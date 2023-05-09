Anzeige
WKN: A2QGHH | ISIN: US69291A1007
Frankfurt
10.05.23
08:00 Uhr
2,420 Euro
+0,040
+1,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHX MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHX MINERALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4202,50010:54
2,4202,50010:27
PR Newswire
09.05.2023 | 22:30
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PHX MINERALS INC.: PHX Minerals Reports Record Royalty Volumes for The Quarter Ended March 31, 2023; Announces Dividend Payment

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Summary of Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

  • Net income was $9.6 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and net loss of ($4.0) million, or $(0.12) per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .
  • Adjusted pretax net income(1) was $4.7 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and $3.0 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $7.7 million, compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and $5.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .
  • Royalty production volumes increased 29% to a record 2,094 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and increased 35% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .
  • Total production volumes increased 12% to 2,482 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and increased 1% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .
  • Converted 117 gross (0.46 net) wells to producing status, compared to 60 gross (0.27 net) during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 and 108 gross (0.48 net) during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .
  • Inventory of 198 gross (0.65 net) wells in progress as of March 31, 2023, compared to 203 gross (0.83 net) as of Dec. 31, 2022 .
  • Total debt was $26.0 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 0.91x at March 31, 2023 .
  • PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 913 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $10.8 million .
  • PHX announced a $0.0225 per share quarterly dividend, payable on June 6, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 22, 2023 .

Subsequent Events

  • Subsequent to March 31, 2023, PHX entered into the fourth amendment to its credit agreement on May 5, 2023 pursuant to which, among other changes, the borrowing base under PHX's credit facility will decrease from $50.0 million to $45.0 million in connection with its regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination. This reduction in the borrowing base constitutes the periodic redetermination of the borrowing base scheduled for June 1, 2023 under the terms of the Credit Agreement.

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX delivered record royalty volumes and solid profitability, despite the macro headwinds facing natural gas, demonstrating the benefits of our risk-mitigated minerals-only model. The strong sequential improvement compared to the December quarter underscores what I mentioned on the last earnings release regarding quarter-to-quarter lumpiness in our results. This is more reflective of the royalty volume growth potential of our Company. We have built a portfolio of high-quality mineral assets, and believe our Haynesville and SCOOP inventory in the core of the plays will pay dividends in the short and long term across various natural gas pricing environments. Our inventory of wells in progress, including permits and wells being drilled or waiting on completion, continues to be strong, which will translate into future royalty volumes growth. We remain bullish on a recovery in natural gas prices into the winter of 2023, as the current supply-demand imbalances dissipate. As part of our strategy, we continue to focus on balance sheet management and maintaining appropriate leverage and ample liquidity. Our minerals-only strategy, without any significant capital commitments, enables us to quickly pivot in how we allocate capital, as shown by our lower debt balance as of March 31 compared to the prior December 31 quarter. Lastly, our borrowing base was reduced by $5 million to $45 million . This is a reflection of lower natural gas prices and not the quality of our reserves. The decrease in the borrowing base in no way affects our acquisition strategy or our ability to execute."

Financial Highlights




Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended




March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022


Royalty Interest Sales


$

10,123,741



$

8,878,994


Working Interest Sales


$

1,733,506



$

5,904,871


Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales


$

11,857,247



$

14,783,865









Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts


$

3,802,820



$

(12,983,406)


Lease Bonuses and Rental Income


$

313,150



$

161,908


Total Revenue


$

15,973,217



$

1,962,367









Lease Operating Expense







per Working Interest Mcfe


$

1.40



$

1.02


Transportation, Gathering and Marketing







per Mcfe


$

0.45



$

0.61


Production Tax per Mcfe


$

0.23



$

0.28


G&A Expense per Mcfe


$

1.20



$

1.12


Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)


$

0.95



$

0.93


Interest Expense per Mcfe


$

0.22



$

0.09


DD&A per Mcfe


$

0.76



$

0.86


Total Expense per Mcfe


$

3.08



$

3.34









Net Income (Loss)


$

9,553,244



$

(4,020,455)


Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$

7,740,240



$

5,819,415









Cash Flow from Operations (3)


$

8,933,477



$

7,296,330


CapEx (4)


$

190,826



$

86,671


CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions


$

10,236,615



$

9,274,447









Borrowing Base


$

50,000,000



$

32,000,000


Debt


$

26,000,000



$

24,000,000


Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)



0.91




1.23


(1)Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 10.

(2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

(3) GAAP cash flow from operations. See page 8.

