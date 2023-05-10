Ribbon Biolabs, the DNA synthesis company, today announced the appointment of Jodi Barrientos as Chief Business Officer. With over 17 years of experience in industry-leading life science and diagnostics companies, Jodi Barrientos brings deep knowledge and expertise in commercial strategy, operations, and enterprise development focused on key synthetic biology and genomics markets. In her new role, she will be responsible for accelerating the company's commercial efforts of synthesizing DNA molecules for clients in biopharma, biotech, and academia.

"With the kick-off of our Early Access program, Ribbon will greatly benefit from Jodi's extensive network in the US, the world's biggest synthetic DNA market," said Harold de Vladar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Biolabs. "As we gradually scale up our commercial activities, we are committed to building strong collaborations with biopharma as well as other industry partners and Jodi will play an integral role in this process."

"Ribbon's ability to produce synthetic DNA of unprecedented length and complexity has the potential to shape the way the market thinks about the possibilities of their DNA-based applications," said Jodi Barrientos, Chief Business Officer of Ribbon Biolabs. "I am thrilled to work with the Ribbon team to bring this innovative technology to the market. I look forward to establishing strong alliances as we enter commercial scale production and expand our global footprint."

Prior to joining Ribbon Biolabs, Barrientos was Vice President of Commercial Marketing for the Diagnostics Genomics Group at Agilent Technologies, where she leveraged her market knowledge and commercial experience to bring innovative products to the genomics, pathology, and companion diagnostics markets. She led global teams focused on building brand awareness, driving market access, and executing key strategic M&A activities. During her tenure at Agilent, Barrientos also held leadership roles in Commercial Operations and Sales in both clinical and research markets. Before joining Agilent Barrientos served in Global Product Management positions at Qiagen GmbH and Field and Technical Applications at Roche Diagnostics. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular Biology and Microbiology from Purdue University.

About Ribbon Biolabs

Ribbon Biolabs is a synthetic biology leader driving DNA synthesis beyond the limits of current technologies. With our automated, enzyme-based InfiniSynth platform, Ribbon Biolabs can provide DNA molecules without size or sequence limitations, at a high level of accuracy and at unprecedented speed. We are pioneering a highly differentiated approach to create value for our partners and for the next wave of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Ribbon Biolabs GmbH www.ribbonbiolabs.com office@ribbonbiolabs.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005166/en/

Contacts:

Ribbon Biolabs

PR Communications

Gabriele Schaller

PR@ribbonbiolabs.com