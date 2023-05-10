Aria Irani, Airport Van Rental CEO, Named as a Finalist in the Esteemed EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Mountain West Region

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Aria Irani, Chief Executive Officer of Airport Van Rental, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Aria was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Airport Van Rental (AVR) is a leading provider of specialized and customizable van rental services for a diverse clientele ranging from families, businesses, and tour groups to airport travelers. Since its inception in 2007, AVR has built an impeccable reputation for offering a seamless and efficient experience to all its customers. With a keen focus on providing exceptional service and high-quality vehicles, Airport Van Rental has continued to grow and evolve, expanding its network across key locations in the United States.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 17, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the U.S. since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

Airport Van Rental (AVR) is a premier provider of specialized van rental services, catering to a diverse clientele including families, businesses, tour groups, and airport travelers. Established in 2007, AVR has built a solid reputation for offering exceptional service and high-quality vehicles across key locations in the United States. Committed to affordability, convenience, and customer satisfaction, Airport Van Rental continues to be the preferred choice for ground transportation needs nationwide. For more information about AVR and its services, visit www.airportvanrental.com or follow us on social media at T:@Vanrentalusa F:AirportVanRental

