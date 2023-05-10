Norway added 152.7 MW of new solar capacity in 2022 and around 70 MW in the first four months of this year.Norway reached 373.0 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity spread across 20,216 solar plants at the end of April, according to new figures from the country's grid operator, Statnett, through its Elhub unit. The country added 70.1 MW of new PV installations in the first four months of 2023. By comparison, it installed 152.7 MW last year and 42.7 in 2021. The largest share of the cumulative capacity is represented by residential PV systems below 20 kW in size, followed by installations ranging ...

