ALSTOM SA: Emerging stronger, Alstom delivers good FY 2022/23 results in a growing Rail market

Emerging stronger, Alstom delivers good FY 2022/23 results in a growing Rail market

O rder s received at €20.7 b illio n. Book-to-bill ratio at 1.25

Sales at € 16 . 5 billion in 2022/23 , up 7 % 1 vs. last year

aEBIT 2 at €852 million, up 11%

Adjusted Net Profit 2 at € 292 million

Free Cash Flow at € 199 million

FY 202 3 /2 4 outlook: aEBIT margin: around 6 % F ree C ash F low : s ignificantly positive

Mid-term targets to be reached in FY 2025/26 : aEBIT margin: 8-10 % F ree C ash F low conversion 3 above 80%



10 May 2023 - Between 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, Alstom booked €20.7 billion of orders. Sales were €16.5 billion, in line with the targeted trajectory, resulting in a strong book-to-bill ratio at 1.25. The backlog reached €87.4 billion, providing strong visibility on future sales.

In the fiscal year 2022/23, Alstom's adjusted EBIT was €852 million, equivalent to a 5.2% aEBIT margin. Adjusted net profit was €292 million and free cash flow was €199 million for the full year.

On 31 March 2023, the Group's net debt position stood at €2,135 million, compared to the €2,085 million that the Group reported on 31 March 2022. Alstom benefits from a solid €4,787 million liquidity position and equity amounting to €9,102 million on 31 March 2023.

The Board of Directors, in its meeting of 9 May 2023, decided to propose a dividend distribution of €0.25 per share at the next Shareholders' meeting on 11 July 2023, which corresponds to a 33% pay-out ratio from the adjusted net profit4.

"We have delivered a strong commercial performance during this year, with new orders exceeding €20 billion and book-to-bill consistently at 1.25. Market momentum remains very positive with an increasing orders pipeline, and compelling growth prospects in all regions supported by a conducive policy environment focused on the greening of transport. Alstom is emerging stronger operationally from this year as we accelerate our transformation. Of note, we have successfully adapted our model to address the supply chain and electronics headwinds, while delivering against our financial and environmental objectives. We remain committed to our mid-term profitability and cash generation targets, which will be reached in 2025/26." said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Alstom.

Key figures5

Actual figures

(in € million) Full year ended

31 March 2022 Full year ended

31 March 2023 % Change Reported % Change Organic Orders backlog 81,013 87,387 8% 12% Orders received6 19,262 20,694 7% 5% Sales 15,471 16,507 7% 5% Adjusted EBIT6 767 852 11% Adjusted EBIT margin6

EBIT before PPA6



5.0% 5.2%

366















275 Adjusted net profit6 (173) 292 Free Cash Flow (992) 199

***

Strategic and business update

The Group made progress on all four pillars of its Alstom in Motion 2025 strategy in this fiscal year 2022/23.

Growth by offering greater value to customers Orders

During the fiscal year 2022/23, the Group recorded €20.7 billion in orders, with significant commercial success across multiple geographies, notably in Africa/Middle East/Central Asia and in Asia/Pacific, and product lines, mostly in Services. Orders for Services reached a new record level of €6.4 billion, or 31% of the total order intake.





In Europe, Alstom recorded €12.8 billion order intake during the fiscal year 2022/23, compared to €12.7 billion over the same period last fiscal year. In Germany, Alstom was awarded a landmark contract to supply 130 Coradia StreamTM High-Capacity electric double-deck trains together with full maintenance for 30 years to Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) for the Baden-Württemberg network, including an option for up to 100 additional trains. With a value of almost €2.5 billion for the firm order, this contract is a positive indication of Alstom's market share ambitions in Germany.

In France, the Group has received orders for 60 additional RER NG trains for the Île-de-France network, representing the first option under a framework contract signed in 2017 and valued at almost €1 billion, and for additional 15 new-generation Avelia HorizonTM very high-speed trains from SNCF Voyageurs.

