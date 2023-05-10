Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma" or the "Company"), developer and investor in a wide-range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has established collaborations with several Tuberculosis (TB) medical care facilities to initiate the data collection and screening of active respiratory challenged patients.

The potential for a non-invasive, non-sputum-based and point-of-care mobile app holds significant promise for efficiently triaging and aiding health care professionals to make an informed decision on respiratory issues in developed and underdeveloped parts of the world.

Current practices for screening respiratory issues, such as TB, are time consuming and include; chest X rays, skin tests and blood tests. These tests are typically inaccessible to many deserving and developing nations around the world. Therma Bright's licensed Digital Cough Technology ("DCT"), from AI4LYF, offers a tremendous opportunity for Therma Bright and these communities to lead the way; bringing innovative AI-driven, real-life validated digital collection, screening and user-friendly technology to the global marketplace.

Long before COVID-19, communities around the world have struggled to address the increase in respiratory ailments within their area, including Tuberculosis ("TB") - which is a global threat and found in every country around the world. In fact, TB causes over one million deaths annually. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.8 billion people-close to one quarter of the world's population-are infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb), the bacteria that causes TB. Last year, 10.6 million contracted TB and 1.6 million died.

Therma Bright has embarked on this digital collection effort with its licensing partner, AI4LYF, with the goal of securing cough data via its innovative AI-driven DCT App. The data collected will be in partnership with several hospitals across Pakistan, a nation where TB has reached a concerning public health threat.

"The goals of the WHO's End Tuberculosis strategy, which aims to achieve a 90% reduction in TB incidence and a 95% reduction in TB mortality by 2035, will not be achieved without new, AI- driven innovative solutions," shared Dr. Ali Riswan, CEO of AI4LYF. "These new, and innovative solutions and tools offer communities, like those in Pakistan, an improved point of care (POC) screening and monitoring solution at the most decentralised levels of patient care - a community's health system. AI4LYF, in partnership with Therma Bright, can make a significant impact by developing and deploying Therma Bright's DCT screening App. "

Therma Bright and AI4LYF are currently working with these TB medical care facilities to begin the digital data collection from their most active patients.

"This data collection effort will allow us to match medical histories, patient vitals, acoustic cough samples and other salient data points from active TB patients, which will eventually help us create one of the most valuable databases in the world for respiratory illness research," shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "This effort offers a route to help expedite the deployment of a new innovative App to screen and monitor TB and other respiratory illnesses, which ultimately will save communities time, money and lives."

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

About AI4LYF:

AI4LYF is an innovative smart-health company with a mission to transform lives through deep intelligence. Having pioneered DCT, it is also working on AI based novel solutions that have potential to change the "Reactive Sick care" into "predictive, preventive, personalized health care" for fuller and longer lives for all.

Therma Bright and AI4LYF are excited to explore numerous use cases that DCT can offer beyond COVID-19 including other respiratory diseases. One immediate use case is to scale DCT as public health platform for anytime, anywhere screening for infectious (and non-infectious) respiratory diseases. Their joint vision is to leverage this collaboration as a progressive journey in the development of much-needed smart healthcare solution for humanity and prevention and preparedness for future pandemics.

Therma Bright Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO

rfia@thermabright.com

