Tele2 AB: Tele2 hosts NGMN Forum with world's leading telecom operators

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A) (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 B) hosts the NGMN Forum on May 9 and 10, 2023 at its offices in Stockholm, Sweden. The NGMN Forum is a leading venue for mobile network operators, vendors and research institutes to share information and experiences on the development of next generation mobile networks and building related sustainable and environmentally conscious solutions.

The NGMN Forum is run by the NGMN Alliance (Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance), an Alliance founded by world-leading Mobile Network Operators, with its membership reflecting the mobile industry's entire value chain. Its goal is to ensure that next generation mobile network infrastructure, service platforms and devices will meet the requirements of operators and, ultimately, will satisfy end user demand and expectations. The NGMN Alliance was important in developing today's 5G network solutions and is now focused on areas important for the industry such as the development and Operation of Disaggregated Networks, future 6G solutions, and creating Green Future Networks.

"It is a pleasure for Tele2 to host the first NGMN Forum in 2023. As we continue to drive the rollout, aiming to be Sweden's leading 5G network, the NGMN Forum is an opportunity for us to work with other operators and the industry's entire value chain on developing future mobile networks. As leaders in sustainability, Tele2 is proud to be working with the NGMN Alliance on Green Future Networks that will benefit the industry as a whole," says Yogesh Malik, Executive Vice President and CTIO, Tele2.



"This is a time of significant change for telecom operators and we are pleased that Tele2 hosts the upcoming NGMN Forum. The Forum will provide an important opportunity to receive updates on NGMN's work on Operating Disaggregated networks, future 6G solutions, and Green Future Networks as well as share insights and challenges around the development of next generation mobile networks," says Arash Ashouriha, Chairman of the NGMN Alliance Board.

The NGMN Forum will bring together telecom operators, vendors and research institutes from across the world, both remotely and in person. At the same time, NGMN Alliance will hold its Board Meeting on May 10 and 11, 2023.

Information on NGMN Alliance and its work is available at: NGMN - We make better connections

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan, Head of External Communications Phone: +46 761 15 38 30

About NGMN Alliance e.V.

The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN Alliance) is a forum founded by world-leading Mobile Network Operators and open to all Partners in the mobile industry. Its goal is to ensure that next generation mobile network infrastructure, service platforms and devices will meet the requirements of operators and, ultimately, satisfy end user demand and expectations.

The vision of the NGMN Alliance is to provide impactful industry guidance to achieve innovative, sustainable and affordable mobile telecommunication services for the end user with a particular focus on Mastering the Route to Disaggregation / Operating Disaggregated Networks, Green Future Networks and 6G, whilst continuing to support 5G's full implementation.

The NGMN Alliance seeks to incorporate the views of all interested stakeholders in the telecommunications industry and is open to three categories of participants (NGMN Partners): Mobile Network Operators (Members), vendors, software companies and other industry players (Contributors), as well as research institutes (Advisors).

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/tele2-ab/i/yogesh-malik-tele2-and--arash-ashouriha--,c3177456 Yogesh Malik Tele2 and Arash Ashouriha https://news.cision.com/tele2-ab/i/yogesh-malik,c3177319 Yogesh Malik https://news.cision.com/tele2-ab/i/arash-aroushia,c3177457 Arash Aroushia

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tele2-hosts-ngmn-forum-with-worlds-leading-telecom-operators-301820758.html