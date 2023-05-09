BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and reported its financial results.

Additional information regarding our results of operations, properties, and tenants can be found in our First Quarter 2023 Investor Package, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jbgsmith.com. We encourage investors to consider the information presented here with the information in that document.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income, Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Core FFO attributable to common shareholders were:

FIRST QUARTER COMPARISON in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Net income $ 21.2 $ 0.19 $ - $ - FFO $ 33.0 $ 0.29 $ 51.3 $ 0.40 Core FFO $ 37.2 $ 0.33 $ 42.7 $ 0.34

Annualized Net Operating Income ("NOI") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $327.5 million, compared to $322.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, at our share. The slight increase in Annualized NOI was substantially attributable to (i) a decrease in bad debt, partially offset by higher real estate taxes and utilities in our commercial portfolio and (ii) higher rents across the multifamily portfolio.

Same Store NOI ("SSNOI") at our share decreased 0.7% year-over-year to $76.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in SSNOI was substantially attributable to (i) increased abatement and higher utilities, partially offset by an increase in parking revenue in our commercial portfolio and (ii) higher occupancy and rents in our multifamily portfolio.



Operating Portfolio

The operating commercial portfolio was 87.6% leased and 85.2% occupied as of March 31, 2023, compared to 88.5% and 85.1% as of December 31, 2022, at our share.

The operating multifamily portfolio was 95.0% leased and 92.9% occupied as of March 31, 2023, compared to 94.5% and 93.6% as of December 31, 2022, at our share.

Executed approximately 114,000 square feet of office leases at our share during the three months ended March 31, 2023, comprising approximately 20,000 square feet of first-generation leases and approximately 94,000 square feet of second-generation leases, which generated a 4.5% rental rate increase on a GAAP basis and a 0.3% rental rate increase on a cash basis.

Development Portfolio

Under-Construction

As of March 31, 2023, we had two multifamily assets under construction consisting of 1,583 units at our share.

Development Pipeline

As of March 31, 2023, we had 20 assets in the development pipeline consisting of 9.8 million square feet of estimated potential development density at our share.

Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services Business

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, revenue from third-party real estate services, including reimbursements, was $22.8 million. Excluding reimbursements and service revenue from our interests in real estate ventures, revenue from our third-party asset management and real estate services business was $10.6 million, primarily driven by $5.8 million of property and asset management fees, $2.0 million of development fees, $1.3 million of leasing fees and $1.1 million of other service revenue.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, our total enterprise value was approximately $4.1 billion, comprising 128.4 million common shares and units valued at $1.9 billion, and debt (net of premium / (discount) and deferred financing costs) at our share of $2.4 billion, less cash and cash equivalents at our share of $291.8 million.

As of March 31, 2023, we had $279.6 million of cash and cash equivalents ($291.8 million of cash and cash equivalents at our share), and $1.0 billion of capacity under our credit facility inclusive of our capacity under the term loan.

Net Debt to annualized Adjusted EBITDA at our share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 7.8x, and our Net Debt / total enterprise value was 52.5% as of March 31, 2023.

Investing and Financing Activities

In March 2023, we sold $201.5 million of assets, which included an 80.0% pari-passu interest in 4747 Bethesda Avenue and a development parcel.

interest in 4747 Bethesda Avenue and a development parcel. As previously announced, in January 2023, we entered into a $187.6 million loan facility, collateralized by The Wren and F1RST Residences. The loan has a seven-year term and a fixed interest rate of 5.13%. This loan is the initial advance under a Fannie Mae multifamily credit facility which provides flexibility for collateral substitutions, future advances tied to performance, ability to mix fixed and floating rates, and staggered maturities. Proceeds from the loan were used, in part, to repay the $131.5 million mortgage loan on 2121 Crystal Drive, which had a fixed interest rate of 5.51%.

As previously announced, in February 2023, we acquired the remaining 0.3% ownership interest in The Wren, a multifamily asset that was owned by a consolidated real estate venture, for $0.6 million.

We repurchased and retired 1.2 million common shares for $20.1 million, a weighted average purchase price per share of $16.66.