(4) Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022


Gas Mcf Sold


1,959,010




1,908,030


Average Sales Price per Mcf before the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

3.53



$

4.47


Average Sales Price per Mcf after the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

3.83



$

3.28


% of sales subject to hedges


48

%



61

%

Oil Barrels Sold


54,107




51,631


Average Sales Price per Bbl before the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

76.01



$

91.26


Average Sales Price per Bbl after the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

69.90



$

63.77


% of sales subject to hedges


45

%



73

%

NGL Barrels Sold


33,104




40,371


Average Sales Price per Bbl(1)

$

25.18



$

38.05








Mcfe Sold


2,482,276




2,460,042


Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

11,857,247



$

14,783,865


Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

12,113,923



$

11,079,618









(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2023 and 2022 quarters.

Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


3/31/2023



1,959,010




54,107




33,104




2,482,276


12/31/2022



1,669,320




52,406




38,611




2,215,419


9/30/2022



2,047,614




49,902




40,761




2,591,588


6/30/2022



1,897,799




48,928




39,732




2,429,760


Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


3/31/2023



1,700,974




45,395




20,063




2,093,722


12/31/2022



1,303,825




33,691




20,353




1,628,089


9/30/2022



1,525,363




32,202




20,488




1,841,502


6/30/2022



1,283,737




32,562




19,369




1,595,323


Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


3/31/2023



258,036




8,712




13,041




388,554


12/31/2022



365,495




18,715




18,258




587,330


9/30/2022



522,251




17,700




20,273




750,086


6/30/2022



614,062




16,366




20,363




834,437


Quarter Ended March 31, 2023, Results

The Company recorded net income of $9.6 million, or $0.27 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to a net loss of ($4.0) million, or ($0.12) per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The change in net income was principally the result of increased gains associated with our hedge contracts and increased gains on asset sales, partially offset by decreased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and increased income tax provision.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue decreased $2.9 million, or 20%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, due to decreases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 21%, 17% and 34%, respectively, and a decrease in NGL volumes of 18%, partially offset by an increase in natural gas and oil volumes of 3% and 5%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, resulted from new wells in the Haynesville Shale and Bakken plays coming online. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas and the Arkoma Stack in Oklahoma, and naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the STACK.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $3.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, of which $0.6 million is a gain on settled derivatives and $3.2 million is a non-cash gain on derivatives, as compared to a net loss of ($13.0) million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . Gain on settled derivative contracts for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, excludes $0.4 million of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The total cash received to settle hedge contracts during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $0.3 million . The change in net gain on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in March 31, 2023 pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

The Company closed on the previously announced divestitures of non-operated working interest in the Arkoma Stack and Eagle Ford plays, which resulted in a net gain on sale of $4.2 million recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

The 8% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, relative to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily driven by a decrease in lease operating expense and transportation, gathering and marketing expense.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company converted 117 gross (0.46 net) wells to producing status, including 45 gross (0.34 net) wells in the Haynesville, 20 gross (0.03 net) wells in the SCOOP and 4 gross (0.01 net) in the Bakken, compared to 108 gross (0.48 net) wells in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

At March 31, 2023, the Company had a total of 198 gross (0.65 net) wells in progress across its mineral positions and 86 gross (0.24 net) active permitted wells, compared to 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progress and 76 gross (0.22 net) active permitted wells at Dec. 31, 2022 . As of April 10, 2023, 26 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage with 95 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.








Bakken/





















Three



Arkoma












SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Haynesville



Other



Total


As of March 31, 2023:





















Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)


68




21




9




5




90




5




198


Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage (1)


0.205




0.028




0.001




0.004




0.398




0.012




0.648


Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage


27




12




3




5




31




8




86


Net Active Permits on PHX Acreage


0.025




0.053




0.001




0.002




0.130




0.030




0.241























As of April 10, 2023:





















Rigs Present on PHX Acreage


8




2




-




-




15




1




26


Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage


18




18




5




1




40




13




95



(1) Wells in progress includes drilling wells and drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs.

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company leased 512 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $978 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 24%.

Acquisition and Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company purchased 913 net royalty acres for approximately $10.8 million and sold 757 net mineral acres, which were outside the Company's core focus areas and predominantly undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $0.3 million . The Company also sold 268 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $10.7 million .



