Swiss manufacturer Meyer Burger says that in August it hopes to begin distributing its new gray solar tiles, which are already being used in pilot projects.From pv magazine Germany Meyer Burger and German PV product distributor Magog have announced a distribution agreement for Meyer Burger Slate, a new version of the Meyer Burger Tiles that the Switzerland-based heterojunction solar module manufacturer unveiled last year. Starting in August, the companies will offer slate-gray photovoltaic roof coverings in Europe. They feature housing made of powder-coated aluminum, special glass, and Meyer Burger's ...