Alstom also signed a historic agreement with Sweden's national operator SJ to supply 25 Zefiro ExpressTM electric high-speed trains, with an option of 15 additional trains. In Norway, Norske tog ordered 25 more CoradiaTM Nordic regional trains under the landmark framework agreement signed at the end of 2021 together with an initial first order of 30 trains. In Romania, the Group will supply 17 additional Coradia StreamTM inter-regional trains and associated 15 years maintenance services to Romania Railway Reform Authority (ARF).

In the U.K., Alstom has re-aligned the order intake for the train service agreement of Elizabeth line with Transport for London for a 32-year contractual concession period up to 2046, recognizing €1.1bn in the third quarter, and the Group signed a Technical Support and Spares Supply Agreement (TSSSA) with Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) for a period of five years and five months to align with the duration of GTR's National Rail Contract. And in Spain, the Group has been awarded a contract by Renfe to supply 49 additional Coradia StreamTM high-capacity trains.

In Americas, Alstom reported €2.7 billion order intake, as compared to €4.0 billion over the same period last fiscal year, driven by the award of a contract to provide operations and maintenance services for the Maryland Area Rail Commuter (MARC) Camden and Brunswick Lines and for the Innovia monorail system at Newark Liberty International Airport in the U.S.A., as well as several small contracts. The performance in Americas last year was mainly driven by contracts for the Tren Maya railway project in Mexico, for São Paulo in Brazil and for Metro de Santiago's new Line 7 in Chile.

In Asia/Pacific, the order intake stood at €3.0 billion, as compared to €2.3 billion over the same period last fiscal year. In Australia, Alstom has signed a framework contract with the Department of Transport Victoria for the provision of 100 FlexityTM low-floor Next Generation Trams (NGTs) for the largest urban tram network in the world. Valued at approximately €700 million, the contract includes supply of rolling stock and 15-year maintenance, making this the biggest tram contract in Australia and in the Southern hemisphere. In India, Alstom has been awarded a contract by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) to deliver 156 MoviaTM metro cars with 15 years of comprehensive maintenance and the installation of latest generation of Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system as well as train control and telecommunication systems, each with seven years of comprehensive maintenance, for the Bhopal and Indore metro projects. The Group also received a contract from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 312 standard gauge metro cars for the Delhi Metro Phase IV expansion with maintenance services for 78 cars. In Hong Kong, Alstom was awarded a contract to provide the signalling system for the Lantau Extension project.

In Africa/Middle East/Central Asia, the Group reported €2.2 billion order intake, as compared to €0.3 billion over the same period last fiscal year, mainly driven by a contract in Egypt to supply 55 MetropolisTM trains and 8-year maintenance to National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) for upgrade of Cairo Metro Line 1, valued at €0.9 billion, and an additional order from Kazakhstan Railways (KZT) for the supply of next generation locomotives and related maintenance support. The performance last year was mainly driven by a contract to provide Casa Transports in Morocco with 66 CitadisTM X05 trams.

As of 31 March 2023, the orders backlog stood at €87.4 billion, providing the Group with strong visibility over future sales.

Sales





Alstom's sales amounted to €16.5 billion for the fiscal year 2022/23, representing a growth of 7% on an actual basis and 5% on an organic basis compared with Alstom sales last fiscal year. Sales related to non-performing backlog, corresponding to sales on projects with a negative margin at completion, amounted to €2.3 billion during the fiscal year 2022/23.

Rolling stock sales reached €8.8 billion, representing an increase of 2% on an actual basis, driven by the continued execution of large rolling stock contracts, including the Coradia StreamTM trains in the Netherlands, the Regio 2N regional trains and RER NG double-deck trains for SNCF as well as EMU trains for the Paris Metro for RATP in France and for Trenitalia in Italy, the Barcelona Metro for Transports de Barcelona SA in Spain, the ICE 4 trains and the S-Bahn Stuttgart trains for Deutsche Bahn in Germany, the AventraTM trains in the United Kingdom and the double-deck M7-type multifunctional coaches for SNCB in Belgium.

On the other hand, large Rolling Stock contracts such as the TWINDEXX double-deck trains for SBB in Switzerland, the Coradia StreamTM trains in Italy and the Nouvelle Automotrice Transilien project for SNCF in France are close to completion, therefore generating lower level of sales as compared to last year.

