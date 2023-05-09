KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail and other infrastructure-related end markets, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

CTOS First-Quarter Highlights

Total revenue of $452.2 million, with growth in rental revenue and equipment sales of 8.4% and 32.6%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2022 as a result of continued strong demand across our end markets

Gross profit of $109.7 million, an improvement of $25.2 million, or 29.8%, compared to $84.5 million for the first quarter of 2022

Adjusted Gross Profit of $150.0 million, an increase of $20.5 million, or 15.9%, compared to $129.5 million for the first quarter of 2022

Net income of $13.8 million, driven primarily by gross profit growth of $25.2 million, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $105.2 million, an increase of $13.7 million, or 15.0% compared to $91.5 million in the first quarter of 2022

Further reduction in Net Leverage Ratio from 3.5 at the end of the last quarter to 3.4 as of March 31, 2023

Increasing Full Year 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

"Our first quarter results represent a great start to the year and reflect continued strong demand across our primary end markets. Achieving these results requires an enormous team effort to deliver the record levels of vehicle production necessary to both add to our fleet and meet the demand for new vehicle sales," said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS. "All three of our business segments continued to experience strong year-over-year growth. The demand environment, combined with our expectations of continued improvement in the supply chain and a sustained level of vehicle production, gives us the confidence to improve our outlook for 2023. We continue to believe that our one-stop-shop business model and significant scale provide us with a competitive advantage that allows us to deliver unequaled service to our customers," McMonagle added.

Summary Actual Financial Results Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2022 Rental revenue $ 118,288 $ 109,145 $ 127,829 Equipment sales 301,290 227,186 325,746 Parts sales and services 32,585 30,145 33,149 Total revenue 452,163 366,476 486,724 Gross Profit $ 109,661 $ 84,493 $ 128,325 Net Income (Loss) $ 13,800 $ (3,273 ) $ 30,937 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 105,200 $ 91,477 $ 124,484 1 - Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information and reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure under United States generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") is included at the end of this press release.

Summary Actual Financial Results by Segment

Our results are reported for our three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions ("ERS"), Truck and Equipment Sales ("TES") and Aftermarket Parts and Services ("APS"). ERS encompasses our core rental business, inclusive of sales of rental equipment to our customers. TES encompasses our specialized truck and equipment production and sales activities. APS encompasses sales and rentals of parts, tools and other supplies to our customers, as well as our aftermarket repair service operations. Segment performance is presented below for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and December 31, 2022.

Equipment Rental Solutions Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2022 Rental revenue $ 113,784 $ 105,561 $ 123,429 Equipment sales 92,136 59,353 78,472 Total revenue 205,920 164,914 201,901 Cost of rental revenue 29,060 24,791 26,735 Cost of equipment sales 71,081 43,230 57,504 Depreciation of rental equipment 39,512 43,966 39,836 Total cost of revenue 139,653 111,987 124,075 Gross profit $ 66,267 $ 52,927 $ 77,826

Truck and Equipment Sales Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2022 Equipment sales $ 209,154 $ 167,833 $ 247,274 Cost of equipment sales 175,044 144,048 202,887 Gross profit $ 34,110 $ 23,785 $ 44,387

Aftermarket Parts and Services Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2022 Rental revenue $ 4,504 $ 3,584 $ 4,400 Parts and services revenue 32,585 30,145 33,149 Total revenue 37,089 33,729 37,549 Cost of revenue 26,987 24,950 30,470 Depreciation of rental equipment 818 998 967 Total cost of revenue 27,805 25,948 31,437 Gross profit $ 9,284 $ 7,781 $ 6,112

Summary Combined Operating Metrics Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2022 Ending OEC(a) (as of period end) $ 1,457,870 $ 1,364,660 $ 1,455,820 Average OEC on rent(b) $ 1,214,300 $ 1,119,100 $ 1,267,600 Fleet utilization(c) 83.6 % 82.5 % 86.3 % OEC on rent yield(d) 39.6 % 39.1 % 39.5 % Sales order backlog(e) (as of period end) $ 855,049 $ 586,368 $ 754,142

(a) Ending OEC - original equipment cost ("OEC") is the original equipment cost of units at a given point in time. (b) Average OEC on rent - Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period. (c) Fleet utilization - total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC. (d) OEC on rent yield ("ORY") - a measure of return realized by our rental fleet during a 12-month period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on rent for the same period. For period less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis. (e) Sales order backlog - purchase orders received for customized and stock equipment. Sales order backlog should not be considered an accurate measure of future net sales.