Acquisitions


Three Months Ended March 31, 2023


SCOOP



Haynesville



Other



Total


Net Mineral Acres Purchased



240




361




-




601


Net Royalty Acres Purchased



345




568




-




913


Quarterly Conference Call

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT tomorrow, May 10, 2023 . Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (toll-free domestic) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13738368.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of PHX's website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended March 31,



2023



2022


Revenues:



Natural gas, oil and NGL sales

$

11,857,247



$

14,783,865


Lease bonuses and rental income


313,150




161,908


Gains (losses) on derivative contracts


3,802,820




(12,983,406)




15,973,217




1,962,367


Costs and expenses:






Lease operating expenses


545,767




929,454


Transportation, gathering and marketing


1,128,756




1,488,518


Production taxes


581,433




697,393


Depreciation, depletion and amortization


1,889,990




2,121,116


Provision for impairment


2,073




-


Interest expense


557,473




230,212


General and administrative


2,981,909




2,744,264


Losses (gains) on asset sales and other


(4,334,428)




(2,261,135)


Total costs and expenses


3,352,973




5,949,822


Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes


12,620,244




(3,987,455)








Provision (benefit) for income taxes


3,067,000




33,000








Net income (loss)

$

9,553,244



$

(4,020,455)




















Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.27



$

(0.12)








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic


35,935,791




34,292,455


Diluted


35,935,791




34,292,455








Dividends per share of






common stock paid in period

$

0.0225



$

0.015








Balance Sheets



March 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022


Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,161,460



$

2,115,652


Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0


7,455,323




9,783,996


allowance for uncollectable accounts)






Refundable income taxes


776,077




-


Derivative contracts, net


2,040,999




-


Held for sale assets


-




6,420,051


Other


829,818




1,543,956


Total current assets


12,263,677




19,863,655








Properties and equipment at cost, based on






successful efforts accounting:






Producing natural gas and oil properties


187,426,879




181,431,139


Non-producing natural gas and oil properties


61,931,041




57,781,644


Other


1,245,782




1,122,436




250,603,702




240,335,219


Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization


(108,382,522)




(107,085,212)


Net properties and equipment


142,221,180




133,250,007








Derivative contracts, net


112,456




141,345


Operating lease right-of-use assets


674,095




706,871


Other, net


652,966




695,399


Total assets

$

155,924,374



$

154,657,277








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

308,508



$

504,466


Derivative contracts, net


-




1,534,034


Income taxes payable


-




576,427


Current portion of operating lease liability


222,001




217,656


Held for sale liabilities


-




889,155


Accrued liabilities and other


1,860,808




3,121,522


Total current liabilities


2,391,317




6,843,260








Long-term debt


26,000,000




33,300,000


Deferred income taxes, net


5,387,906




2,453,906


Asset retirement obligations


1,032,257




1,027,777


Operating lease liability, net of current portion


871,971




929,208








Total liabilities


35,683,451




44,554,151








Stockholders' equity:






Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500 shares authorized and






35,938,206 issued at March 31, 2023; 54,000,500 shares authorized






and 35,938,206 issued at Dec. 31, 2022


598,731




598,731


Capital in excess of par value


43,134,738




43,344,916


Deferred directors' compensation


1,313,162




1,541,070


Retained earnings


78,428,984




68,925,774




123,475,615




114,410,491


Less treasury stock, at cost; 225,484 shares at March 31,






2023, and 300,272 shares at Dec. 31, 2022


(3,234,692)




(4,307,365)


Total stockholders' equity


120,240,923




110,103,126


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

155,924,374



$

154,657,277


Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended March 31,



2023



2022


Operating Activities



Net income (loss)

$

9,553,244



$

(4,020,455)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided






by operating activities:






Depreciation, depletion and amortization


1,889,990




2,121,116


Impairment of producing properties


2,073




-


Provision for deferred income taxes


2,934,000




(339,000)


Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage


(313,150)




(160,829)


Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage


373,878




233,744


Net (gain) loss on sales of assets


(4,417,983)




(2,334,644)


Directors' deferred compensation expense


53,589




35,461


Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts


(3,802,820)




12,983,406


Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts


816,838




(176,510)


Restricted stock award expense


580,998




433,137


Other


35,904




(8,655)


Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:






Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables


2,328,673




(1,431,299)


Other current assets


123,948




120,291


Accounts payable


(175,207)




4,062


Income taxes receivable


(776,077)




-


Other non-current assets


40,576




54,722


Income taxes payable


(576,427)




(246,206)


Accrued liabilities


261,430




27,989


Total adjustments


(619,767)




11,316,785


Net cash provided by operating activities


8,933,477




7,296,330








Investing Activities






Capital expenditures


(190,826)




(86,671)


Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests


(10,236,615)




(9,274,447)


Net proceeds from sales of assets


9,210,005




2,294,480


Net cash provided (used) by investing activities


(1,217,436)




(7,066,638)








Financing Activities






Borrowings under credit facility


6,000,000




6,000,000


Payments of loan principal


(13,300,000)




(2,000,000)


Net proceeds from equity issuance


-




(40,150)


Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts


(560,162)




(3,527,738)


Payments of dividends


(810,071)




(517,479)


Net cash provided (used) by financing activities


(8,670,233)




(85,367)








Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(954,192)




144,325


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


2,115,652




1,559,350


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,161,460



$

1,703,675








Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:












