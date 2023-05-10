Hyme Energy has awarded Semco Maritime an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for services for the 1.6 MWh Molten Salts Storage (MOSS) Project in Esbjerg, Denmark. The long-duration energy storage demonstration plant will be grid-connected and integrated into the operations of a thermal plant.Hyme Energy, a spinoff of Denmark's Seaborg Technologies, is partnering with Semco Maritime to build a molten salt thermal energy storage demonstrator at the Gjesing Varmeværk heating plant, which is owned by regional utility Din Forsyning, in the Danish port of Esbjerg. "The MOSS demonstration ...

