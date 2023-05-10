Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
WKN: A0MVKA | ISIN: US0640581007
10.05.2023
Glue42 and BNY Mellon Launch New Technology to Automate Financial Operations

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue42, the interoperability solution provider, today announced their participation in BNY Mellon's award-winning "Operations-to-Operations" project. This solution streamlines communications between BNY Mellon and their clients and was jointly developed by the two firms.


Glue42's expertise in trading platforms and workflow optimization helped BNY Mellon to deliver a trading-desk-like user experience to everyday middle and back office operations. This solution also leverages Glue42's certified FDC3 (Financial Desktop Connectivity and Collaboration Consortium) Desktop Agent - allowing the BNY Mellon platform to seamlessly integrate with other systems that also support this FINOS (Fintech Open Source Foundation) standard.

"Collaborating with Glue42 meant we could build the platform on our own global enterprise technology while leveraging Glue42's user experience," said Mark Gibbons, Head of Asset Servicing Information Delivery & Services, BNY Mellon. "Together, we are delivering value for clients by automating processes and freeing up colleagues to focus on higher impact work."

James Wooster, COO, Glue42, added, "BNY Mellon's use of our zero-install browser platform will help also accelerate the roll-out of their solution as there is no longer a need to deploy software onto the machines of their clients. This is the direction of travel for all major financial institutions and fintechs and is only possible using Glue42."

In December 2022, the project won "Best IT integration initiative" at the 2022 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTA) hosted by Waters Technology.

ABOUT GLUE42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops, supporting configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data, leveraging open-source initiatives like FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York, and Sofia. Its software is deployed at tier-one financial institutions across the world. /why-glue42/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/872802/Glue42_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glue42-and-bny-mellon-launch-new-technology-to-automate-financial-operations-301818744.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