Management Commentary

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was characterized by continued strong customer demand for both rental and new equipment across our end markets. First quarter 2023 rental revenue increased 8.4% to $118.3 million, compared to $109.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting the continued expansion of our rental fleet, higher utilization and sustained pricing gains. Equipment sales increased 32.6% in the first quarter of 2023 to $301.3 million, compared to $227.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting continuing improvements in the supply chain and our ability to replenish inventory. Parts sales and service revenue increased 8.1% to $32.6 million, compared to $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. On a sequential quarter basis, total first quarter 2023 revenue declined $34.6 million, or 7.1%, primarily due to the lower level of equipment sales. Historically, the fourth fiscal quarter is our seasonally strongest quarter.

In our ERS segment, rental revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $113.8 million compared to $105.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 7.8% increase. Fleet utilization continued to be strong at 83.6% compared to 82.5% in the first quarter of 2022. Total segment gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 was $66.3 million, an increase of 25.2% compared to $52.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted Gross Profit in the segment, was $105.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $96.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing 9.2% year-over-year growth. Rental Gross Profit improved to $84.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $80.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 4.9% increase. On a sequential quarter basis, total segment first quarter 2023 revenue increased a modest $4.0 million, or 2.0%, driven by a 17.4% increase in rental equipment sales and offset by the typical seasonal decline in rental demand related to our utility end-markets. Despite the decline, we experienced favorable pricing, with OEC on-rent yield increasing to 39.6% in the first quarter of 2023, up slightly from 39.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenue in our TES segment increased 24.6% to $209.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, from $167.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of continued supply chain improvements and sustained strong customer demand. Gross profit improved by 43.4% to $34.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $23.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin for the quarter was 16.3%, up significantly from 14.2% in the first quarter of 2022 and flat to the last quarter. On a sequential quarter basis, total first quarter 2023 revenue declined $38.1 million, or 15.4%, primarily as a result of higher level of product deliveries to customers that occurred at the end of 2022 from the late-year improvements in supply chain bottlenecking as well as the fact that the fourth quarter is seasonally our strongest fiscal quarter. TES continued to see strength in demand as sales order backlog grew to $855.0 million, a 13.4% increase compared to the end of 2022.

APS segment revenue increased 10.0% in the first quarter of 2023 to $37.1 million, compared to $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Growth in demand for parts, tools and accessories sales was augmented by increased tools and accessories rentals in the Parts, Tools and Accessories ("PTA") division. Gross profit margin in the segment improved to 25.0% in the first quarter of 2023 from 23.1% in the first quarter of 2022. On a sequential quarter basis, total segment first quarter 2023 revenue decreased a modest 1.2%, with a decline in parts and services revenue offset by an increase in tools and accessories rental revenue of 2.4%.

Net income was $13.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The improvement in net income (loss) is primarily as a result of the improvement in gross profit detailed above, partially offset by higher interest expense on variable-rate debt and variable-rate floorplan liabilities. On a sequential quarter basis, total first quarter 2023 net income declined $17.1 million for the reasons mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $105.2 million, an increase of 15.0%, compared to $91.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by growth in rental revenue and new equipment sales, both of which contributed to margin expansion. The seasonal factors mentioned above contributed to the decline in Adjusted EBITDA by $19.3 million on a sequential quarter basis.

As of March 31, 2023, CTOS had cash and cash equivalents of $32.2 million, current and long-term debt of $1,399.3 million (net of deferred financing fees of $26.6 million), and current and long-term finance lease obligations of $4.0 million. Our Net Debt was $1,397.6 million as of March 31, 2023. Our Net Leverage Ratio, which is net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA, was 3.4x as of March 31, 2023. Availability under the senior secured credit facility was $284.5 million as of March 31, 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net OEC increased modestly as our fleet additions were offset by our focus on selling older equipment from our rental fleet at current advantageous residual values. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, CTOS purchased $1.1 million of its common stock under the previously announced stock repurchase program.

