Navamedic ASA: Navamedic increases the consideration to SEK 8.50 in cash per share in its unconditional public offer and convenes an extraordinary general meeting of Sensidose Aktiebolag

OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), a Nordic pharma company and provider of high-quality products to hospitals and pharmacies, has today amended its cash offer to acquire the shares and warrants in Sensidose AB not already owned by Navamedic ASA (the "Offer"). The Sensidose shares and warrants of series TO 1 are currently listed on Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden.

Navamedic ASA ("Navamedic") has today amended its Offer to SEK 8.50 per share in Sensidose AB ("Sensidose") and extended the acceptance period for the Offer until 25 May 2023. Navamedic has also offered to acquire the traded warrants of series TO 1 in Sensidose for SEK 0.60 per warrant.

Navamedic has already acquired 6,928,935 shares in Sensidose representing 57.94% of the outstanding shares. Navamedic has also acquired 426,577 tradable warrants of series TO 1 in Sensidose and thereby secured an ownership of more than 50% in Sensidose even if all subscription rights are exercised.

The Offer represents a valuation of Sensidose of approximately SEK 102 million. The value of the Offer (i.e. excluding the shares and warrants already owned by Navamedic) is approximately SEK 44 million.

For further information about the Offer, please see the attached press release regarding the amended Offer.

Carnegie Investment Bank is acting as financial advisor to Navamedic. Roschier Advokatbyrå AB and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS are acting as legal advisors to Navamedic. First House AS is acting as communications and IR advisor to Navamedic.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen,

CEO, Navamedic

Mobile: +47 951 78 680

E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic

Mobile: +47 917 62 842

E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic ASA

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products, delivered to hospitals and through pharmacies, meeting the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through Newsweb by Lars Hjarrand at 09:00 hrs CET on 10 May 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17619/3767173/2047436.pdf Press release (English) - Increase of consideration II

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navamedic-increases-the-consideration-to-sek-8-50-in-cash-per-share-in-its-unconditional-public-offer-and-convenes-an-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-sensidose-aktiebolag-301820571.html