Services sales stood at €3.8 billion, up 12% versus last year, benefiting from growth in Europe maintenance as well as Train Operations & System Maintenance services in Americas.

In Signalling, Alstom reported €2.4 billion sales, up 7% versus last year, led by a stable execution in Europe and in APAC and a growing performance in Germany.

Systems sales grew 28% on an actual basis and stood at €1.5 billion, reflecting an acceleration in execution on key projects notably Cairo monorail in Egypt, Monorails project in Thailand, as well as the Tren Maya project in Mexico.

Divestments





The Group announced in July 2022 that it has concluded the transfer of business activities related to Bombardier Transportation's contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail. Alstom will continue to honour its obligations under the existing orders for Rolling Stock from Trenitalia and ILSA to ensure a seamless transition.

In August 2022, Alstom also completed the divestment of its Coradia Polyvalent platform, its Reichshoffen production site in France and its TALENT3 platform to CAF.

These milestones signal the completion of the divestment commitments to the European Commission for their clearance of the Alstom/Bombardier Transportation transaction.

***

2.Innovation by Pioneering Smarter and Greener Mobility for All





During the fiscal year 2022/23, Alstom reached important delivery milestones, and launched a range of initiatives to accelerate its transformation into a more competitive and agile group. The R&D expenses reached €519 million7, i.e., 3.1% of sales for the full year, reflecting the Group's continuous investments in innovation, focused on the following areas:

Energy efficiency: Alstom puts a high focus into aerodynamic efficiency to reduce the energy consumption on our high-speed trains. The new Avelia Horizon (known as TGV M) has a resistance reduced by 16% compared with Euroduplex, which accounts for nearly half of the energy consumption at high speed.

Noise reduction: Flexx Curve is an innovative solution to reduce the resistance of the wheels and the noise level in curves. It reduces curve squealing noise by ca. 15 dB and energy consumption in curves by 80%.

Passenger experience: Alstom's smart lighting solution is an intelligent light control system to automatically adjust the interior LED lighting according to the level of natural light, weather, time of the day, season, passenger density. For passengers, it enables to improve their well-being and creates a pleasant ambiance, respecting the human physiological cycle.

Autonomous train: Alstom's ATO technology (Automatic Train Operation) aims at maximising and optimising operations, increasing line capacity, reducing energy consumption and costs, and improving general service (including comfort and punctuality) for passengers. Several important milestones were reached over the period (for SNCF in particular), both for passenger trains (success of the first tests of autonomous trains without any crew member in the driving cab) and for freight transportation (successful testing of an automatic lateral signalling system and an obstacle detection radar).

Onboard computer: Alstom is ahead of the competition in onboard signalling control function for urban and mainline solutions. Alstom's solution is a dedicated cybersecurity board with remote access for easy diagnostic and updates, enabling space and weight reduction (equipment volume reduced by 60% compared to the previous generation, resulting in up to one more seat for a passenger or more room for the driver).

Green traction: The Group reached three important milestones during 2022/23:

the entry into full commercial service of the world first hydrogen-powered line in Germany (fully homologated),

the record distance of 1,175 km without refuelling, exceeding our expectations.

the validation by the European Commission of the €350 million IPCEI (for more than €5 billion of subsidies) boosting the development of Hydrogen solutions.





Last, the Group has developed the "Innovation Station" (a versatile platform located in strategic areas such as Singapore, Sweden and Tel Aviv) to bring global mobility solutions to local ecosystems and leveraging Alstom's worldwide footprint.

***

3.Efficiency at scale, Powered by Digital





In the fiscal year 2022/23, Alstom's adjusted EBIT reached €852 million, equivalent to a 5.2% operational margin, as compared to €767 million or a 5.0% operating margin during the same period last fiscal year. The increase was driven from synergies, a favourable evolution on low performing contracts, increased volume and favourable mix, partly offset by the effect of inflation.

Synergies generated €205 million adjusted EBIT over FY 2022/23, versus €102 million last year.

