Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.: Kandi Technologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Successful Pivot to Fully Electric Off-road Vehicles Continued to Boost Revenue

High Gross Margin Driven by Fully Electric Crossover Golf Carts

JINHUA, CHINA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company", "we" or "Kandi") (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter Highlights

Total revenues of $22.9 million compared to $24.9 million in the same period of 2022.





Off-road vehicles and associated parts sales increased by 94.0% to $20.8 million, compared to $10.7 million in the same period of 2022.





EV products and parts sales totaled $0.03 million, compared with $4.0 million total for the first quarter of 2022, attributed to the Company's shift in focus towards production of off-road vehicles with higher demand and better margins.





Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $0.1 million, compared with $2.1 million in the same period of 2022.





Battery exchange equipment and battery exchange service sales were $0.10 million, compared with $0.03 million in the same period of 2022.





Lithium-ion cells sales of $1.8 million compared to $8.0 million in the same period of 2022.





Net income was $0.6 million, or $0.01 income per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.02 loss per fully diluted share for the same period of 2022.





Working capital totaled $253.1 million as of March 31, 2023.





Cash and equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit totaled $238.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi commented, "We are pleased to report that sales of our off-road vehicles have significantly contributed to our overall revenue and gross margin. Our all-electric crossover golf cart has been successfully launched and well received by customers, enabling our company to maintain a strong growth momentum in the rapidly expanding market for all-electric off-road vehicles. As the trend towards electrification of off-road fuel vehicles continues globally, we will continue to introduce a variety of fully electric off-road vehicles. We are confident that we will achieve sustained growth in this field."

Dr. Dong continued, "Our successful transition in the fully electric off-road vehicles demonstrates our commitment to innovation and development. We are confident in our continued focus on this market, which will not only bring significant financial benefits but also meaningful benefits in terms of environmental sustainability and social responsibility."

Q1 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues $22.9 $24.9 -8.2% Gross Profit $8.0 $2.4 236.4% Gross Margin% 35.1% 9.6% -

Net revenues of $22.9 million decreased by 8.2% from the same period of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in sales of EV parts and products, as the Company saw a lower demand for EV and shifted its focus towards off-road vehicles and associated parts with surging demand. However, the year-over-year gross margins were higher, attributed to the higher-margin features of off-road vehicles particularly crossover golf carts.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses ($10.3) ($8.1) 26.9% Loss from Operations ($2.2) ($5.7) -60.8% Operating Margin% -9.8% -22.9% -

Operating expenses amounted to $10.3 million, compared to $8.1 million during the corresponding period in 2022. The rise in operating expenses can be attributed to higher sales and marketing expenses, which is mainly due to increased commission offered for the sales of off-road vehicles, as well as higher shipping and related expenses due to larger exports to the US market. Additionally, the increase in OpEx was also driven by higher general and administrative expenses resulting from an increase in hires and increased storage fees due to a rise in inventories kept in the US.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Y-o-Y% Net Income (Loss) $0.6 ($1.6) 136.8% Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted $0.01 ($0.02) -

Net income was $0.6 million, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million for the same period of 2022. The primary factor contributing to the rise in net income was the increase in gross profit, driven by a greater proportion of sales from off-road vehicles with larger gross margins.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-844-826-3035

International dial-in number: + 1-412-317-5195

Webcast and replay:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1614390&tp_key=71bb235f2c

