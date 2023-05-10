Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.: Vishay Intertechnology Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

MALVERN, Pa., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 1, 2023.



1Q 2023 revenues of $871.0 million

1Q 2023 EPS of $0.79

1Q 2023 book-to-bill of 0.84

Backlog at quarter end was 7.5 months

YTD 2023 total stockholder return of $34.2 million

Extension of $750 million revolving credit facility to May 2028

"Driven by sales increases in medical and aerospace/defense along with continued strong demand in automotive, for the first quarter we delivered revenue growth of 2.0% year over year and 1.8% quarter over quarter. We also increased investments in capacity expansion for our 30 key product lines in support of high growth and high return opportunities that meet our customers' accelerating demand. While 2023 is a staging year at Vishay as we prepare to participate fully in the next step up in demand related to connectivity, mobility and sustainability megatrends, we remain committed to spending approximately $385 million in capex and returning at least $100 million to our stockholders," said Joel Smejkal, president and CEO.

2Q 2023 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, management expects revenues in the range of $860 million and $900 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 29.0% +/- 50 basis points.

Management will host a conference call today, May 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2023 results. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (+1 201-389-0921, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13737582. Interested parties may also access a real-time webcast through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.vishay.com. A presentation accompanying management's prepared remarks will be posted approximately 30 minutes before the conference call starts. For interested parties who are unable to join the live call, there will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13737582.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, stockholder returns, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "guide," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "committed" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19 or otherwise; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 April 2, 2022 Net revenues $ 871,046 $ 855,298 $ 853,793 Costs of products sold 592,333 606,178 594,685 Gross profit 278,713 249,120 259,108 Gross margin 32.0% 29.1% 30.3% Selling, general, and administrative expenses 120,145 113,812 112,855 Operating income 158,568 135,308 146,253 Operating margin 18.2% 15.8% 17.1% Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,120 ) (4,490 ) (4,222 ) Other 3,329 (2,618 ) (5,751 ) Total other income (expense) - net (1,791 ) (7,108 ) (9,973 ) Income before taxes 156,777 128,200 136,280 Income tax expense 44,588 54,999 32,330 Net earnings 112,189 73,201 103,950 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 408 413 377 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 111,781 $ 72,788 $ 103,573 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.79 $ 0.51 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.79 $ 0.51 $ 0.71 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 140,636 141,643 145,053 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 141,251 142,247 145,553 Cash dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 847,534 $ 610,825 Short-term investments 186,892 305,272 Accounts receivable, net 444,021 416,178 Inventories: Finished goods 171,404 156,234 Work in process 282,166 261,345 Raw materials 203,111 201,300 Total inventories 656,681 618,879 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 170,767 170,056 Total current assets 2,305,895 2,121,210 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 76,269 75,907 Buildings and improvements 676,678 658,829 Machinery and equipment 2,910,769 2,857,636 Construction in progress 234,481 243,038 Allowance for depreciation (2,755,509 ) (2,704,951 ) 1,142,688 1,130,459 Right of use assets 130,306 131,193 Deferred income taxes 106,197 104,667 Goodwill 201,657 201,432 Other intangible assets, net 75,965 77,896 Other assets 99,960 98,796 Total assets $ 4,062,668 $ 3,865,653

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 219,802 $ 189,099 Payroll and related expenses 159,708 166,079 Lease liabilities 25,908 25,319 Other accrued expenses 246,529 261,606 Income taxes 97,307 84,155 Total current liabilities 749,254 726,258 Long-term debt less current portion 566,755 500,937 U.S. transition tax payable 83,010 83,010 Deferred income taxes 125,289 117,183 Long-term lease liabilities 107,221 108,493 Other liabilities 94,216 92,530 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 189,606 187,092 Total liabilities 1,915,351 1,815,503 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,316 13,291 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,351,622 1,352,321 Retained earnings 870,975 773,228 Treasury stock (at cost) (103,145 ) (82,972 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,032 (10,827 ) Total Vishay stockholders' equity 2,143,010 2,046,251 Noncontrolling interests 4,307 3,899 Total equity 2,147,317 2,050,150 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,062,668 $ 3,865,653

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Three fiscal months ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Operating activities Net earnings $ 112,189 $ 103,950 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 43,301 40,650 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (64 ) (59 ) Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 8,986 5,825 Deferred income taxes 7,329 2,347 Other 269 8,816 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (42,117 ) (127,944 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 129,893 33,585 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (45,574 ) (35,909 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 326 72 Purchase of short-term investments (41 ) (7,753 ) Maturity of short-term investments 121,768 56,674 Other investing activities (892 ) (199 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 75,587 12,885 Financing activities Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines 65,000 - Dividends paid to common stockholders (12,810 ) (13,259 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (1,210 ) (1,210 ) Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (20,173 ) (9,873 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (3,653 ) (2,123 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 27,154 (26,465 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,075 (4,865 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 236,709 15,140 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 610,825 774,108 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 847,534 $ 789,248

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 April 2, 2022 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 111,781 $ 72,788 $ 103,573 Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Effect of change in indefinite reversal assertion $ - $ 59,642 $ - Effects of changes in valuation allowances - (33,669 ) - Adjusted net earnings $ 111,781 $ 98,761 $ 103,573 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 141,251 142,247 145,553 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.79 $ 0.69 $ 0.71

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 April 2, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 129,893 $ 166,496 $ 33,585 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 326 726 72 Less: Capital expenditures (45,574 ) (153,133 ) (35,909 ) Free cash $ 84,645 $ 14,089 $ (2,252 )