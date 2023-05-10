Evooq, the Swiss-based wealth management software services company specialising in risk analytics, portfolio construction, and advisory platforms, and Titanbay, the private markets investment platform for sophisticated investors, have announced a partnership to provide a comprehensive private markets solution to private banks and wealth managers.

The joint proposition will support private banks and wealth managers by simplifying investing in private markets for a wider client-set through an institutional level of access, reduced investment minimums and a digital platform that provides full flexibility and control.

Titanbay's platform provides unparalleled access to top-tier private markets funds across vintages, strategies and geographies, allowing investors to build thoughtful and sophisticated private markets portfolios.

Delivered through Evooq's ecosystem, advisers will also have access to powerful risk analytics and portfolio customisation to help clients best navigate markets and make portfolio decisions that support their investment objectives and broader life goals.

The partnership comes as abrdn's Stuart McGlynn joins Titanbay as Head of Intermediary Sales, leading Titanbay's relationships with private banks and wealth managers across Europe and the UK. Prior to joining Titanbay, Stuart was Head of EMEA for the merged entity of abrdn.

Steve Métrallet, Investment Solutions Manager at Evooq: "Joining forces with Titanbay enables our clients to access a curated selection of leading private market investment opportunities with first-class investment and selection expertise."

Maximilian Peric, Managing Director, Partnerships at Titanbay: "Our partnership with Evooq provides private banks and wealth managers important access and diversification opportunities in private markets."

Cédric Ullmo, CEO and Founder of Evooq, said: "Our partnership with Titanbay will allow us to add a private markets solution into the Evooq Ecosystem. This is an important step in Evooq's mission to strengthen and simplify private bank and wealth managers' offerings across asset classes so they can achieve better outcomes for both their businesses and their clients."

Thomas Eskebaek, CEO of Titanbay, added: "The combination of Titanbay and Evooq provides wealth managers with the ability to provide an incomparable service to clients. By integrating Titanbay's best-in-class slate of funds with Evooq's technology platform, private banks and wealth managers will have everything they need to build sophisticated bespoke private markets portfolios that align with clients' wider portfolios and investment priorities."

About Evooq

Evooq is a solutions provider for wealth and asset managers. Its technology radically simplifies the investment process, making financial instruments more accessible for professional investors and their clients.

It operates a B2B trading platform for structured products as well as a wealth platform for banks and independent asset managers that combines advisory with risk management tools.

Evooq's clients include well-known banks and wealth management companies across Europe and Asia.

Headquartered in Switzerland, the company has offices in Lausanne, Geneva, Zurich, Fribourg and Singapore, for a total of approximately 250 employees. www.evooq.ch

About Titanbay

Founded in 2019, Titanbay was established to help investors gain access to top-tier private market funds. We do this both directly and in partnership with leading private banks and wealth

managers.

Private market investments can be excellent portfolio diversifiers for investors seeking alternative drivers of risk and return. But choosing the right managers, carrying out due diligence and gaining access to top-quartile funds are essential requirements for creating a suitable and effective portfolio.

At Titanbay we know meeting these needs is not a simple task. That's why our Investment Team uses deep knowledge of private markets, combined with extensive network and industry connections to secure access to some of the best opportunities in the asset class.

Our sophisticated yet intuitive technology solution is modular, providing flexibility and control for family offices, wealth managers and private banks on behalf of their clients, as well as for suitable individual investors.

Each year, we access some of the world's leading private market investment opportunities, across a range of sectors, strategies and investment vintages.

Those offered on our platform have undergone a rigorous selection process, led by the Titanbay Investment Team, with additional oversight from the Titanbay Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This is further supplemented by research and ratings through our relationship with Mercer, a leading global investment consultant.

The outcome is a curated selection of top-tier funds each year from which you can build a diversified private market portfolio.

