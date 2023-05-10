Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
WKN: A0B987 | ISIN: SE0001174970
Frankfurt
10.05.23
09:54 Uhr
16,330 Euro
-0,130
-0,79 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2023 | 13:10
130 Leser
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom Notifies Noteholders of Early Redemption

Millicom Notifies Noteholders of Early Redemption

Luxembourg, May 10, 2023 -Millicomhas notified holders of its SEK 2,000,000,000 STIBOR plus 2.35% Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Sustainability Notes due 2024 (ISIN SE0012454841) (the "Notes") of the early voluntary redemption of the Notes in full. The Notes will be redeemed on June 8,2023, at which time the redemption price will be paid to holders of record as at May 31,2023. In conjunction with the redemption, the Notes will be delisted from the sustainable bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofia Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)



Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)


About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,300 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachments

  • 2023_0509_MIC SEK Bond - Early Redemption Press Release_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2d42586a-dcd3-4156-a21b-512894214ea5)
  • 2023_0509_MIC SEK Bond- Notice of Early Redemption_Final.docx (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a61fd537-9f14-420e-8e55-a21946203b97)

