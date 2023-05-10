HOOD ROCK RECORDS LLC: YOUNG JIMMY Reclaims 'Rock Culture' With New Album Rockett 88 (Deluxe) May 12th

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alt-Rock recording artist YOUNG JIMMY is set to release his 20-track debut studio album Rockett 88 (Deluxe) under his imprint HOOD ROCK RECORDS (RIAA) onFriday, May 12thon music streaming services.





YOUNG JIMMY exclaims "FOR FAR TOO LONG IN POPULAR CULTURE IT'S BEEN SEEN AS A WHITE MAN'S GENRE AND THAT LIE HAS REALLY HURT THE BLACK ROCK N ROLL COMMUNITY [...] ROCK N ROLL'S ROOTS ARE IN BLACK CULTURE."

Raised in the poorest Congressional district of America, located in the Bronx. Growing up in the surroundings of Congressional District 16 - notorious for the largest gang takedown in New York City history - YOUNG JIMMY escaped through his musical upbringing. Life for him was very juxtaposed at that time, his background heavily influenced the Recording Artist and the music released today.

Rock N Roll Hall of Famer, Grandmaster Mele Mel, was his stepfather growing up. He helped nurture his musical ambitions and introduced YOUNG JIMMY to the music business, inviting the budding artist to accompany Mele Mel as a Guitarist on multiple sold-out shows. YOUNG JIMMY has gone on to share the stage (as solo artist & backup guitarist) with reputable artists like Kendrick Lamar, Freddie Gibbs, and Saul Williams.

In his anticipated 2023 deluxe album, this unreleased work includes 5 new songs and features a track titled "No Racist" - a creative collaboration with Kendra Foster (2X Grammy Award Winning Singer/Songwriter as seen on Rolling Stone) that was inspired by racial justice protests following George Floyd's death. In 2021, the "Hood Rocker" musician released his Debut Studio Album, Rockett 88 - a name inspired by the 1951 #1 Billboard hit by Ike Turner and his Kings of Rhythm - widely considered the first Rock N Roll song ever recorded.

2023 has since seen YOUNG JIMMY diversify his discography following the recent success of singles; a rock-rap original named "Pull Up to the Party" was featured in WORDPLAY & CLASH magazines. An emotive composition that showed audiences a vulnerable side, entitled "Sweet Maria" featured in EARMILK magazine. And recently released "Come as You Are" a Nirvana cover song was featured in NOTION magazine. Rockett 88 (Deluxe) is set to be released onMay 12thfor more information visit YOUNGJIMMY.COM (Press Photos).

(Recorded and Mixed at Quad Studios by RJ Pasin & Cory Nutile, Mastered by Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sounds.)

