Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") has received final assay results from the initial drilling program on its 100%-owned McDonough property (the "Property") located approximately 15 kilometres north of the town of Red Lake, Ontario. A total of 1,138 metres of drilling was completed over eight holes (Table 1) that targeted induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomalies, including some that had coincident A-horizon gold-in-soil anomalies. The results of the drilling were disappointing, with no significant assays returned.

Drilling confirmed the ground IP geophysical survey, which identified several chargeability anomalies and was successful in locating sulphides (pyrite) in intermediate volcanic and metasedimentary rocks. Pyrite occurred as disseminations and blebs within the groundmass in the intermediate volcanic rocks or replacing magnetite in the metasediment host rocks. Drilling did not explain the A-horizon gold-in-soil anomalies.

"The setting was ideal with coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies proximal to a regional unconformity where several mines of the Red Lake gold camp are situated. Unfortunately, our first drilling program did not unlock this part of the Camp's secrets," said Mike Romanik, president of GoldON.

Table 1: Drill Hole Details

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) MCD23-08 443602 5668842 180 -45 146 MCD23-06 443002 5668421 180 -45 146 MCD23-07 443003 5668320 180 -45 149 MCD23-05 442596 5668754 180 -45 140 MCD23-04 442601 5668402 180 -45 158 MCD23-03 441566 5668117 180 -45 140 MCD23-01 440957 5668407 180 -45 140 MCD23-02 440750 5668443 180 -45 119 Coordinates in UTM NAD83 Zone 15U datum. 1,138

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific greenstone belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes six properties in the Red Lake Mining District (McDonough, Springpole East, Pipestone Bay, Pakwash North, McInnes Lake, and West Madsen) and a seventh property in the Patricia Mining District (Slate Falls).