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. ("Zhejiang Kandi Technologies"), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,""expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,133,544 $ 84,063,717 Restricted cash 62,949,702 66,976,554 Certificate of deposit 100,484,949 81,191,191 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,295,570 and $2,285,386 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 28,275,773 38,150,876 Inventories 47,303,083 40,475,366 Notes receivable 291,202 434,461 Other receivables 8,940,359 11,912,615 Prepayments and prepaid expense 3,227,740 2,970,261 Advances to suppliers 1,049,800 3,147,932 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 327,656,152 329,322,973 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 95,606,862 97,168,753 Intangible assets, net 7,631,452 7,994,112 Land use rights, net 2,901,166 2,909,950 Construction in progress 232,485 199,837 Deferred tax assets 1,432,527 1,432,527 Long-term investment 145,630 144,984 Goodwill 33,301,291 33,178,229 Other long-term assets 10,568,944 10,630,911 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 151,820,357 153,659,303 TOTAL ASSETS $ 479,476,509 $ 482,982,276 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 31,681,798 $ 35,321,262 Other payables and accrued expenses 11,696,505 14,131,414 Short-term loans 4,210,589 5,569,154 Notes payable 20,047,569 19,123,476 Income tax payable 850,729 1,270,617 Other current liabilities 6,024,221 6,089,925 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 74,511,411 81,505,848 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred taxes liability 1,378,372 1,378,372 Contingent consideration liability 2,164,000 1,803,000 Other long-term liabilities 548,418 602,085 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,090,790 3,783,457 TOTAL LIABILITIES 78,602,201 85,289,305 STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,678,730 and 77,668,730 shares issued and 74,190,171 and 74,180,171 outstanding at March 31,2023 and December 31,2022, respectively 77,679 77,669 Less: Treasury stock (3,488,559 shares with average price of $2.81 at both March 31,2023 and December 31,2022 ) (9,807,820 ) (9,807,820 ) Additional paid-in capital 452,376,828 451,373,645 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (16,368,875 ) (16,339,765 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,750,552 ) (28,333,239 ) TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 399,527,260 396,970,490 Non-controlling interests 1,347,048 722,481 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 400,874,308 397,692,971 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 479,476,509 $ 482,982,276

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET $ 22,862,108 $ 24,891,404 REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET - - REVENUES, NET 22,862,108 24,891,404 COST OF GOODS SOLD (14,832,878 ) (22,504,241 ) GROSS PROFIT 8,029,230 2,387,163 OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE): Research and development (878,980 ) (1,140,586 ) Selling and marketing (1,827,729 ) (1,193,699 ) General and administrative (7,559,452 ) (5,756,531 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (10,266,161 ) (8,090,816 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,236,931 ) (5,703,653 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 2,100,343 1,222,304 Interest expense (173,370 ) (148,144 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (361,000 ) 2,690,000 Government grants 620,404 244,098 Other income, net 266,465 43,782 TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET 2,452,842 4,052,040 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 215,911 (1,651,613 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 379,546 32,600 NET INCOME (LOSS) 595,457 (1,619,013 ) LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 624,567 2,957 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS (29,110 ) (1,616,056 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,582,687 1,009,811 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,178,144 $ (609,202 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 74,186,504 76,289,846 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 75,095,595 76,289,846 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.01 $ (0.02 )

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Earning

(Deficit) Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Non-controlling

interests Total Balance, December 31, 2021 77,385,130 $ 77,385 $ (2,392,203 ) $ 449,479,461 $ (4,216,102 ) $ 251,786 $ - $ 443,200,327 Stock issuance and award 25,000 25 - 92,925 - - - 92,950 Stock buyback - - (1,570,324 ) (13,236 ) - - - (1,583,560 ) Capital contribution from shareholder - - - - - - 1,198,398 1,198,398 Net loss - - - - (1,616,056 ) - (2,957 ) (1,619,013 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - 1,009,811 - 1,009,811 Balance, March 31, 2022 77,410,130 $ 77,410 $ (3,962,527 ) $ 449,559,150 $ (5,832,158 ) $ 1,261,597 $ 1,195,441 $ 442,298,913

Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Earning

(Deficit) Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Non-controlling

interests Total Balance, December 31, 2022 77,668,730 $ 77,669 $ (9,807,820 ) $ 451,373,645 $ (16,339,765 ) $ (28,333,239 ) $ 722,481 $ 397,692,971 Stock issuance and award 10,000 10 - 22,290 - - - 22,300 Stock based compensation - - - 980,893 - - - 980,893 Net income (loss) - - - - (29,110 ) - 624,567 595,457 Foreign currency translation - - - - - 1,582,687 - 1,582,687 Balance, March 31, 2023 77,678,730 $ 77,679 $ (9,807,820 ) $ 452,376,828 $ (16,368,875 ) $ (26,750,552 ) $ 1,347,048 $ 400,874,308

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)