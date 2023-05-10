Frequency Exchange Corp.: Fremedica Signs $500,000 White Label Deal With a Group From Israel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), has signed its first White Label Agreement. The FREmedica bioenergetic frequency delivery system will be used to optimize and enhance products produced by Beleaf Pharma, a global company at the forefront of developing plant-based medicinal products based on ancient remedies. The contracting of FREmedica as an exclusive supplier to Beleaf Pharma is the culmination of an investment of countless hours of development and hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past year alone. FREmedica offers the only patented bioenergetic technology platform designed to capture and deliver frequencies to a wearable device through our Firmware and mobile App over the internet with interconnectivity to our device. The platform can be used with a library of frequencies developed in house or developed by third parties for White Label applications. This high-level partnership will generate global awareness and greatly accelerate our growth in the White Label market.

Beleaf's opening order will be valued at $500,000 and they will take delivery of the 1st 250 units by the end of August 2023, too be used for trials in Israel, with a 1,000-unit order to follow once trials are complete. The remaining 3,750 units to be delivered 6 months after the 1,000-unit order has been delivered. This will give Beleaf the required time to trial their products in the form of frequencies in combination with their products using our technology.

Nicole Sullivan, President of FREmedica states, "We are excited to be launching the second phase of our growth strategy. White Label Programs will set us apart from our competition. This strategy will place FREmedica on the global stage for delivering a frequency platform that all companies can use to their advantage. We have entered discussions with a few companies interested in White Labelling our tech. The more companies we have to White Label our tech, the more people will be introduced to NIKKI and the benefits of bioenergetics."

Beleaf is an innovative manufacturing/distribution /marketing company that develops, manufactures and sells a range of plant-based, medicinal health products. All of them are based around plant extracts and ancient formulations key to the development of modern medicine and wellness products. At the forefront of plant base development led by Dr. Omar Said and as the leader in the health and wellness, Beleaf has developed over 66 plant-based formulations that have been clinically tested over the last 15 years for safety and efficacy in Israel. Beleaf has a number of approved products and is already selling to consumers in Israel. The current products are creams and capsules which treat various health issues including acne, hemorrhoids, skin allergy, skin chaffing, joint pain, burns, varicose veins, face cream (anti-wrinkles and anti-aging, skin brightening) and more. Beleaf is working on more products to be licensed worldwide and in the last few months Beleaf started working on entering new markets including the Middle East and Africa and it is expected to start sales in 2024.

"As a researcher and expert for over 30 years in the field of medicinal plant pharmacology and ethnopharmacology, I was always fascinated by the bioenergetic power of folk health practices and medicinal plants activity. Later on I was attracted to the scientific explanation given like bioresonance/frequency medicine … and lately after seeing the results with FREmedica we are more excited to try the frequency with our formulation that I developed for so many years to promote people's health and wellness. I want to reach every person in need for this products in any country they live in, either by our product line or and by supplying them with the frequencies as people's health and wellness is our main focus," says Dr. Omar Said, co-founder and CSO of Beleaf.

Beleaf is planning to launch FREmedica's wearable technology under their brand, introducing all their products by way of pure frequencies first and with their entire product line of 66 products to follow. This allows Beleaf to enter new markets around the world sooner and enhance it once the products are ready for sale.

"For so many years we have believed in frequency technology. We were looking for the right technology partner to work with to enhance the efficacy of our formulation and promote the health and wellness as our main focus. We have the best and the right formulation from plant base products, and now we will have the right technology to deliver the formulation as frequency to the targeted cells in the body in the safest way. We are looking forward to working with FREremedica to achieve our goals, it is first step with so many milestones ahead," says Eyman Metanis, co-founder of Beleaf.

Beleaf has placed their first 5,000 order with a goal to sell 200,000 units by the end of 2025 starting in the Middle East and Africa with intent to launch into Europe and North America during 2024. Beleaf will require time to capture and trial the frequencies alone and in combination of Beleaf products, in order to confirm the efficacy of the combination of products and frequencies. Beleaf plans to start taking delivery of product in the last quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.

"We are excited to work towards the launch of our White Label Program with Beleaf. Their plan to use frequencies to enhance results of each plant-based product is perfect. Our technology works to enhance any consumable product by combining the product and the frequencies which will enhance the results people are looking for. The White Label part of our business has started to get traction. We just signed our first White Label deal with an intent to have several more sign this year," says Stephen Davis, Chairman of Frequency Exchange Corp.

About Dr. Omar

Omar Said, PhD, is the Chief Research Officer and founder of BeLeaf Pharma. He is a pioneer in the field of Greco-Arab medicine, herbal medicine and pharmacology. He serves as the head of the Arab medicinal plant project in the Galilee Society R&D Regional Center, Israel. He holds a PhD in Pharmacology from the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel.

As an expert in the fields of pharmacology and ethnopharmacology, he made a significant contribution in combining this modern science with the medicinal plants' tradition. His research interests include diabetes, obesity, fertility, psoriasis, acne, hyper-lipidemia, botanical pest control, organic farming, liver diseases and others. He has written more than 65 original papers as well as review articles and book chapters and he is the coauthor of the first reference academic book: "Greco-Arab and Islamic Herbal Medicine" published by John Wiley 2011. Greco-Arabic Medicine has unfortunately been long lost in the archives of history and its practice today has been confined mainly to "grandmother's" remedies in many families around the region.

Dr. Said's vision was clear from inception - to revive a centuries old medicinal doctrine and merge it with modern science and medicinal practices; all supported by thorough research and controlled clinical trials. Dr. Said is involved in guidance of students in herbal medicine biotechnology and the connection between heritage and science. He also known to be an expert in understanding Arabic ancient scripts and has explored many botanical ingredients that were mentioned in ancient texts using modern science methods. In addition, Dr. Said is a respected member in various regional Arab committees dealing with health, policy and social issues.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, FREmedica is focused on the development and global commercialization of a wearable Frequency Delivery System providing specialized programs designed for health and wellness as well as performance enhancement. NIKKI is the fifth-generation Frequency Delivery System released by the Company, initially to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. This wearable frequency technology is the product of years of research and development applying the latest in bioenergetic science.