Interest paid (net of capitalized interest)

$

611,922



$

208,000


Income taxes paid (net of refunds received)

$

1,485,505



$

618,206








Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:












Dividends declared and unpaid

$

50,034



$

-








Gross additions to properties and equipment

$

10,996,880



$

9,338,855


Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties






and equipment additions


(569,439)




22,263


Capital expenditures and acquisitions

$

10,427,441



$

9,361,118


Derivative Contracts as of March 31, 2023




Production volume





Contract period


covered per month


Index


Contract price

Natural gas costless collars







April - December 2023


20,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.00 floor / $4.70 ceiling

April - June 2023


100,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $7.00 ceiling

July - September 2023


75,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $7.00 ceiling

October - December 2023


25,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $7.00 ceiling

January 2024


135,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling

February 2024


125,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling

March 2024


130,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$4.50 floor / $7.90 ceiling

April 2024


90,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling

May 2024


95,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling

June 2024


90,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.50 floor / $4.70 ceiling

January - March 2024


30,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.00 floor / $6.00 ceiling

Natural gas fixed price swaps







April - December 2023


100,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.37

April - December 2023


20,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.57

April - October 2023


20,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.58

July - October 2024


75,000 Mmbtu


NYMEX Henry Hub


$3.47

Oil costless collars







March - June 2023


2,500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$75.00 floor / $96.00 ceiling

January 2024


1,850 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

February 2024


1,700 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

March 2024


1,750 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

April 2024


1,700 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

May 2024


1,750 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

June 2024


1,650 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$63.00 floor / $76.00 ceiling

January - March 2024


1,650 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling

April - June 2024


500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling

July - October 2024


1,650 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$65.00 floor / $76.50 ceiling

Oil fixed price swaps







March 2023


1,000 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$64.00

March - December 2023


1,500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$67.55

March - December 2023


750 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$70.05

March - December 2023


1,500 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$80.80

April - December 2023


1,000 Bbls


NYMEX WTI


$80.74

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

We define "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:


Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2022


Net Income (Loss)

$

9,553,244



$

(4,020,455)



$

3,346,133


Plus:









Income tax expense









(benefit)


3,067,000




33,000




981,000


Interest expense


557,473




230,212




637,698


DD&A


1,889,990




2,121,116




1,802,114


Impairment expense


2,073




-




6,100,696


Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives


3,172,399




(11,772,640)




6,265,041


Gains (losses) on asset sales


4,417,983




2,292,215




934,207


Plus:









Cash receipts from (payments on)









off-market derivative contracts(1)


(373,745)




(2,493,481)




(903,461)


Restricted stock and deferred









director's expense


634,587




468,598




569,084


Adjusted EBITDA

$

7,740,240



$

5,819,415



$

5,334,016











(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect

on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had

no effect on the Company's statement of operations.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and for evaluating our financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:


TTM Ended



TTM Ended



March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022


Net Income (Loss)

$

30,646,855



$

(2,459,000)


Plus:






Income tax expense (benefit)


7,455,000




429,949


Interest expense


1,953,232




832,295


DD&A


7,265,346




7,412,214


Impairment expense


6,111,749




56,060


Less:






Non-cash gains (losses)






on derivatives


14,360,063




(8,580,898)


Gains (losses) on asset sales


9,604,551




450,074


Plus:






Cash receipts from (payments on)






off-market derivative contracts(1)


(3,618,427)




3,618,428


Restricted stock and deferred






director's expense


2,815,183




1,443,276


Adjusted EBITDA

$

28,664,324



$

19,464,046








Debt

$

26,000,000



$

24,000,000


Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)


0.91




1.23










(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the

Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with

BP has no effect on the Company's statement of operations.

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

"Adjusted pretax net income (loss)" is defined as earnings before taxes and impairment expense, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives. We have included a presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pretax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pretax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2022


Net Income (Loss)

$

9,553,244



$

(4,020,455)



$

3,346,133


Plus:









Income tax expense (benefit)


3,067,000




33,000




981,000


Impairment expense


2,073




-




6,100,696


Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives


3,172,399




(11,772,640)




6,265,041


Gains (losses) on asset sales


4,417,983




2,292,215




934,207


Plus:









Cash receipts from (payments on)









off-market derivative contracts(1)


(373,745)




(2,493,481)




(903,461)


Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)

$

4,658,190



$

2,999,489



$

2,325,120











Weighted average shares outstanding









Basic


35,935,791




34,292,455




35,679,740


Diluted


35,935,791




34,292,455




36,489,353











Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)









per basic and diluted share

$

0.13



$

0.09



$

0.07











(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's

statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the

Company's statement of operations.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.