2023 Outlook

We are updating our full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 at this time. We believe ERS will continue to benefit from strong demand from our rental customers as well as for purchases of rental fleet units, particularly older equipment, in 2023. We also expect to further grow our rental fleet (based on net OEC) by mid- to high-single digits. Regarding TES, supply chain improvements, improved inventory levels, and record backlog levels should improve our ability to produce and deliver an even greater number of units in 2023.

2023 Consolidated Outlook Revenue $1,635 million - $1,755 million Adjusted EBITDA1 $420 million - $440 million 2023 Revenue Outlook by Segment ERS $670 million - $710 million TES $820 million - $890 million APS $145 million - $155 million

1 - CTOS is not able to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2023 to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, because management cannot reliably present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2023 to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, because management cannot reliably forecast net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not limited to, customer buyout requests on rentals with rental purchase options, income tax expense and changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict net income as the difference between the two measures is variable.

ABOUT CTOS

CTOS is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated "one-stop-shop" business model. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,000 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, Hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit investors.customtruck.com.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, (in $000s except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 Revenue Rental revenue $ 118,288 $ 109,145 $ 127,829 Equipment sales 301,290 227,186 325,746 Parts sales and services 32,585 30,145 33,149 Total revenue 452,163 366,476 486,724 Cost of Revenue Cost of rental revenue 29,899 25,793 27,481 Depreciation of rental equipment 40,330 44,964 40,803 Cost of equipment sales 246,125 187,278 260,391 Cost of parts sales and services 26,148 23,948 29,724 Total cost of revenue 342,502 281,983 358,399 Gross Profit 109,661 84,493 128,325 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,991 53,655 58,599 Amortization 6,672 13,335 6,940 Non-rental depreciation 2,650 3,047 2,112 Transaction expenses and other 3,460 4,648 9,026 Total operating expenses 69,773 74,685 76,677 Operating Income (Loss) 39,888 9,808 51,648 Other Expense Interest expense, net 29,176 19,156 26,582 Financing and other expense (income) (3,951 ) (9,080 ) (6,425 ) Total other expense 25,225 10,076 20,157 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 14,663 (268 ) 31,491 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 863 3,005 554 Net Income (Loss) $ 13,800 $ (3,273 ) $ 30,937 Net Income (Loss) Per Share Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in $000s) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,218 $ 14,360 Accounts receivable, net 167,640 193,106 Financing receivables, net 46,122 38,271 Inventory 714,354 596,724 Prepaid expenses and other 29,462 25,784 Total current assets 989,796 868,245 Property and equipment, net 128,839 121,956 Rental equipment, net 894,557 883,674 Goodwill 703,848 703,827 Intangible assets, net 297,486 304,132 Operating lease assets 28,509 29,434 Other assets 26,348 26,944 Total Assets $ 3,069,383 $ 2,938,212 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 126,041 $ 87,255 Accrued expenses 70,113 68,784 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 32,360 34,671 Floor plan payables - trade 159,029 136,634 Floor plan payables - non-trade 312,470 293,536 Operating lease liabilities - current 5,220 5,262 Current maturities of long-term debt 5,243 6,940 Current portion of finance lease obligations 852 1,796 Total current liabilities 711,328 634,878 Long-term debt, net 1,394,039 1,354,766 Finance leases 3,142 3,206 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 23,932 24,818 Deferred income taxes 29,615 29,086 Derivative, warrants and other liabilities 2,490 3,015 Total long-term liabilities 1,453,218 1,414,891 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock 25 25 Treasury stock, at cost (16,736 ) (15,537 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,524,938 1,521,487 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,605 ) (8,947 ) Accumulated deficit (594,785 ) (608,585 ) Total stockholders' equity 904,837 888,443 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,069,383 $ 2,938,212

