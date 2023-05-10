Arctic Paper has continued to face the challenging market trends that affected Q422, with lower demand, higher input costs and higher prices across most of its segments in Q123. Management continued to proactively respond to the conditions and EBITDA was only 10% down on Q122 while sequentially much improved from Q422, up 32%. With customers naturally hesitant to lock in a higher pricing environment given the macroeconomic shocks and geopolitical uncertainty, demand now appears unlikely to bounce back sharply. Management is set to continue to focus on profitability and cash flows, providing operating leverage for when conditions do improve.

