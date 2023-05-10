Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting Inc. ("Aurora"), as a result of its September 26th, 2022 announced asset purchase agreement with Atrion Communications, Inc. ("Atrion"), has been named the 2023 BlackBerry NALA Partner of the Year.

On May 2, 2023, BlackBerry hosted a virtual partner sales event with the theme "Built to Win", which highlighted how BlackBerry and its partners work as a team to deliver smarter security solutions that protect organizations embracing digital transformation.

BlackBerry recognized winners in four categories in North America and Latin America: Top New Logo, MSSP Partner of the Year, Partner of the Year, and Distributor Partner of the Year. Award winners were selected from among the thousands of BlackBerry partners based on their commitment to innovation and differentiation of BlackBerry cybersecurity products and brand in the market. The award winners also align with BlackBerry's strategy and commitment to driving exponential new business growth.

"We're excited to honor these outstanding partners and proud to be able to work with the Aurora team," said Don Giorgio, Vice President, U.S. Enterprise Sales at BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "We are built to win as one solid team and are looking forward to building on our shared success."

"We are pleased to have received this award from BlackBerry, which recognizes Aurora as a key partner," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Aurora has extended our client network and added new key customers from different industry verticals for Plurilock, which bodes well for our overall sales strategy."

