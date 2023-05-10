Innovation Refunds Launches ERC Affiliate Program to Help American Business Owners

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Innovation Refunds, a company dedicated to helping American small and medium-sized businesses access funding, has created the all-new Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Affiliates Program. The program is available to qualifying professionals who have a strong network of small and medium-sized business clients. This partnership is designed to educate businesses in America about the employee retention credit and other government-funded programs and to help eligible companies claim refunds to support their business operations.









"The goal of our new affiliate program is to create more access for business owners," said Howard Makler, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovation Refunds. "Studies show that the number of small and medium-sized businesses applying for ERC is well below those who are eligible. By strengthening our network with like-minded professionals, we are raising awareness around the ERC program so that eligible businesses can get the support they deserve to help them focus on their growth and innovation."

Prospective partners interested in the program are able to apply online through the Innovation Refunds website. Each partner who is accepted into the program will receive marketing materials and support documents to leverage when speaking with their clients regarding the access capital available to them. Each partner who joins the program will earn commissions for their qualified referrals.

The ERC Affiliate Program joins the Strategic Partner Program, and Refer and Earn offering as part of a holistic strategy designed by Innovation Refunds to identify and align with key stakeholders to better serve American business owners.

About Innovation Refunds

Innovation Refunds connects small and medium-sized businesses to a network of tax attorneys and licensed tax professionals who provide services and solutions related to government stimulus. By combining people with technology, we have created a secure environment and frictionless customer experience, empowering business owners to focus on the growth and management of their businesses. Innovation Refunds has helped U.S. small businesses access more than $4 billion in tax credits. Learn more about Innovation Refunds by visiting www.innovationrefunds.com, and stay connected on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Mireille Rosselli

Vice President, Corporate Communications, Innovation Refunds

mrosselli@innovationrefunds.com

(201) 787-8943

SOURCE: Innovation Refunds

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753838/Innovation-Refunds-Launches-ERC-Affiliate-Program-to-Help-American-Business-Owners