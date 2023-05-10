Living Tomorrow Innovation Campus in Brussels will introduce emerging technologies in smart cities, healthcare, mobility and hospitality, connected by Extreme

EXTREME CONNECT CONFERENCE Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that Living Tomorrow Innovation Campus, an experimental lab located just outside of Brussels, Belgium, has selected Extreme as its network connectivity partner to build, test and validate cutting-edge, technology-driven experiences and products. In collaboration with a wide network of customers, partners and government agencies, Extreme will work with Living Tomorrow to promote and design innovative products that are likely to become widely adopted by the year 2030. The Living Tomorrow Innovation campus will become the largest technological showcase to date, with a 10,000-square-meter demo center.

The advanced technologies across the Innovation Campus, from automated assistants greeting guests at the hotel's front desk to surgical robots within the healthcare lab, will be powered by Extreme's wired and wireless networking solutions, including hundreds of AP4000 Wi-Fi 6E access points (APs). Extreme will also showcase innovative networking solutions in the Digital Experience Center, a large space that includes a conference center and 96 hotel rooms outfitted with smart technology. Here, Extreme will demonstrate how autonomous networks will work in the future, and showcase how leveraging digital twin technology will transform network operations, product development and the customer journey.

The first Living Tomorrow project, called The House of the Future, opened in 1995. Since then, Living Tomorrow has helped introduce innovations including the mobile phone, solar panels, electric cars and video conferencing. The new Living Tomorrow Innovation Campus will help to progress technologies including drone transportation, remote surgeries and autonomous vehicles.

Living Tomorrow's IT team will also rely on ExtremeAnalytics and ExtremeCloud IQ to provide insights into network performance and application usage to optimize connectivity across the campus, improve guest experiences and enhance security and IT productivity. Further, ExtremeCloud IQ will enable the IT team to leverage AI to automate tasks related to daily network maintenance and detect anomalies in network activity. This will help ensure incredible guest experiences, as issues can be easily identified and resolved before users are impacted, as well as help improve network security and IT team efficiency.

Executive Perspectives

Joachim De Vos, Managing Partner and Co-Chairman of Living Tomorrow and Founder of TomorrowLab

"The Living Tomorrow Innovation Campus is designed to showcase the possibilities of future technology, from autonomous vehicles and drones to smart hotel rooms that respond directly to guest needs. We selected Extreme because they are a leading innovator of networking technology and can act as an extension of our team, going above and beyond expectations and enabling us to see the full potential of the new technologies we are testing across our campus. Alongside Extreme, we are able to drive fearlessly toward the future without limitations on the technology that we can test and develop, enabling us to work even faster toward a better quality of life for citizens around the world."

Markus Nispel, Chief Technology Officer, EMEA, Extreme Networks

"When it comes to next-generation products, solutions and experiences, nothing runs without the network. As operational reliance on technology accelerates and operations become more distributed, hyper-personalized experiences are expected, and network complexity will only continue to increase. Extreme delivers the solutions necessary to support all these new innovations while making it easy for the campus IT team to manage an incredibly busy environment, fueling the innovation and new ideas necessary to make seamless futuristic experiences possible for Living Tomorrow's partners and guests alike."

Did you know?

Borås Stad, a smart city located in Sweden, relies on Extreme for everything from support for at-home medical services to high-performance Wi-Fi for local schools.

Extreme Networks was the first in the industry to ship a Wi-Fi 6E access point.

NHS hospitals across the UK have relied on Extreme for over a decade to support best-in-class patient care.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology by leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeAnalytics, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005024/en/

Contacts:

Blair Donald

(603) 952-5662

PR@extremenetworks.com