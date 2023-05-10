Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company dedicated to finding ways to tread more lightly on the planet, today announced it has published its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"We have established a number of important strategic partnerships designed to create opportunities for our business to scale, as we seek to unleash the power of battery metals and the benefits of energy monitoring," said Paul Riss, CEO. "Axiom and Logicworks have provided significant contributions to our growth, and we are pleased with the achievements in the quarter ended March 31, 2023."

Logicworks guided our software developers to launch an energy-monitoring platform on AWS, and we hired them to provide engineering, architecting, implementation, custom development, consulting, and other professional services to manage the collection and delivery of smart data. These services help reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for more than 100 customers across education, government, retail, commercial, and utility sectors. The operations of this business allowed the Company to report positive cash flow from operations in its consolidated financial statements for the first time in more than three years.

"We have always been careful about spending our cash," continued Riss. "We are pleased that we now have a scalable-business solution to generate operating cash to cover overhead costs so we can focus more of our time to uncover the nickel, copper and gold that reside in our mineral claims in Ontario, Canada."

Axiom Exploration Group, Ltd. provided the Company with two satellite surveys, which covered a combined area of 80 km2 using Synthetic Aperture Radar and Multispectral data from Sentinel and ASTER satellite sensor systems, to analyze the Company's properties for nickel, gold and base metals exploration targets. Axiom utilized the data to complete a full-service package including data acquisition, processing, analysis, technical reporting, and claim management. This data is being shared with drilling companies to secure a drilling partner. The exploration program attempts to verify the satellite anomalies by locating alteration and mineralization associated with nickel, gold and base metals within the identified target areas.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $213,489 and cash provided by operations of $39,338, as compared to a net loss of $875,525 and cash used in operations of $23,756 in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The loss per share amounted to $0.00 and $0.01 in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The Company has uploaded its consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 to OTC Markets. Please refer to the financial statements for complete details of the Company's operating results.

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is propelled by the challenge of doing more with less. It owns two operating subsidiaries. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. owns 182 mining cells in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, which is prolific to nickel, gold and copper. The nickel is targeted as a high-performance, sustainable, environmentally friendly component of batteries for electric vehicles.

The subsidiary ICF Industries Inc. owns a diversified basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities and proprietary code that provides energy measurement services to electric building systems, by delivering real-time information to building owners, companies, and municipalities to save energy.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 0.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified contractors continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2023



September 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash $ 40,773

$ 22,405

Accounts receivable, trade

62,481



-

Prepaid expenses

22,306



-

Total current assets

125,560



22,405

Equity securities at fair value

1,662,213



2,268,900

Related party equity securities at fair value

608,020



1,806,000

Investments

3,150



3,150

Capitalized software

17,720



-

Mineral interests

559,608



509,358

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,976,271

$ 4,609,813











LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accrued expenses $ 24,574

$ 15,333

Due to related parties

47,656



12,113

Accrued interest payable

7,902



7,545

Deferred revenue

87,735



-

Total current liabilities

167,867



34,991









Long-term note payable

90,000



90,000

Total liabilities

257,867



124,991









Commitments and contingencies

-



-









Shareholders' equity







Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized







Series A, par value $.001, 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding

1,000



1,000

Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value







Series C, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding

10



10

Common stock, par value $.001, 400,000,000 shares







authorized, 89,213,441 and 82,213,441 shares issued







and outstanding, respectively

89,213



82,213

Additional paid in capital

7,417,825



7,232,525

Accumulated deficit

(4,789,644 )

(2,830,926 ) Total shareholders' equity

2,718,404



4,484,822

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,976,271

$ 4,609,813



Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

















Revenues $ 67,348

$ 243,278

$ 163,506

$ 1,423,386

Cost of revenues 35,964



180,000



38,159



182,100

Gross Profit

31,384



63,278



125,347



1,241,286

















Expenses:















Wages

-



20,847



-



23,247

Consulting fees

4,725



24,855



9,800



168,033

Advertising and marketing

62,631



5,380



113,478



8,055

Rent

305



300



605



600

General and administrative

1,320



4,416



33,148



23,150

Professional services 14,596



931



16,444



2,068

Total operating expenses 83,577



56,729



173,475



225,153

















Income (loss) from operations (52,193 )

6,549



(48,128 )

1,016,133

















Other income (expenses):















Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

(160,317 )

(881,200 )

(1,906,667 )

(2,945,000 ) Interest expense (979 )

(874 )

(1,898 )

(1,740 ) Total other income (expenses) (161,296 )

(882,074 )

(1,908,565 )

(2,946,740 )















Net Income (loss) before income taxes

(213,489 )

(875,525 )

(1,956,693 )

(1,930,607 ) Income tax expense -



-



2,025



-

Net income (loss) $ (213,489 ) $ (875,525 ) $ (1,958,718 ) $ (1,930,607 )















Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 )















Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 88,380,108



70,164,014



87,144,600



69,075,725

Diluted 88,380,108



70,164,014



87,144,600



69,075,725



