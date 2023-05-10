Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RBA) (OTC Pink: TEVNF) ("Tevano" or the "Company") a leader in commercializing innovative technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Alford to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Alford brings more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles in the mining and exploration industry to the team. He has worked with independent, junior and senior mining companies, including Falconbridge Copper, Teck Mining, Zijin Mining Group, and China Railway Resources, and has managed projects throughout North and South America, SE Asia, China, Central Asia, Russia, Australia, and Africa.

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig to our advisory board," said David Bajwa, CEO of Tevano. "His extensive experience in the mining and exploration industry will be invaluable to our company as we continue to develop our DLE product offerings and grow our customer base."

As a member of Tevano's Advisory Board, Mr. Alford will provide strategic guidance and insight to help the company achieve its goals and objectives. He will work closely with the executive team to develop and execute business strategies that drive growth and innovation.

"I am excited to join Tevano's advisory board and look forward to working with the team," said Mr. Alford. "The company has a very impressive DLE technology called Eo-Cycle, and I believe my experience in the mining and exploration industry will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow this business."

Mr. Alford holds both an Honors Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Geology. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist and is a Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Alford's experience includes budgeting and the expenditure of hundreds of millions of dollars and developing economic analysis for large M & A transactions. He has negotiated with several Heads of State and assisted the World Bank and the China-Africa Development Fund in tax policy, planning, and investment risk.

"We are honored to have Mr. Alford join our advisory board, and we are confident that his expertise and insight will be instrumental in our growth and success," said Mr. Bajwa.

About Tevano

Tevano is committed to developing and commercializing innovative technologies that have the potential to transform industries and create long-term value for our stakeholders. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aqua-Eo, an environmentally focused industrial technology and engineering company, Tevano is fostering the development of its commercial extraction solutions for Lithium and other strategic metals, industrial wastewater and oil and gas effluent remediation and treatment.