Subsequent to March 31, 2023:

We repurchased and retired 2.8 common shares for $40.1 million, a weighted average purchase price per share of $14.16, pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Dividends

On May 4, 2023, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately two-thirds of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of next-generation public and private 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 15.0 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 98% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the future results, financial condition and business of JBG SMITH Properties ("JBG SMITH", the "Company", "we", "us", "our" or similar terms) may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximate", "hypothetical", "potential", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "would", "may" or similar expressions in this earnings release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: changes to the amount and manner in which tenants use space; our annual dividend per share and dividend yield; whether in the case of our under-construction assets and assets in the development pipeline, estimated square feet, estimated number of units and estimated potential development density are accurate; expected timing, completion, modifications and delivery dates for the projects we are developing for Amazon; the ability of any or all of our demand drivers to materialize and their effect on economic impact, job growth, expansion of public transportation and related demand in the National Landing submarket; planned infrastructure and educational improvements related to Amazon's additional headquarters and the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus; our development plans related to National Landing; whether we will be able to successfully shift the majority of our portfolio to multifamily; and whether the allocation of capital to our share repurchase plan has any impact on our share price.

Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. These factors include, among others: adverse economic conditions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, the timing of and costs associated with development and property improvements, financing commitments, and general competitive factors. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and the Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.

Pro Rata Information

We present certain financial information and metrics in this release "at JBG SMITH Share," which refers to our ownership percentage of consolidated and unconsolidated assets in real estate ventures (collectively, "real estate ventures") as applied to these financial measures and metrics. Financial information "at JBG SMITH Share" is calculated on an asset-by-asset basis by applying our percentage economic interest to each applicable line item of that asset's financial information. "At JBG SMITH Share" information, which we also refer to as being "at share," "our pro rata share" or "our share," is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Given that a substantial portion of our assets are held through real estate ventures, we believe this form of presentation, which presents our economic interests in the partially owned entities, provides investors valuable information regarding a significant component of our portfolio, its composition, performance and capitalization.

We do not control the unconsolidated real estate ventures and do not have a legal claim to our co-venturers' share of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses. The operating agreements of the unconsolidated real estate ventures generally allow each co-venturer to receive cash distributions to the extent there is available cash from operations. The amount of cash each investor receives is based upon specific provisions of each operating agreement and varies depending on certain factors including the amount of capital contributed by each investor and whether any investors are entitled to preferential distributions.

With respect to any such third-party arrangement, we would not be in a position to exercise sole decision-making authority regarding the property, real estate venture or other entity, and may, under certain circumstances, be exposed to economic risks not present were a third-party not involved. We and our respective co-venturers may each have the right to trigger a buy-sell or forced sale arrangement, which could cause us to sell our interest, or acquire our co-venturers' interests, or to sell the underlying asset, either on unfavorable terms or at a time when we otherwise would not have initiated such a transaction. Our real estate ventures may be subject to debt, and the repayment or refinancing of such debt may require equity capital calls. To the extent our co-venturers do not meet their obligations to us or our real estate ventures or they act inconsistent with the interests of the real estate venture, we may be adversely affected. Because of these limitations, the non-GAAP "at JBG SMITH Share" financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under GAAP.

Occupancy, non-GAAP financial measures, leverage metrics, operating assets and operating metrics presented in our investor package exclude our 10.0% subordinated interest in one commercial building, our 33.5% subordinated interest in four commercial buildings, and our 49.0% interest in three commercial buildings, as well as the associated non-recourse mortgage loans, held through unconsolidated real estate ventures, as our investment in each real estate venture is zero, we do not anticipate receiving any near-term cash flow distributions from the real estate ventures, and we have not guaranteed their obligations or otherwise committed to providing financial support.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures. For these measures, we have provided an explanation of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated and why JBG SMITH's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding JBG SMITH's financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in this earnings release. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to "at share" financial information, the following non-GAAP measures are included in this release:

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") and "Adjusted EBITDA" are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and EBITDAre are used by management as supplemental operating performance measures, which we believe help investors and lenders meaningfully evaluate and compare our operating performance from period-to-period by removing from our operating results the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges from our outstanding debt and the impact of our interest rate swaps) and certain non-cash expenses (primarily depreciation and amortization expense on our assets). EBITDAre is computed in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines EBITDAre as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses on sales of real estate and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated real estate ventures. These supplemental measures may help investors and lenders understand our ability to incur and service debt and to make capital expenditures. EBITDA and EBITDAre are not substitutes for net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDAre adjusted for items we believe are not representative of ongoing operating results, such as Transaction and Other Costs, impairment write-downs of right-of-use assets associated with leases in which we are a lessee, gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt, earnings (losses) and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures, lease liability adjustments, income from investments, business interruption insurance proceeds and share-based compensation expense related to the Formation Transaction and special equity awards. We believe that adjusting such items not considered part of our comparable operations, provides a meaningful measure to evaluate and compare our performance from period-to-period.

Because EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, we use EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP financial measures. Additionally, we believe that users of these measures should consider EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with net income (loss) and other GAAP measures in understanding our operating results.