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 13,800 $ (3,273 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flow from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,091 62,500 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,407 1,326 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,872 2,811 Share-based compensation 3,147 3,364 Gain on sales and disposals of rental equipment (21,320 ) (5,420 ) Change in fair value of derivative and warrants (525 ) (5,767 ) Deferred tax expense 514 2,849 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and financing receivables 17,161 (33,520 ) Inventories (117,580 ) (51,384 ) Prepaids, operating leases and other (4,987 ) (4,637 ) Accounts payable 35,916 29,869 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,328 (5,343 ) Floor plan payables - trade, net 22,395 (13,031 ) Customer deposits and deferred revenue (2,313 ) (10,115 ) Net cash flow from operating activities 3,906 (29,771 ) Investing Activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (50,513 ) Purchases of rental equipment (109,145 ) (45,945 ) Proceeds from sales and disposals of rental equipment 78,626 49,961 Purchase of non-rental property and cloud computing arrangements (9,429 ) (1,961 ) Net cash flow from investing activities (39,948 ) (48,458 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from debt 13,537 75 Share-based payments 228 (6 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 35,000 50,000 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (10,331 ) (34,844 ) Repayments of notes payable (2,020 ) (1,872 ) Finance lease payments (377 ) (2,275 ) Repurchase of common stock (1,122 ) - Acquisition of inventory through floor plan payables - non-trade 187,381 140,126 Repayment of floor plan payables - non-trade (168,447 ) (85,066 ) Net cash flow from financing activities 53,849 66,138 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 51 - Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 17,858 (12,091 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 14,360 35,902 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 32,218 $ 23,811

Three Months Ended March 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ 13,130 $ 4,865 Income taxes paid 10 - Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Rental equipment and property and equipment purchases in accounts payable 2,938 - Rental equipment sales in accounts receivable 621 23,551

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and some of these measures are commonly used in our industry to evaluate performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors expanded insight to assess performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. The press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described herein, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that we use to monitor our results of operations, to measure performance against debt covenants and performance relative to competitors. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure because it allows for an effective evaluation of operating performance, without regard to financing methods or capital structures. We exclude the items identified in the reconciliations of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts are either non-recurring or can vary substantially within the industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, including the method by which the assets were acquired, and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets, none of which are reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that results will be unaffected by the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other items that we do not view as indicative of ongoing performance. Our Adjusted EBITDA includes an adjustment to exclude the effects of purchase accounting adjustments when calculating the cost of inventory and used equipment sold. When inventory or equipment is purchased in connection with a business combination, the assets are revalued to their current fair values for accounting purposes. The consideration transferred (i.e., the purchase price) in a business combination is allocated to the fair values of the assets as of the acquisition date, with amortization or depreciation recorded thereafter following applicable accounting policies; however, this may not be indicative of the actual cost to acquire inventory or new equipment that is added to product inventory or the rental fleets apart from a business acquisition. Additionally, the pricing of rental contracts and equipment sales prices for equipment is based on OEC, and we measure a rate of return from rentals and sales using OEC. We also include an adjustment to remove the impact of accounting for certain of our rental contracts with customers containing a rental purchase option that are accounted for under GAAP as a sales-type lease. We include this adjustment because we believe continuing to reflect the transactions as an operating lease better reflects the economics of the transactions given our large portfolio of rental contracts. These, and other, adjustments to GAAP net income or loss that are applied to derive Adjusted EBITDA are specified by our senior secured credit agreements.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Rental Gross Profit. We present total gross profit excluding rental equipment depreciation ("Adjusted Gross Profit") as a non-GAAP financial performance measure. We also present Rental Gross Profit that excludes rental equipment depreciation as a non-GAAP financial measure. These measures differ from the GAAP definition of gross profit, as we do not include the impact of depreciation expense, which represents non-cash expense. We use these measures to evaluate operating margins and the effectiveness of the cost of our rental fleet.

Net Debt. We present the non-GAAP financial measure "Net Debt," which is total debt (the most comparable GAAP measure, calculated as current and long-term debt, excluding deferred financing fees, plus current and long-term finance lease obligations) minus cash and cash equivalents. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate our financial position.

Net Leverage Ratio. Net Leverage Ratio is a non-GAAP financial performance measure used by management and we believe it provides useful information to investors because it is an important liquidity measure that reflects our ability to service debt. We define net leverage ratio as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2022 Net income (loss) $ 13,800 $ (3,273 ) $ 30,937 Interest expense 22,363 17,445 21,432 Income tax expense (benefit) 863 3,005 554 Depreciation and amortization 52,090 62,500 52,362 EBITDA 89,116 79,677 105,285 Adjustments: Non-cash purchase accounting impact (1) 7,199 9,026 8,268 Transaction and integration costs (2) 3,460 4,648 9,026 Sales-type lease adjustment (3) 2,803 529 1,411 Share-based payments (4) 3,147 3,364 2,771 Change in fair value of derivative and warrants (5) (525 ) (5,767 ) (2,277 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,200 $ 91,477 $ 124,484

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for non-cash purchase accounting impact, transaction and process improvement costs, including business integration expenses, share-based payments, the change in fair value of derivative instruments, sales-type lease adjustment, and other special charges that are not expected to recur. This non-GAAP measure is subject to certain limitations.

