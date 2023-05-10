London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Fr. App, the social media platform setting out to fight filters and promoting authenticity and transparency in social media, has announced today its launch into the United States with brand activations in California universities, including the University of Southern California, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of California, Berkeley.

Picture: Fr. App Store Snapshot

The app is aimed at Gen Zs (18-25 year olds) who are looking for new forms of social media without filters and free of the social pressure to edit content. The app currently has over four million downloads worldwide. Fr. App offers a solution to the current industry problems of inauthenticity and lack of transparency.

"Fr. App is designed to be a filter-free instant messaging app for users to cultivate strong and genuine friendships no matter where you are in the world," said Anna Lee, Founder of Fr. App. "Through our research, we have found that Gen Z social app users are keen on wanting to nurture special bonds with their friends or loved ones to share real-life stories together."

The brand activation campaign led by Fr. App in the California region, comprises more than 30 weekly events that will take place in various university campuses. Its primary objective is to introduce the innovative features of Fr. App, particularly the SEQUEL feature, to Gen Z students. This feature allows friends to strengthen their bond by collaboratively building each other's stories with diverse perspectives. Additionally, the campaign highlights Fr. App's Home Screen WIDGET, which facilitates seamless communication and real-time updates within the network of real friends.

Fr. App plans to expand its Student Elite Representative (SER) network to promote its goal of fostering genuine friendships. The campaign involves nine student brand ambassadors who exhibit exceptional leadership and enthusiasm in promoting the mission.

The month-long campaign will create a lively and friendly atmosphere across the campuses of UCLA, USC, and UC Berkeley, as student attendees engage in various fun activities and explore Fr. App's SEQUEL feature. The brand activation campaigns in California universities began in late April 2023 and will run until the end of May 2023.

This campaign is part of the Fr. App's goal to penetrate the Gen Z market in the United States, following its impressive growth in UK, reaching over four million downloads, as well as the success of its immersive pop-up SUPmarket activation at London universities and other universities across UK.

About Fr. App

Fr. App is a social media app founded in 2020 by two London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) alums setting out to fight filters and build a social network for real. Based out of London, California, and Texas, Fr. App now has over 4 million Gen Z users worldwide who enjoy living in real-life moments without filters. With the app prioritizing the nurturing of genuine friendships, Fr. App key features center around SEQUEL, which encourages users to add sequel stories to build each other's real-life moments with their own take, and WIDGET, which allows seamless communication and real-time updates between friends on the smartphone's Home Screen.

