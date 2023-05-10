We consider IP Group a compelling healthcare play with 31% of its end-2022 portfolio invested in life sciences companies, or 47% including Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT). These investments provide exposure to drugs developed for a variety of indications, including different types of cancer, autoimmune diseases (eg rheumatoid arthritis), as well as respiratory and kidney diseases. Investors may benefit from the platform established by management over the past decade and nurtured over many years, with nine life sciences companies expected to deliver major data over the next 24 months or so. Exposure to IP Group's innovative portfolio is now available at a wide discount to NAV of c 60%.