Funds from Operations ("FFO"), "Core FFO" and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") are non-GAAP financial measures. FFO is computed in accordance with the definition established by Nareit in the Nareit FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization expense related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, including our share of such adjustments for unconsolidated real estate ventures.

Core FFO represents FFO adjusted to exclude items which we believe are not representative of ongoing operating results, such as Transaction and Other Costs, impairment write-downs of right-of-use assets associated with leases in which we are a lessee, gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt, earnings (losses) and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures, share-based compensation expense related to the Formation Transaction and special equity awards, lease liability adjustments, income from investments, business interruption insurance proceeds, amortization of the management contracts intangible and the mark-to-market of derivative instruments, including our share of such adjustments for unconsolidated real estate ventures.

FAD represents Core FFO less recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures, net deferred rent activity, third-party lease liability assumption (payments) refunds, recurring share-based compensation expense, accretion of acquired below-market leases, net of amortization of acquired above-market leases, amortization of debt issuance costs and other non-cash income and charges, including our share of such adjustments for unconsolidated real estate ventures. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure that management believes provides useful information as it relates to our ability to fund dividends.

We believe FFO, Core FFO and FAD are meaningful non-GAAP financial measures useful in comparing our levered operating performance from period-to-period and as compared to similar real estate companies because these non-GAAP measures exclude real estate depreciation and amortization expense, which implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time rather than fluctuating based on market conditions, and other non-comparable income and expenses. FFO, Core FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO, Core FFO and FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

"Net Debt" is a non-GAAP financial measurement. Net Debt represents our total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness less cash and cash equivalents at our share. Net Debt is an important component in the calculations of Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt / total enterprise value. We believe that Net Debt is a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure useful to investors because we review Net Debt as part of the management of our overall financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage. We may utilize a considerable portion of our cash and cash equivalents at any given time for purposes other than debt reduction. In addition, cash and cash equivalents at our share may not be solely controlled by us. The deduction of cash and cash equivalents at our share from consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness in the calculation of Net Debt, therefore, should not be understood to mean that it is available exclusively for debt reduction at any given time.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") and "Annualized NOI" are non-GAAP financial measures management uses to assess an asset's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only property related revenue (which includes base rent, tenant reimbursements and other operating revenue, net of Free Rent and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities) less operating expenses and ground rent for operating leases, if applicable. NOI also excludes deferred rent, related party management fees, interest expense, and certain other non-cash adjustments, including the accretion of acquired below-market leases and the amortization of acquired above-market leases and below-market ground lease intangibles. Management uses NOI as a supplemental performance measure of our assets and believes it provides useful information to investors because it reflects only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the asset level, excluding non-cash items. In addition, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful starting point for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. However, because NOI excludes depreciation and amortization expense and captures neither the changes in the value of our assets that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our assets, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact the financial performance of our assets, the utility of NOI as a measure of the operating performance of our assets is limited. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define these measures differently. We believe to facilitate a clear understanding of our operating results, NOI should be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as presented in our financial statements. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity or our ability to make distributions. Annualized NOI, for all assets except Crystal City Marriott, represents NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2023 multiplied by four. Due to seasonality in the hospitality business, Annualized NOI for Crystal City Marriott represents the trailing 12-month NOI as of March 31, 2023. Management believes Annualized NOI provides useful information in understanding our financial performance over a 12-month period, however, investors and other users are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to our calculation of Annualized NOI. Actual NOI for any 12-month period will depend on a number of factors beyond our ability to control or predict, including general capital markets and economic conditions, any bankruptcy, insolvency, default or other failure to pay rent by one or more of our tenants and the destruction of one or more of our assets due to terrorist attack, natural disaster or other casualty, among others. We do not undertake any obligation to update our calculation to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this earnings release. There can be no assurance that the Annualized NOI shown will reflect our actual results of operations over any 12-month period.

Definitions

"Development Pipeline" refers to assets that have the potential to commence construction subject to receipt of full entitlements, completion of design and market conditions where we (i) own land or control the land through a ground lease or (ii) are under a long-term conditional contract to purchase, or enter into, a leasehold interest with respect to land.

"Estimated Potential Development Density" reflects management's estimate of developable gross square feet based on our current business plans with respect to real estate owned or controlled as of March 31, 2023. Our current business plans may contemplate development of less than the maximum potential development density for individual assets. As market conditions change, our business plans, and therefore, the Estimated Potential Development Density, could change accordingly. Given timing, zoning requirements and other factors, we make no assurance that Estimated Potential Development Density amounts will become actual density to the extent we complete development of assets for which we have made such estimates.