The operational margin percentage was negatively impacted by the €2.3 billion sales traded at zero gross margin, mostly related to legacy Bombardier Transportation projects.

Below adjusted EBIT, Alstom recorded capital loss on disposal of business of €(30) million mainly related to the sale of remedies in the frame of the Bombardier Transportation acquisition, and restructuring and rationalisation charges of €(65)m million mainly related to the adaptation of the means of production, especially in Germany for €(51) million, in France for €(9) million, in Canada for €(2) million and in the United Kingdom for €(2) million.

Integration costs & others before impairment of tangible assets related to PPA amounted to €(249) million, consisting of costs related to the integration of Bombardier Transportation for an amount of €(181) million, mainly related to our digital suite deployment, €(43) million of legal fees mainly in the context of Bombardier Transportation's integration remedies, and other exceptional expenses for €(25) million.

Taking into consideration restructuring and rationalisation charges, integration costs & others, Alstom's EBIT before amortisation of assets exclusively valued when determining the purchase price allocation ("PPA") stood at €366 million. This compares to €275 million in the same period last fiscal year.

The share in net income from equity investments amounted to €123 million, excluding the amortisation of the purchase price allocation ("PPA") from Chinese joint ventures of €(11) million, compared to €(334) million in the same period last fiscal year, which was impacted by a non-cash impairment charge of €(441) million related to Transmashholding (TMH).

Adjusted net profit, representing the group's combined share of net profit from continued operations excluding PPA net of tax, amounts to €292 million for the fiscal year 2022/23. This compares to an adjusted net profit of €(173) million last fiscal year.

***

4.One Alstom team - Agile, Inclusive and Responsible





More than ever, decarbonisation is at the heart of Alstom's strategy. The Group is reducing its own direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1 & 2) and is also committed to work with suppliers and customers (Scope 3) to contribute to Net Zero carbon in the mobility sector. Alstom targets have been submitted for validation by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with expected feedback by June 2023.

During the year energy efficiency plans were deployed in all regions and, along with favourable weather conditions, resulted in a reduction in energy consumption of 10.5%, with a particular fall in gas consumption.

The supply of electricity from renewable sources has also been expanded. Alstom implemented a new contract for the supply of electricity from renewable energy source in India and further expanded in France, United Kingdom and Germany to reach 57% of green electricity coverage globally (vs 42% for FY 2021/22).

Altogether, this has led to a reduction of Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions of 22% in 2022/23 versus the previous year.

The Group is in line with its target to reduce energy consumption from its solutions with a 23.4% reduction achieved, compared to 2014 performance. Performance on intensity of Scope 3 emissions from Use of Sold Products is stable, reflecting the mix of solutions and geographies of orders taken in recent years and slow decarbonisation of electricity mix in some geographies. An engagement programme with customers has been started and will be extended in coming years.

Alstom is also engaging with suppliers on Scope 3 and committed to decreasing its CO2 emissions intensity from the supply chain by 30% by 2030.

Regarding Diversity & Inclusion, the Alstom in Motion (AiM) 2025 strategy targets to reach 28% of women managers, engineers and professionals roles by 2025. As of end of March 2023, 23.9% of manager, engineer and professional roles are held by women. Alstom is on a positive trajectory and will continue to accelerate its efforts in the coming months.

In addition, Alstom published for the first-year European Taxonomy-aligned KPIs about Sales, Capex and Opex, pursuing strong analysis initiated last year for the EU Taxonomy-eligibility disclosure. EU Taxonomy-aligned Sales amounted to 59% and ranked Alstom among best in class, confirming the importance of the sector in which Alstom operates in achieving the EU's ambition of carbon neutrality by 2050. The EU Taxonomy purpose is to redirect capital flows towards sustainable activities and help navigate transition to a low carbon economy.

In 2022/23, The Group maintained its presence among the DJSI World and CAC40 ESG index reflecting its strong position and strategy on Sustainability.

***

Financial structure

The Group's Free Cash Flow stands at €199 million for the fiscal year 2022/23 as compared to €(992) million during last fiscal year. As expected, the cash generation was notably impacted by an unfavourable €(219) million change in working capital compared to €(1,383) million last year; owing to continued industrial ramp-up, project stabilization and provisions consumption.

