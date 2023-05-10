BSV Blockchain Association: The Bitcoin Association is attending the IoT, and AI at the Technology of Tomorrow Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain Association are pleased to announce that they will be attending the Technology of Tomorrow Conference on 18 May 2023. Taking place at the CIC Innovation Campus in Warsaw, the event aims to gather representatives from various industries and businesses to discuss the potential of Blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Marcin Rzetecki, Technical Outreach Specialist at the BSV Blockchain Association said "IoT and AI have become the driving force of digital transformation across all industries. When integrated with blockchain, they create opportunities for a new digital economy powered by smart, autonomous things. Although the adoption of AI, IoT and blockchain is increasing, little discussion has been dedicated to exploring their combined potential."

"The goal of the conference is to bring together enterprises, start-ups, investors, smart cities, public sector organisations and other business entities regardless of the industry, around the topics of blockchain, IoT, and AI."

The conference will cover several key topics, these will include addressing issues the blockchain, IoT and AI industries will need to overcome. Topics related to the use of blockchain, IoT and AI technologies will be discussed at the conference

in various areas of life, such as: smart cities, finance, business, energy, medicine, law,

industry or automotive. These breakthrough technologies are revolutionising today's world, and ToT Conference is an event that will show you how to use their potential in practice. Presented examples of solutions will help entrepreneurs, institutions and organisations understand what challenges face them in the modern world and what tools and strategies can support their development.

Speakers from the blockchain, IoT and AI industries will be in attendance. These speakers will share their insights on the latest trends and developments in the world of technology. Some of the confirmed speakers include:

Hannes Vogelmann , Product Manager at Škoda Auto ;

; Raquel Katigbak , Global Client Partner at IBM ;

; Dr Sebastian Grabowski - Lead Enterprise Architect, Orange Business Services

- Lead Enterprise Architect, Orange Business Services Marcin Zarakowski , Executive Committee Member at BSV Blockchain Association;

, Executive Committee Member at BSV Blockchain Association; Dr Agata Slater , Blockchain Consultant at IBM ;

; Marcin Rzetecki, President of the Polish Blockchain Association .

About BSV Blockchain Association

The BSV Blockchain Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which advances the BSV blockchain (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the BSV ecosystem. The Association supports BSV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to becoming the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