"First-generation" is a lease on space that had been vacant for at least nine months or a lease on newly delivered space.

"Formation Transaction" refers collectively to the spin-off on July 17, 2017 of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Vornado Realty Trust's Washington, DC segment, which operated as Vornado / Charles E. Smith, and the acquisition of the management business and certain assets and liabilities of The JBG Companies.

"Free Rent" means the amount of base rent and tenant reimbursements that are abated according to the applicable lease agreement(s).

"GAAP" means accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

"In-Service" refers to commercial or multifamily operating assets that are at or above 90% leased or have been operating and collecting rent for more than 12 months as of March 31, 2023.

"Non-Same Store" refers to all operating assets excluded from the same store pool.

"Same Store" refers to the pool of assets that were in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared, except for assets for which significant redevelopment, renovation, or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared.

"Second-generation" is a lease on space that had been vacant for less than nine months.

"Transaction and Other Costs" include pursuit costs related to completed, potential and pursued transactions, demolition costs, severance and other costs.

"Under-Construction" refers to assets that were under construction during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) in thousands March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land and improvements $ 1,267,022 $ 1,302,569 Buildings and improvements 4,157,110 4,310,821 Construction in progress, including land 619,111 544,692 6,043,243 6,158,082 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,355,655 ) (1,335,000 ) Real estate, net 4,687,588 4,823,082 Cash and cash equivalents 279,553 241,098 Restricted cash 42,339 32,975 Tenant and other receivables 46,241 56,304 Deferred rent receivable 159,287 170,824 Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures 312,651 299,881 Intangible assets, net 149,243 162,246 Other assets, net 158,118 117,028 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,835,020 $ 5,903,438 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage loans, net $ 1,802,051 $ 1,890,174 Revolving credit facility - - Unsecured term loans, net 547,256 547,072 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 124,268 138,060 Other liabilities, net 164,627 132,710 Total liabilities 2,638,202 2,708,016 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 457,778 481,310 Total equity 2,739,040 2,714,112 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 5,835,020 $ 5,903,438 _________________ Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 REVENUE Property rental $ 124,033 $ 131,598 Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements 22,784 23,970 Other revenue 6,145 6,397 Total revenue 152,962 161,965 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 53,431 58,062 Property operating 35,612 40,644 Real estate taxes 15,224 18,186 General and administrative: Corporate and other 16,123 15,815 Third-party real estate services 23,823 27,049 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 351 2,244 Transaction and other costs 2,472 899 Total expenses 147,036 162,899 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net 433 3,145 Interest and other income, net 4,077 14,246 Interest expense (26,842 ) (16,278 ) Gain (loss) on the sale of real estate, net 40,700 (136 ) Loss on the extinguishment of debt - (591 ) Total other income (expense) 18,368 386 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT 24,294 (548 ) Income tax benefit 16 471 NET INCOME (LOSS) 24,310 (77 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (3,363 ) (10 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 224 55 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 21,171 $ (32 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.19 $ - WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 114,052 126,682 _________________ Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 24,310 $ (77 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 53,431 58,062 Interest expense 26,842 16,278 Income tax benefit (16 ) (471 ) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 3,664 9,829 EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 30 (26 ) EBITDA $ 108,261 $ 83,595 (Gain) loss on the sale of real estate, net (40,700 ) 136 Gain on the sale of unconsolidated real estate assets - (5,243 ) EBITDAre $ 67,561 $ 78,488 Transaction and other costs, net of noncontrolling interests (1) 2,472 865 Income from investments, net (1,861 ) (14,071 ) Loss on the extinguishment of debt - 591 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 351 2,244 Earnings and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (167 ) (441 ) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 2 204 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,358 $ 67,880 Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (2) 7.8 x 9.6 x March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) Consolidated indebtedness (3) $ 2,344,304 $ 2,464,640 Unconsolidated indebtedness (3) 87,832 362,861 Total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness 2,432,136 2,827,501 Less: cash and cash equivalents 291,799 207,568 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) $ 2,140,337 $ 2,619,933

_________________ Note: All EBITDA measures as shown above are attributable to common limited partnership units ("OP Units") and certain fully-vested incentive equity awards that are convertible into OP Units. (1) Includes pursuit costs related to completed, potential and pursued transactions, demolition costs, severance and other costs. (2) Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA is annualized by multiplying by four. (3) Net of premium/discount and deferred financing costs.

FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 FFO and Core FFO Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 21,171 $ (32 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,363 10 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (224 ) (55 ) Net income (loss) 24,310 (77 ) (Gain) loss on the sale of real estate, net of tax (40,700 ) 136 Gain on the sale of unconsolidated real estate assets - (5,243 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 51,611 55,517 Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate ventures 2,760 6,870 FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests 224 (26 ) FFO Attributable to OP Units $ 38,205 $ 57,177 FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (5,203 ) (5,877 ) FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 33,002 $ 51,300 FFO attributable to OP Units $ 38,205 $ 57,177 Transaction and other costs, net of tax and noncontrolling interests (1) 2,373 843 Income from investments, net (1,405 ) (10,538 ) Loss (gain) from mark-to-market on derivative instruments, net of noncontrolling interests 2,541 (3,367 ) Loss on the extinguishment of debt - 591 Earnings and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (167 ) (441 ) Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 351 2,244 Amortization of management contracts intangible, net of tax 1,106 1,105 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 36 (48 ) Core FFO Attributable to OP Units $ 43,040 $ 47,566 Core FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (5,862 ) (4,889 ) Core FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 37,178 $ 42,677 FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.40 Core FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares - diluted (FFO and Core FFO) 114,062 126,688 See footnotes under table below.

FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 FAD Core FFO attributable to OP Units $ 43,040 $ 47,566 Recurring capital expenditures and Second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions (2) (7,794 ) (13,702 ) Straight-line and other rent adjustments (3) (8,377 ) (1,791 ) Third-party lease liability assumption (payments) refunds 95 - Share-based compensation expense 9,348 10,493 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,307 1,176 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 402 (648 ) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 355 1,068 FAD available to OP Units (A) $ 38,376 $ 44,162 Distributions to common shareholders and unitholders (B) $ 29,619 $ 32,603 FAD Payout Ratio (B÷A) (4) 77.2 % 73.8 % Capital Expenditures Maintenance and recurring capital expenditures $ 2,973 $ 4,820 Share of maintenance and recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated real estate ventures - 82 Second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 4,742 8,594 Share of Second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures 79 206 Recurring capital expenditures and Second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 7,794 13,702 Non-recurring capital expenditures 9,693 12,810 Share of non-recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated real estate ventures 2 12 First-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 3,125 4,450 Share of First-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures 313 473 Non-recurring capital expenditures 13,133 17,745 Total JBG SMITH Share of Capital Expenditures $ 20,927 $ 31,447

_________________ (1) Includes pursuit costs related to completed, potential and pursued transactions, demolition costs, severance and other costs. (2) Includes amounts, at JBG SMITH Share, related to unconsolidated real estate ventures. (3) Includes straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. (4) The quarterly FAD payout ratio is not necessarily indicative of an amount for the full year due to fluctuation in the timing of capital expenditures, the commencement of new leases and the seasonality of our operations.

NOI RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 21,171 $ (32 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 53,431 58,062 General and administrative expense: Corporate and other 16,123 15,815 Third-party real estate services 23,823 27,049 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 351 2,244 Transaction and other costs 2,472 899 Interest expense 26,842 16,278 Loss on the extinguishment of debt - 591 Income tax benefit (16 ) (471 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,363 10 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (224 ) (55 ) Less: Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements revenue 22,784 23,970 Other revenue 1,726 2,196 Income from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net 433 3,145 Interest and other income, net 4,077 14,246 Gain (loss) on the sale of real estate, net 40,700 (136 ) Consolidated NOI 77,616 76,969 NOI attributable to unconsolidated real estate ventures at our share 4,429 6,967 Non-cash rent adjustments (1) (8,377 ) (1,791 ) Other adjustments (2) 6,845 8,760 Total adjustments 2,897 13,936 NOI $ 80,513 $ 90,905 Less: out-of-service NOI loss (3) (710 ) (1,448 ) Operating Portfolio NOI $ 81,223 $ 92,353 Non-Same Store NOI (4) 5,114 15,716 Same Store NOI (5) $ 76,109 $ 76,637 Change in Same Store NOI (0.7 )% Number of properties in Same Store pool 49

_________________ (1) Adjustment to exclude straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. (2) Adjustment to include other revenue and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities related to operating properties and to exclude commercial lease termination revenue and allocated corporate general and administrative expenses to operating properties. (3) Includes the results of our Under-Construction assets and assets in the Development Pipeline. (4) Includes the results of properties that were not In-Service for the entirety of both periods being compared, including disposed properties, and properties for which significant redevelopment, renovation or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared. (5) Includes the results of the properties that are owned, operated and In-Service for the entirety of both periods being compared.

Contacts

Barbat Rodgers

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(240) 333-3805

brodgers@jbgsmith.com