292,455





36,489,353



















Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)















per basic and diluted share $ 0.13



$ 0.09



$ 0.07





















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.