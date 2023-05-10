Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Ad-hoc und massiver Ausbruch! 18 x Kaufen - Nicht verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETLR | ISIN: US98508U1043 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
YASHENG GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YASHENG GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2023 | 12:06
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yasheng Group Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023

SAN JOSE, CA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN JOSE, CA--(May 10, 2023) - Yasheng Group, (OTC: HERB), an agricultural company with United States headquarters in San Jose, California, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

The complete financial statements containing these results can be viewed here:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/369525/content

2023 Q1 2022 Q1
Net sales

Net Income
EPS		 $

$
$		 4,085,855

1,363,532
0.00868		 $

$
$		3,026,559

996,231
0.00615

We anticipate exceeding in the year 2023 or 2022 full yearend results which resulted in a net income of $5,307,372 as of December 31, 2022.

Yasheng Group

Yasheng Group ("The Company") is a Colorado corporation U.S. company that conducts business operations in the US, China, and the Philippines in four major segments: Agriculture, Mining, Biotechnology, and Blockchain + IoT. The company's agriculture products include herbal medicine, herbal organic food, ginkgo, songaricum betel nut, coconut, coffee, wolfberry, and hemp. Its products are exported to 15 countries around the world, and 2875 Cooperative regional distribution agents. It also designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as expectations of future growth and profits. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements All information concerning the swap transaction are summaries of the more complete disclosures in the Information Statement referenced above and are qualified by the Information Statement.

 
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.
    Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen,
    bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen
    Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu
    verstehen sein kann.