On 31 March 2023, the Group recorded a net debt position of €(2,135) million, including bonds with supportive maturities and cost profile and no financial covenants.

The Group held €826 million of cash and cash equivalent at the end of March 2023. In addition, Alstom benefits from a strong liquidity with two Revolving Credit Facilities (RCF) for a total of €4,250 million8. Both facilities have a one-year extension options remaining at lenders' discretion and are undrawn at 31 March 2023. Both facilities have been successfully extended by 1 year.

With these RCF lines, the level of Commercial Papers outstanding on 31 March 2023 of €248 million and the €41 million drawdown from a short-term bank facility, the Group benefits from solid €4.8 billion liquidity position as of 31 March 2023.

The Group also relies for its bonds and guarantees needs on both uncommitted bilateral lines in numerous countries and a Committed Guarantee Facility Agreement ("CGFA") with sixteen tier one banks, which was extended to €12.7 billion during this fiscal year in anticipation of the growing market demand.

Moody's has issued a Baa3 rating with a stable outlook, confirming Alstom Investment Grade. This rating change has no impact on Alstom's financial trajectory.

***

Evolution of the Board of Directors

Alstom's Board of Directors in its meeting of 9 May 2023 decided to submit to the next Shareholders' Meeting of 11 July 2023 the renewal of the terms of office of Mrs. Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy, Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge and Mrs. Sylvie Rucar and the ratification of Mr. Jay Walder, who was co-opted on 15 November 2022.The Board of Directors will also propose the appointment of Bpifrance Investissement, which holds 7.5% of Alstom's share capital as of 10 May 2023, as a new independent Board Member.

***

Proposed dividend

At the Annual General Meeting on 11 July 2023, the Board of Directors will propose the distribution of a dividend of €0.25 per share. This level corresponds to a pay-out ratio of 33% of adjusted net profit9.

***

Financial trajectory for FY 2023/24

The Group has based its FY 2023/24 outlook on a central inflation scenario reflecting a consensus of public institutions. The Group also assumes its continuous ability to navigate the supply chain, macro-economic and geopolitical challenges as it has done during FY 2022/23.

Book to bill ratio above 1

Sales growth consistent with mid-term guidance: CAGR 10 above 5%

above 5% Adjusted EBIT Margin expected around 6%

Free Cash Flow generation significantly positive

***

Mid-term financial trajectory and objectives to be reached in FY 2025/26

Alstom will reach its mid-term adjusted EBIT and Free Cash Flow objectives in FY 2025/26, one year later than previously envisioned, as a result mainly of the new macroeconomic environment in particular the effect of inflation.

Sales: Between 2020/21 (proforma sales of €14 billion) - and 2025/26, Alstom is aiming at sales Compound Annual Growth Rate over 5% supported by strong market momentum and unparalleled €87.4 billion backlog as of 31 March 2023, securing sales of ca. €38 to 40 billion over the next three years. Rolling stock should grow above market rate, Services and Signalling at high-single digit path.





Profitability: the adjusted EBIT margin should reach between 8% and 10% from 2025/26 onwards, benefiting from operational excellence initiatives, strong margins on new orders including improved indexation, the completion of the challenging projects in backlog while synergies are expected to deliver €400 million run rate in 2024/25 and €475 - 500 million annually from 2025/26 onwards.





Free Cash Flow: from 2025/26 onwards, the conversion from adjusted net profit to Free Cash Flow should be over 80%11 driven by mid-term stability of working capital, stabilisation of CAPEX to around 2% of sales and cash focus initiatives while benefiting from volume and synergies take up.





***

Alstom Investor Day 2023

Alstom will host virtually an Investor Day on Wednesday 10 May 2023 at 15.00 (CET). Connection details are available on the Alstom website.

***

The management report and the consolidated financial statements, as approved by the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on 9 May 2023, are available on Alstom's website at www.alstom.com. These financial statements were audited by the Statutory Auditors whose certification report is in the process of being issued.

