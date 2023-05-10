Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed end-to-end validation trials of its novel sunflower protein process using commercial-scale equipment at Burcon's Winnipeg Technical Centre.

Burcon has validated that its innovative sunflower protein process is robust and ready for commercial scale-up. Burcon's sunflower protein isolates are greater than 90% pure protein, have a neutral flavor profile and are white in color allowing incorporation into many plant-based foods. Initial feedback on Burcon's novel sunflower protein isolate has been overwhelmingly positive.

Commenting on the new sunflower process, Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer, said: "Completing these validation trials clears an important milestone towards converting Burcon's IP into real world applications. Industry partners interested in our sunflower protein technology can have the confidence to work with Burcon as our ingredient technology is economical, scalable and able to produce high-quality protein ingredients. Our sunflower protein has the potential to be one of Burcon's premier offerings. We are excited to work with our potential partners to bring this unique sunflower protein to market and provide consumers with sustainable, healthy plant-based protein options."

Process validation is a key milestone towards successful commercialization of Burcon's technologies. As part of our Burcon 2.0 strategy to get closer to customers and end markets, and to have greater control over the manufacture of Burcon's proteins, the Company is evaluating and pursuing multiple routes to market. Discussions with potential partners to bring this technology to market are progressing well, with interested parties wanting to move forward on this project. Concurrent to partnership discussions, Burcon is exploring additional routes to market with the goal of reducing the time required to achieve commercial production and sales.

The market for alternative proteins continues to grow at a double-digit pace with increasing demand for premium ingredients to develop better-tasting foods and beverages. Ingredients arising from sunflower seeds are widely accepted for their health and sustainable attributes. Burcon's latest sunflower protein isolate, which is a source of non-GMO, non-allergenic and clean label protein, fits perfectly within this growing trend and solves many of the formulation challenges today.

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is striving to become a vertically integrated provider of specialty plant-based protein solutions that deliver on health, nutrition and sustainability. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon is developing premium protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

