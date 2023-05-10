Avaada Energy has secured a 280 MW solar project through tariff-based competitive bidding in an auction by Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.RUVNL (RUVNL).From pv magazine India Avaada Energy, a unit of Avaada Group, has secured a 280 MW (DC) solar project from RUVNL. It will set up the state transmission grid-connected PV power project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The company won the project through tariff-based competitive bidding in an auction. The project will supply the power to RUVNL over a period of 25 years at a tariff of INR 2.62 ($0.032)/kWh. The commissioning period is 18 months from ...