(1) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting, net of accumulated depreciation, on the cost of equipment and inventory sold. The equipment and inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the equipment cost pursuant to our credit agreement. (2) Represents transaction and process improvement costs related to acquisitions of businesses, including post-acquisition integration costs, which are recognized within operating expenses in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). These expenses are comprised of professional consultancy, legal, tax and accounting fees. Also included are expenses associated with the integration of acquired businesses. These expenses are presented as adjustments to net income (loss) pursuant to our ABL Credit Agreement. (3) Represents the adjustment for the impact of sales-type lease accounting for certain leases containing rental purchase options (or "RPOs"), as the application of sales-type lease accounting is not deemed to be representative of the ongoing cash flows of the underlying rental contracts. This adjustment is made pursuant to our credit agreement.

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2022 Equipment sales $ (24,172 ) $ (12,237 ) $ 14,518 Cost of equipment sales 23,225 10,370 14,509 Gross profit (947 ) (1,867 ) 9 Interest income (3,428 ) (2,888 ) 4,303 Rentals invoiced 7,178 5,284 5,723 Sales-type lease adjustment $ 2,803 $ 529 $ 1,411

(4) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense associated with the issuance of stock options and restricted stock units. (5) Represents the credit to earnings for the change in fair value of the liability for private warrants.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit (unaudited) The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit: Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2022 Revenue Rental revenue $ 118,288 $ 109,145 $ 127,829 Equipment sales 301,290 227,186 325,746 Parts sales and services 32,585 30,145 33,149 Total revenue 452,163 366,476 486,724 Cost of Revenue Cost of rental revenue 29,899 25,793 27,481 Depreciation of rental equipment 40,330 44,964 40,803 Cost of equipment sales 246,125 187,278 260,391 Cost of parts sales and services 26,148 23,948 29,724 Total cost of revenue 342,502 281,983 358,399 Gross Profit 109,661 84,493 128,325 Add: depreciation of rental equipment 40,330 44,964 40,803 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 149,991 $ 129,457 $ 169,128

Reconciliation of ERS Segment Adjusted Gross Profit and Rental Gross Profit (unaudited) The following table presents the reconciliation of ERS segment Adjusted Gross Profit: Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2022 Revenue Rental revenue $ 113,784 $ 105,561 $ 123,429 Equipment sales 92,136 59,353 78,472 Total revenue 205,920 164,914 201,901 Cost of Revenue Cost of rental revenue 29,060 24,791 26,735 Cost of equipment sales 71,081 43,230 57,504 Depreciation of rental equipment 39,512 43,966 39,836 Total cost of revenue 139,653 111,987 124,075 Gross profit 66,267 52,927 77,826 Add: depreciation of rental equipment 39,512 43,966 39,836 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 105,779 $ 96,893 $ 117,662

The following table presents the reconciliation of ERS Rental Gross Profit:

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2022 Rental revenue $ 113,784 $ 105,561 $ 123,429 Cost of rental revenue 29,060 24,791 26,735 Rental Gross Profit $ 84,724 $ 80,770 $ 96,694

Reconciliation of Net Debt (unaudited) The following table presents the reconciliation of Net Debt: (in $000s) March 31, 2023 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 5,243 Current portion of finance lease obligations 852 Long-term debt, net 1,394,039 Finance leases 3,142 Deferred financing fees 26,559 Less: cash and cash equivalents (32,218 ) Net Debt $ 1,397,617

Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio (unaudited) The following table presents the reconciliation of the Net Leverage Ratio: (in $000s) Twelve Months

Ended

March 31, 2023 Net Debt (as of period end) $ 1,397,617 Divided by: Adjusted EBITDA $ 406,701 Net Leverage Ratio 3.44

